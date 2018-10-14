College volleyball: Utah earns four-set victory over No. 14 Oregon to sweep weekend

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah finished off a weekend sweep with a four-set victory over No. 14 Oregon on Sunday at the Huntsman Center.



After winning the first two sets, Oregon battled to win the third, but the Utes stepped up in the fourth and closed the door to push their record to 11-8 overall and 3-5 in the Pac-12.

Match point and Yett and Evans go up for the block! It's alway great to get a victory at home! pic.twitter.com/YkyhqKNjLa — Utah Volleyball (@UtahVolleyball) October 14, 2018

Bailey Choy and Saige Ka'aha'aina-Torres both had control of the offense leading the Utes to a .257 hitting percentage for the match. Choy had 33 assists and Ka'aha'aina-Torres had 22.



The first set was tight until late when the Utes went on a 3-0 run to go up 22-18. That was all the cushion that Utah needed as they went on to take the early lead in the match after a solo block by Kennedi Evans.

Utah came out in the second and took a commanding 8-2 lead and they wouldn't let the Ducks get back into it from there. They had a lead as big as eight and closed the set out 25-18 to go up 2-0 in the match.

Drews eighth kill of the match wins the set for the Utes! We lead 2-0 on No. 14 Oregon!



Tune in to Pac-12 Network now pic.twitter.com/8wjmu57nbh — Utah Volleyball (@UtahVolleyball) October 14, 2018

The Utes had a chance to close the match out in three, but the Ducks went from trailing by two to leading 21-18. Utah came back and tied the score up twice and fended off two set points, but Oregon extended the match with a 26-24 third-set victory.Utah used a big run in the fourth to take a 14-6 lead. Oregon battled back to tie the score at 23, but Utah clinched the match with a block from Megan Yett keeping the Utes perfect on the weekend.Dani Drews led the team in kills with 18 along with having 10 digs. Kenzie Koerber and Megan Yett also had double-digit kills as Koerber had 13 and Yett had 10.

Brianna Doehrmann led everyone with 18 digs. For the weekend, she had 40 digs overall after her 22-dig performance against Oregon State.



This is Utah's second victory over a ranked team this season.



Utah will travel next weekend to Arizona and take on Arizona State on Friday before turning around and playing Arizona on Sunday.

