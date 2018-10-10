Women's Volleyball: No. 9 Penn State beats No. 17 Purdue in top-20 showdown

Watch the best in women's volleyball take the court

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The No. 9 Penn State women's volleyball team took down No. 17 Purdue, 3-1 (26-28, 26-24, 25-22, 25-21), in a Big Ten battle on Wednesday evening in Holloway Gymnasium on Purdue's campus.

It was a scrappy match on both sides of the net on Wednesday evening, with many long rallies. Penn State (14-3 overall, 5-2 Big Ten) saw four different players surpass double-digit digs.

Junior libero Kendall White was superb all evening, finishing with a season-high 27 digs, adding five assists.

Redshirt senior setter Bryanna Weiskircher played a complete game, dishing out a season-high 50 assists, adding 10 digs for her fifth double-double of the season. She also tied a career-high with five kills on .500 hitting, and tallied three blocks.

Graduate Student Taylor Leath also recorded a double-double with 13 kills and 11 digs, adding two blocks and an assists.

Freshman Jonni Parker led all hitters with 18 kills on a .271 clip. She added eight digs, three blocks, three service aces, and two assists on the evening.

Redshirt senior Nia Reed rounded out the double-digit kill-getters with 11. Reed added five digs and four blocks to her stat line.

In the middle, freshman Amanda Phegley put down a career-high six kills, going 6-0-9, for a team-high .667 hitting percentage. She also added two blocks and a dig.

Fellow freshman middle Serena Gray added seven kills, four blocks and a dig.

Penn State recorded 13.0 team blocks to Purdue's 6.0. Overall, Penn State led the Boilermakers in every statistical category, and in the final set, the Nittany Lions put down 17 kills, while Purdue (14-4, 3-4) put down just 12.

The Nittany Lions return home on Saturday for their homecoming match at 8 p.m. against No. 5 Nebraska that will be aired on the Big Ten Network, with Jason Knapp and Audrey Flaugh on the call.