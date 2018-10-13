DII volleyball: No. 24 Cal Poly Pomona takes down No. 1 Cal State Bernardino in a thrilling four-set upset

POMONA -- Kristen Hamlin fired 17 kills and hit .571, and Andrea Bosnic posted 16 kills, a .375 hitting percentage, and 14 digs as the 24th-ranked Cal Poly Pomona women's volleyball team shocked the nation, taking down the No. 1 team in Division II, Cal State San Bernardino, in four sets (25-17, 25-21, 22-25, 25-22) on Friday night at Kellogg Arena in Pomona.

The Broncos rise to 17-3 overall and 10-2 in the CCAA while the Coyotes suffer their first conference loss, dropping to 11-1 (18-2 overall).

BRONCOS WIN! BRONCOS WIN! CPP knocks off the #1 team in the nation in 4 sets!! #LeaveYourLegacy pic.twitter.com/v49wofkA2C — CPP Broncos Athletics (@cppbroncos) October 13, 2018

Both teams came out firing on all cylinders right from the get-go, but the lightning strikes came from the Broncos' side of the court in the first set. CPP smashed 17 kills and hit .433 en route to a convincing first-set win, 25-17. The Coyotes hit for a better percentage than the Broncos in the second set, but five service errors by the visitors would prove to be their demise as CPP took the 2-0 match lead with a 25-21 win in set two.

The tables turned in the third set as Cal State San Bernardino found its rhythm from the service line, placing four aces on the other side of the court, and despite being outhit by Cal Poly Pomona, the visitors made things interesting with a 25-22 win in set number three.

Neither team hit particularly well in the fourth set (CPP at .154 and CSUSB at .050), but the Broncos were able to dig deep and ride the momentum generated from a raucous Kellogg Arena crowd to outlast the Coyotes for the thrilling 25-22 win and the match victory.

What a night with the crew. This team is amazing and continues to do great things. Took down #1 Cal State San Bernardino in 4. #leaveyourlegacy #CPPVB pic.twitter.com/jw61nwFk8H — Traci Dahl (@CoachDahl) October 13, 2018

In addition to the double-digit kills by Hamlin and Bosnic, Ally Wilder turned in an 11-kill performance, followed by seven kills from both Jenna Goldsberry and Desi Martin. Kira Zimmerman passed out 50 assists and had five kills and seven digs. Alex Bollier defended 20 attacks to lead all players. As a team, the Broncos hit .306, holding the CCAA-leaders in that category to just .230.



Cal Poly Pomona returns to action next Friday when it hosts Cal State East Bay at 7:00 pm in Kellogg Arena.

