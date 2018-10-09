College volleyball: Oregon junior Taylor Borup named national player of the week

EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon volleyball junior Taylor Borup was named the Sports Import/AVCA Division I national player of the week after a stellar weekend in Los Angeles, the American Volleyball Coaches Association announced on Tuesday.



The national honor comes a day after Borup was named the Pac-12 offensive player of the week for the first time in her career. The Leesburg, Virginia, native is the seventh player in program history to earn the national player of the week award, and the first since Lauren Plum in 2012.



Borup shined in the first two Pac-12 starts of her career against then-No. 17 UCLA and then-No. 12 USC, hitting .311 with 23 total kills (3.83 k/s) and only four attack errors on 61 attempts. The junior transfer out of North Carolina added 27 total digs (4.50 d/s) while recording the first two double-doubles of her career.

Making her first career Pac-12 start in Friday's sweep of UCLA, Borup racked up a career-high 16 digs and a season-high 13 kills (.310) to lead the Ducks before adding 10 kills, on .313 hitting, and 11 digs in Sunday's straight-set win over USC.



Borup and the No. 14 Ducks (11-5, 4-2 Pac-12) will be back on the road this weekend to face Colorado (Friday, 6 p.m. PT) and Utah (Sunday, 11 a.m.).

