College volleyball: Arizona State extends winning streak and sweeps No. 12 Oregon 3-0

EUGENE, Ore. – Behind a third-consecutive double-double from Ivana Jeremic, Arizona State women's volleyball swept No. 12 Oregon (25-23, 25-22, 25-22) on the road Sunday afternoon for the third win in a row and first over the Ducks since another road victory in 2014.

"I'm super excited for the girls and for the program," Arizona State head coach Sanja Tomasevic said. "This is the biggest win for us thus far. I'm just happy for them to be able to play as well as they have played the last two matches. We had some adversity, some injuries, but we came out of it and we still fought. We did what we had to do to win. I think some of our players have grown in the last two matches and have found a different level of maturity."The Sun Devils (12-4, 3-1 Pac-12) picked up their first win over a ranked opponent this year and first since defeating No. 17 Santa Clara in 2016. The last time ASU swept Oregon (9-5, 2-2 Pac-12) was at home on Sept. 23, 2005. The Sun Devils did not lose a single set with two sweeps this weekend.

Jeremic earned her third-straight double-double, her ninth of the year, with a game-high 16 kills and 12 digs. Callie Jones also notched a double-double with 22 assists and 12 digs, her second in a row. Nicole Peterson played a key role in the win, collecting 18 assists, seven digs and six kills. Additionally, Alyse Ford hit an efficient .429 clip, putting down nine kills.

Arizona State started the game on fire. Jeremic tipped the ball for a couple of kills to keep it close early at 3-3. Following an ace from Megan Beedie, Carmen Unzue put the ball down to push the ASU lead to 7-4. Oregon tied it up at 13-13 with a 4-0 run, but Arizona State got back up with a couple of errors from the home team. The rest of the set was close, but Peterson came alive down the stretch with a couple of crucial kills to keep the lead. After Jeremic put the Sun Devils at set point with another kill, an error gave ASU the 25-23 win.

The momentum carried over as the Sun Devils held the lead for the entire second set. The two teams traded points until Unzue's block gave ASU two in a row and the 9-6 lead. Claire Kovensky earned two of the points in a 4-1 run to give Arizona State the 18-13 advantage, forcing an Oregon timeout. The Ducks got within one point after four unanswered points, but Ford caught fire to put the set away. She had kills in three of the last five points to give ASU the 25-22 win, going up 2-0 on Oregon.

The Ducks started the third set with a lead. Oregon earned three straight until Ford killed the ball down the line to cut into the 11-7 deficit. A 3-0 run got the Sun Devils within one, 14-13, and the teams went back and forth from there. ASU scored five unanswered points to take the 23-19 lead, highlighted by an ace from Jones and back-to-back kills from Kovensky. Jeremic sealed the sweep with a kill off the block to take the third set, 25-22.

Arizona State is back home next weekend with matches against Washington State and Washington on Friday and Sunday, respectively.