Jacob Myers | NCAA.com | October 31, 2018

These are the 92 women's volleyball teams that haven’t made the NCAA tournament

Twitter | @FGCU_VB florida gulf coast volleyball Florida Gulf Coast lost to Kennesaw State in the 2017 A-Sun tournament championship. It was a battle between two teams vying for their first-ever NCAA tournament bid.

Every team in the country loves to see its name appear in the bracket at the end of the season, and nothing could ever compare to seeing that name appear for the first time. Some teams, however, are still longing for that first selection.

Since the first NCAA Division I volleyball tournament in 1981, there have been 1,899 total selections ranging from every conference. But there are 92 teams that have not made an NCAA tournament appearance as a Division I program.

Before volleyball became an NCAA sport in 1981, California-Riverside won a AIAW national championship in Division II and then won two Division II titles at the NCAA level (1982, 1986), but it hasn’t made a tournament appearance in the NCAA era in Division I. On the other side of spectrum, Kennesaw State made its first-ever national tournament appearance last season as a Division I program by winning the A-Sun tournament and finishing the year 21-4.

North Alabama is included on the list, however the Lions haven’t had a chance to shine on the national scene yet given they’re in their first year as a Division I team.

Of the teams that look like they have the best chance to become a first-year tournament participant, La Salle, South Dakota and Florida Gulf Coast have to be at the top of that list. Only three conferences — the Big East, Big Ten and Pac-12 — have had every member-school in the NCAA tournament.

Here is the list of the 92 teams that have never made the NCAA tournament.

Team Conference
Abilene Christian Southland
Air Force Mountain West
Akron MAC
Alcorn State SWAC
Arkansas Pine Bluff SWAC
Bethune-Cookman MEAC
Boston College ACC
Bradley Missouri Valley
Bryant Northeast
Buffalo MAC
Campbell Big South
Canisius MAAC
Central Connecticut State Northeast
Charleston Southern Big South
Charlotte C-USA
Chicago State WAC
Columbia Ivy League
Dartmouth Ivy League
Delaware State MEAC
Drake Missouri Valley
East Carolina American
Eastern Michigan MAC
Elon CAA
Evansville Missouri Valley
Fairleigh Dickinson Northeast
Florida Gulf Coast A-Sun
Fordham A-10
Gardner-Webb Big South
Grand Canyon WAC
Hartford America East
Holy Cross Patriot
Houston Baptist Southland
Illinois-Chicago Horizon
Incarnate Word Southland
Indiana State Missouri Valley
Kent State MAC
La Salle A-10
Lafayette Patriot
Louisiana Sun Belt
Louisiana Tech C-USA
Louisiana-Monroe Sun Belt
Loyola Maryland Patriot
Marist MAAC
McNeese Southland
Mercer SoCon
Mississippi State SEC
Mississippi Valley State SWAC
UMKC WAC
Montana State Big Sky
Navy Patriot
New Orleans Southland
NJIT A-Sun
Norfolk State MEAC
North Alabama A-Sun
North Carolina A&T MEAC
North Carolina Central MEAC
North Florida A-Sun
Northern Kentucky Horizon
Omaha Summit
Portland West Coast
Presbyterian Big South
Quinnipiac MAAC
Saint Francis (PA) Northeast
Saint Peter’s MAAC
Savannah State MEAC
Southeast Louisiana Southland
SIU Edwardsville Ohio Valley
South Alabama Sun Belt
South Carolina Upstate Big South
South Dakota Summit
Southern Miss C-USA
Southern Utah Big Sky
St. Francis Brooklyn Northeast
Stetson A-Sun
Syracuse ACC
The Citadel SoCon
Toledo MAC
Troy Sun Belt
UC Davis Big West
UC Riverside Big West
UConn American
UMass Lowell America East
UNC Asheville Big South
UNC Greensboro SoCon
Utah Valley WAC
UTEP C-USA
West Virginia Big 12
Western Carolina SoCon
Western Illinois Summit
Wofford SoCon
Wright State Horizon
Youngstown State Horizon

