These are the 86 women's volleyball teams that haven’t made the NCAA tournament

In 2018, Bryant, Eastern Michigan, Florida Gulf Coast, Navy, South Dakota and Syracuse all earned their first-ever bid to the NCAA volleyball tournament. Some teams, however, are still longing for that first selection.
Since the first NCAA Division I volleyball tournament in 1981, there have been 1,963 total selections ranging from every conference. But there are 86 teams that have not made an NCAA tournament appearance as a Division I program.
Before volleyball became an NCAA sport in 1981, California-Riverside won a AIAW national championship in Division II and then won two Division II titles at the NCAA level (1982, 1986), but it hasn’t made a tournament appearance in the NCAA era in Division I. On the other side of spectrum, Kennesaw State made its first-ever national tournament appearance last season as a Division I program by winning the A-Sun tournament and finishing the year 21-4.
North Alabama is included on the list, however the Lions haven’t had a chance to shine on the national scene yet given they’re in their first year as a Division I team.
Only three conferences — the Big East, Big Ten and Pac-12 — have had every member-school in the NCAA tournament.
MORE: Teams on verge of first national championship
Here is the list of the 86 teams that have never made the NCAA tournament.
|Team
|Conference
|Abilene Christian
|Southland
|Air Force
|Mountain West
|Akron
|MAC
|Alcorn State
|SWAC
|Arkansas Pine Bluff
|SWAC
|Bethune-Cookman
|MEAC
|Boston College
|ACC
|Bradley
|Missouri Valley
|Buffalo
|MAC
|Campbell
|Big South
|Canisius
|MAAC
|Central Connecticut State
|Northeast
|Charleston Southern
|Big South
|Charlotte
|C-USA
|Chicago State
|WAC
|Columbia
|Ivy League
|Dartmouth
|Ivy League
|Delaware State
|MEAC
|Drake
|Missouri Valley
|East Carolina
|American
|Elon
|CAA
|Evansville
|Missouri Valley
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|Northeast
|Fordham
|A-10
|Gardner-Webb
|Big South
|Grand Canyon
|WAC
|Hartford
|America East
|Holy Cross
|Patriot
|Houston Baptist
|Southland
|Illinois-Chicago
|Horizon
|Incarnate Word
|Southland
|Indiana State
|Missouri Valley
|Kent State
|MAC
|La Salle
|A-10
|Lafayette
|Patriot
|Louisiana
|Sun Belt
|Louisiana Tech
|C-USA
|Louisiana-Monroe
|Sun Belt
|Loyola Maryland
|Patriot
|Marist
|MAAC
|McNeese
|Southland
|Mercer
|SoCon
|Mississippi State
|SEC
|Mississippi Valley State
|SWAC
|UMKC
|WAC
|Montana State
|Big Sky
|New Orleans
|Southland
|NJIT
|A-Sun
|Norfolk State
|MEAC
|North Alabama
|A-Sun
|North Carolina A&T
|MEAC
|North Carolina Central
|MEAC
|North Florida
|A-Sun
|Northern Kentucky
|Horizon
|Omaha
|Summit
|Portland
|West Coast
|Presbyterian
|Big South
|Quinnipiac
|MAAC
|Saint Francis (PA)
|Northeast
|Saint Peter’s
|MAAC
|Savannah State
|MEAC
|Southeast Louisiana
|Southland
|SIU Edwardsville
|Ohio Valley
|South Alabama
|Sun Belt
|South Carolina Upstate
|Big South
|Southern Miss
|C-USA
|Southern Utah
|Big Sky
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|Northeast
|Stetson
|A-Sun
|The Citadel
|SoCon
|Toledo
|MAC
|Troy
|Sun Belt
|UC Davis
|Big West
|UC Riverside
|Big West
|UConn
|American
|UMass Lowell
|America East
|UNC Asheville
|Big South
|UNC Greensboro
|SoCon
|Utah Valley
|WAC
|UTEP
|C-USA
|West Virginia
|Big 12
|Western Carolina
|SoCon
|Western Illinois
|Summit
|Wofford
|SoCon
|Wright State
|Horizon
|Youngstown State
|Horizon
