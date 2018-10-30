WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Redshirt senior outside hitter Sherridan Atkinson continues to reap the rewards of a career-setting weekend on the road as she added Sports Import /AVCA National Player of the Week accolades to her haul to her credentials. Atkinson already received the Big Ten Player of the Week nod for her efforts against Rutgers and then-No. 4 Penn State.

"I am extremely excited for Sherridan [Atkinson]," head coach Dave Shondell said. "She has been an absolute treat to coach and watch develop into a great teammate. Her performance at Penn State was one for the ages. When Sherridan [Atkinson] plays at her top level, we are very difficult to beat. I am looking forward to seeing where she leads this team."

Purdue rallies for a top-10 upset and its first victory over Penn State since 2010, with a 3-2 comeback win in Rec Hall! #BoilerUp 🏐🚂



Senior @sherridanatk finished the match with a career-high 32 kills!!! pic.twitter.com/hQ3mZwnP58 — Purdue Volleyball (@PurdueVB) October 28, 2018

The AVCA National Player of the Week honor is the first of Atkinson's career and the fourth in Purdue program history. She is the first Boilermaker to be recognized since outside hitter Ariel Turner garnered the honor on Nov. 27, 2012.

The senior averaged 4.9 kills and 0.7 blocks per set, while hitting .448 against Rutgers and Penn State. She downed 12 kills and added four aces and three blocks, while hitting .323 in a four-set win over Rutgers before notching a career-high 32 kills and added five digs and three blocks in Purdue's five-set upset win over Penn State.

Purdue's national upset was the team's first road win over the Nittany Lions since 1982. In addition to her career-setting performance, Atkinson also posted her 1000th career kill in the win.­­­­­

Overall, Atkinson leads the Boilermakers with 356 kills on the season, having collected five 20+ kill performances. She ranks first in the Big Ten for most points (415.5), third for total kills and is fourth in kills per set (4.00).

Sherridan Atkinson of @PurdueVB is the #B1GVolleyball Player of the Week after averaging 4.89 kills per set on a .448 hitting % in wins on the road against RU and #4 PSU pic.twitter.com/bk3lGMLDBd — B1G Volleyball (@B1GVolleyball) October 29, 2018

Atkinson and the Boilermakers continue their 2018 season with Michigan State on Wednesday, October 31. First serve is slated for 7 p.m. ET at Holloway Gymnasium.

