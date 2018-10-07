Women's volleyball: No. 5 Gophers defeat No. 3 Nebraska

The No. 5 University of Minnesota volleyball program earned a 3-1 win over No. 3 Nebraska. The Golden Gophers, 12-2 overall, 6-0 in Big Ten play, defeated the Huskers, 25-20, 23-25, 25-14 and 25-21.

Minnesota is now in sole possession of the league's top spot. Minnesota also snapped Nebraska's 14-match win streak, as the Huskers only lost their opening match of the season. The Huskers are now 14-2 overall and 5-1 in league action.

M-I-N-N-E-S-O-T-A!



No. 5 @GopherVBall visits Lincoln and steals a win from No. 3 Nebraska. 🏐 pic.twitter.com/2kBye8mSfI — Minnesota on BTN (@MinnesotaOnBTN) October 7, 2018

Minnesota was led by Adanna Rollins, who had 17 kills and a career-best 60 attempts. Taylor Morgan added 13 kills and hit .500, while Alexis Hart and Stephanie Samedy added 11 and 10 kills, respectively. Samedy also added 18 digs for a double-double and three aces. Samantha Seliger-Swenson had 45 assists, 14 digs and six kills. In all, Minnesota had four individuals garner double-digit digs.

MORE: Scores | Stats | Rankings

As a team, Minnesota hit .280 to Nebraska's .194. They also held a 66-52 kill advantage and a 77-63 dig lead.

Minnesota is back at home next weekend when it plays Illinois and Northwestern, Oct. 12-13. Both matches are at 7 p.m., at Maturi Pavilion.

Final Stats:



Hit %: MN .280, NEB .194

Kills: MN 66, NEB 52

Digs: MN 77, NEB 63

Blocks: NEB 11, MN 7 — Minnesota Volleyball (@GopherVBall) October 7, 2018

Set Breakdown:

Set 1: The Gophers utilized an early lead and hit .350 in the first set to win, 25-20. Minnesota opened up the set with a 7-2 lead as Nebraska called an early timeout. Minnesota pushed the lead to 10-7 on a Hart kill. Nebraska put the Gopher lead to one at 13-12, as Minnesota called a timeout. The Gophers responded and rattled off three straight for a 16-12 lead after Rollins/Morgan provided a block and Nebraska committed two attack errors. Hart added a kill at the 20-16 and another at the 21-18 mark. A Morgan/Rollins block put the Gophers up, 23-19. Minnesota got a kill from Samedy for the set point, while Nebraska's kill attempt went wide for a 1-0 lead.

Set 2: As the two teams were tied, 22-22, Nebraska went on a 3-1 run to win, 25-23. Nebraska jumped out to a 7-3 lead in the second set as Minnesota called a timeout. The Gophers later cut the Husker lead to two at 10-8 off a Pittman block, which forced Nebraska to call a timeout. As the Huskers led, 14-10, Minnesota had a kill from Morgan and a block from Rollins to cut the Husker lead to two. A Rollins line shot pulled the Gophers within one, while Pittman tied the set at 16-16 on a tip in the backcourt. The tied caused Nebraska to call its second timeout of the set. Minnesota later took a 20-18 lead off a Hart kill, but Nebraska later tied up the set off back-to-back blocks for a 21-21 score as Minnesota used its second timeout. Nebraska took a 22-21 lead off a long rally. The Huskers took the lead for good in the set at 23-22 off a kill. The Huskers tied up the match, 1-1, with two kills and a block.

Set 3: Minnesota earned 10 points on Samedy's serve rotation midway through the third to win, 25-14. As the two teams traded points, Minnesota took a four-point lead off a 6-2 run and a 15-11 lead. Minnesota came out of the media timeout and added three to its lead at 18-11, including two aces by Samedy as the Huskers called a timeout. The Gophers continued to add to their lead and took a 20-11 advantage as Nebraska called its second timeout. With the Minnesota lead at 23-11 and a 10-point serve rotation, Minnesota later closed out the set with a Seliger-Swenson kill and a Pittman overpass for a 2-1 lead.

Tool time! Hart swings high to tool Nebraska's block for the kill! pic.twitter.com/IOYka9bnSY — Minnesota Volleyball (@GopherVBall) October 7, 2018

Set 4: Minnesota hit .486 in the fourth and deciding set to win, 25-21. Tied at 4-4, Minnesota took a 7-4 lead off a Rollins kill. Minnesota went up 10-6 off a Hart kill, while she followed with another kill at 12-7. Minnesota took a 15-10 lead on a Samedy kill. Minnesota added to its run when it had kills from Pittman and Rollins for a 17-10 lead as Nebraska called a timeout. The Huskers cut the lead to three at 19-16 as Minnesota called a timeout. As the Huskers cut the lead, Minnesota added a crucial block from Pittman at 23-18 as Nebraska used its second timeout. Minnesota finished off the match as Seliger-Swenson added her sixth kill of the match for a 3-1 win.

RELATED: Andy Katz talks PAC-12 volleyball with USC libero Victoria Garrick