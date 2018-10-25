These college volleyball teams have the most No. 1 rankings

Does it seem like the same teams are atop the AVCA top 25 poll each week? You're hardly the first to notice, which got us wondering which teams had the most No. 1 rankings all time.

We went back to look at every AVCA poll since 1982 to document each time a team was ranked No. 1 in the history of Division I women's volleyball.

These are a couple things we noticed:

The early seasons of the poll were dominated by West Coast teams, especially UCLA.

It wasn’t until 1990 that Nebraska, the team with the most No. 1 rankings (99), had its first top ranking.

Penn State, the team with the second-most No. 1 rankings (95), didn’t earn its top spot until 1997.

The following chart shows how many weeks each team has spent as the No. 1 team since the beginning of the 1982 season through Oct. 22, 2018 — the most recent ranking. The total of preseason and final No. 1 rankings are also noted, along with the last time each school had a No. 1 ranking.

It’s worth noting that some years had more rankings than others. There are now 16 total rankings each season in Division I women’s volleyball. (Fun fact: There was only a top 20 from 1982 to 1991. The top 25 started in 1992).

Team No. 1 rankings Preseason No. 1 Final No. 1 Last No. 1 ranking Nebraska 99 5 6 2017 Penn State 95 8 7 2017 Stanford 71 6 7 2018 UCLA 56 6 7 2012 Hawaii 48 4 2 2004 Southern California 47 3 2 2015 Long Beach State 27 None 1 2001 Pacific 18 3 1 1999 Florida 16 None None 2017 BYU 11 None 1 2018 Texas 10 2 1 2017 Washington 10 None 1 2015 Minnesota 9 None None 2018 California 4 None None 2011 Illinois 4 None None 2011 San Diego State 4 None None 1986 San Jose State 3 None None 1986 Cal Poly 1 None None 1985 Wisconsin 1 None None 2016

