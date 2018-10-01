College volleyball rankings: Minnesota in top 5, Oregon drops to No. 20 in latest AVCA poll

Two top-10 teams lost this week, but surprisingly the top 10 remained unchanged for the most part. The big shock of the week was Arizona and Arizona State going on the road to knock off 12th-ranked Oregon, which was the team that dropped the most.

Here are five takeaways from this week’s AVCA coaches top 25 poll.

RANK SCHOOL POINTS RECORD PREVIOUS 1 BYU (60) 1596 15-0 1 2 Stanford (4) 1540 12-1 2 3 Nebraska 1464 13-1 3 4 Texas 1382 8-3 4 5 Minnesota 1362 10-2 6 6 Wisconsin 1245 10-2 5 7 Illinois 1206 14-1 7 8 Pittsburgh 1157 15-0 8 9 Penn State 1072 11-3 9 10 Creighton 983 12-4 10 11 Florida 959 13-3 11 12 Southern California 875 11-4 T-13 13 Cal Poly 842 15-1 15 14 Purdue 711 13-2 16 15 Washington 659 11-3 T-13 16 Michigan 616 13-2 17 17 UCLA 562 7-4 18 18 Kentucky 533 9-4 19 19 Marquette 420 12-4 20 20 Oregon 409 9-5 12 21 Arizona 327 14-2 24 22 Washington State 312 11-3 22 23 Baylor 283 10-5 21 24 Utah 107 9-6 25 25 Louisville 63 11-4 NR

Minnesota moves into top 5

This is the lone change in the top 10. The Gophers defeated the Wisconsin Badgers in impressive fashion which prompted the two teams to switch spots in the latest poll. The Gophers now have two wins against top-10 teams in conference play, including its win more than a week ago against Penn State.

Oregon drops eight spots

The Oregon Ducks had its worst week of the season so far with home losses to the No. 24 Wildcats and the unranked Sun Devils. The top 25 has been consistent so far this season in rewarding big wins and cutting slack on ranked road losses, but upset losses at home have resulted in big blows in the rankings. The Ducks will have a chance to rebound with ranked road games at UCLA and Southern Cal this week. Two losses could drop Oregon out of the top 25.

Arizona only up three spots

For some reason, there still seems to be some doubts about the Arizona Wildcats, even with Kendra Dahlke playing like an All-American. Debuting in the top 25 at No. 24 this past week, the Wildcats responded in resounding fashion with a road win against Oregon, but they only moved up three spots and remained behind the Ducks. The win was Arizona’s first ranked victory of the season and it has two opportunities this week at home against Washington and Washington State.

CATS SWEEP!



For the first time since 2010, the Wildcats have swept Oregon and Oregon State on the road!



Arizona improves to 14-2, 3-1 Pac-12! #BearDown pic.twitter.com/5MNjDvvyNc — Arizona Volleyball (@ArizonaVBall) September 30, 2018

Illinois’ ranking unchanged after first loss

When playing in the Big Ten — or Pac 12 for that matter — teams are going to run into other great teams, and AVCA votes take notice. The Fighting Illini at No. 7 lost a home match against No. 3 Nebraska for its first loss of the season, 3-1. However, one of two remaining undefeated teams, Pittsburgh, stayed at No. 8 instead of jumping Illinois. This just seems to be the case for Big Ten teams considering Michigan rose one spot despite losing to No. 9 Penn State.

Louisville gives ACC two teams in top 25

The Louisville Cardinals were the suspected top challenger to No. 8 Pittsburgh at the beginning of the year, and they're beginning to receive national recognition. After a big jump last week in terms of receiving votes, the Cardinals are ranked in the top 25 for the first time this season. With four straight home games upcoming against lesser-ranked opponents, the Cardinals could quickly rise in the poll.

Other notable takeaways:

Utah rose one spot after a win at No. 13 Washington, which followed a loss to No. 22 Washington State. The Huskies fell two spots. This just further shows how crazy the Pac 12 could be this year. There’s Stanford at the top, and every other team is fairly evenly matched.