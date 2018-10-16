Cincinnati's Jordan Thompson earns second AVCA player of the week award with record-shattering performance

For the second time this season, Cincinnati's Jordan Thompson has been named the Sports Imports/AVCA Player of the Week and the VolleyMob Player of the Week for her incredible performance on the court.

Thompson posted her best offensive numbers in a weekend so far this season to help the Bearcats go 2-0 while traveling to Tulsa and Wichita State. The redshirt-junior averaged an astounding 7.89 kills per set in nine sets played while attacking at .400 percent. She also totaled two aces, two assists, 27 digs and five blocks in the two matches. On Friday at Tulsa, Thompson had a double-double with 27 kills and 18 digs. Sunday's performance at Wichita State was one of the best single-game matches by a player in AAC history.

After averaging an astounding 7.89 kills per set in two big road matches, it's no surprise that Jordan Thompson claimed her fifth @American_VBall Offensive Player of the Week honor this season!#Bearcats | #momentum pic.twitter.com/C1iwjAPwRQ — Cincinnati VBall (@GoBearcatsVB) October 15, 2018

Thompson shattered the single-match AAC, UC and Koch Arena records for total kills with 44. She tied the UC record with 36 in the first four sets then was unstoppable in the fifth with eight more kills on a .889 attack percentage. The previous Koch Arena record was 40 kills, which stood since November 1988. Thompson added in nine digs, two aces and two blocks in her effort against the Shockers to move the Bearcats to 7-0 in conference play.

The preseason AAC player of the year is that nation's leader in total kills (502) and kills per set (6.28).

Thompson and the Bearcats hit the hardwood next against Dayton on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

