College volleyball: No. 25 Utah earns first Pac-12 win of the year against No. 13 Washington

SEATTLE, Wash. – No. 25 Utah volleyball clinched its first Pac-12 victory of the season at No. 13 Washington in Alaska Airlines Arena on Sunday, September 30.



The Utes won in four sets (25-22, 25-21, 21-25, 25-20) after taking the first two sets and then closing the door on any comeback by taking the match in the fourth.



Megan Yett had her second double-double of the weekend finishing with 16 kills and 10 digs. Dani Drews was right behind Yett with 15 kills.

Watch Megan Yett talk about her team's performance against Washington:





Bailey Choy and Saige Ka'aha'aina-Torres both did a great job spreading the ball around as five different players had at least seven kills. Choy finished the match with 26 assists and Ka'aha'aina-Torres finished with 19 assists.

The Utes gained an edge in the first going on a 5-1 run to take a 14-10 lead. They continued to push their lead out to as many as eight points and cruised to a first set victory. The team had 19 kills and hit .400 in the first set. The 19 kills tied the team's season high in kills in a set this season.

In the second set, Utah built up an early 8-3 lead. The Huskies made it closer briefly before the Utes jumped on them again taking a 17-10 lead. Washington tried to make a comeback, but Utah still went up 2-0 after a Yett kill ended the set putting the Utes up 2-0.

Get your 🍿 ready because here are all the scenes from @UtahVolleyball's 3-1 win over the Dawgs. #Pac12VB pic.twitter.com/Bpf6mW6Icf — Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) September 30, 2018

The third set was tight late tied at 20, but Washington went on a late run to push the match to a fourth set.

The Huskies had dreams of a fifth set early in the fourth and forced Utah to take an early timeout trailing 7-3. The Utes responded out of the timeout with a 14-4 run to go up 17-11, and didn't let Washington back in it after that earning their first Pac-12 win.

With her 16th kill of the match, Yett clinches the match! #GoUtes pic.twitter.com/TpakvSvr1R — Utah Volleyball (@UtahVolleyball) September 30, 2018

A big part of the run in the fourth set for Utah was their physicality at the net. The Utes had 4.0 blocks in the fourth set alone and 11.0 total in the match.It was the first victory for the Utes over a ranked opponent this season.

Brianna Doehrmann led the team with 12 digs and also had three service aces. The Utes served the ball well finishing with seven service aces as a team.



At 9-6 overall and 1-3 in Pac-12 play, Utah will now return home for four straight matches in the John Huntsman Center beginning with No. 2 Stanford next Friday, October 5 at 6 p.m.