Florida Gulf Coast lost to Kennesaw State in the 2017 A-Sun tournament championship. It was a battle between two teams vying for their first-ever NCAA tournament bid.

Every team in the country loves to see its name appear in the bracket at the end of the season, and nothing could ever compare to seeing that name appear for the first time. Some teams, however, are still longing for that first selection.

Since the first NCAA Division I volleyball tournament in 1981, there have been 1,899 total selections ranging from every conference. But there are 92 teams that have not made an NCAA tournament appearance as a Division I program.

Before volleyball became an NCAA sport in 1981, California-Riverside won a AIAW national championship in Division II and then won two Division II titles at the NCAA level (1982, 1986), but it hasn’t made a tournament appearance in the NCAA era in Division I. On the other side of spectrum, Kennesaw State made its first-ever national tournament appearance last season as a Division I program by winning the A-Sun tournament and finishing the year 21-4.

North Alabama is included on the list, however the Lions haven’t had a chance to shine on the national scene yet given they’re in their first year as a Division I team.

Of the teams that look like they have the best chance to become a first-year tournament participant, La Salle, South Dakota and Florida Gulf Coast have to be at the top of that list. Only three conferences — the Big East, Big Ten and Pac-12 — have had every member-school in the NCAA tournament.

Here is the list of the 92 teams that have never made the NCAA tournament.

Team Conference Abilene Christian Southland Air Force Mountain West Akron MAC Alcorn State SWAC Arkansas Pine Bluff SWAC Bethune-Cookman MEAC Boston College ACC Bradley Missouri Valley Bryant Northeast Buffalo MAC Campbell Big South Canisius MAAC Central Connecticut State Northeast Charleston Southern Big South Charlotte C-USA Chicago State WAC Columbia Ivy League Dartmouth Ivy League Delaware State MEAC Drake Missouri Valley East Carolina American Eastern Michigan MAC Elon CAA Evansville Missouri Valley Fairleigh Dickinson Northeast Florida Gulf Coast A-Sun Fordham A-10 Gardner-Webb Big South Grand Canyon WAC Hartford America East Holy Cross Patriot Houston Baptist Southland Illinois-Chicago Horizon Incarnate Word Southland Indiana State Missouri Valley Kent State MAC La Salle A-10 Lafayette Patriot Louisiana Sun Belt Louisiana Tech C-USA Louisiana-Monroe Sun Belt Loyola Maryland Patriot Marist MAAC McNeese Southland Mercer SoCon Mississippi State SEC Mississippi Valley State SWAC UMKC WAC Montana State Big Sky Navy Patriot New Orleans Southland NJIT A-Sun Norfolk State MEAC North Alabama A-Sun North Carolina A&T MEAC North Carolina Central MEAC North Florida A-Sun Northern Kentucky Horizon Omaha Summit Portland West Coast Presbyterian Big South Quinnipiac MAAC Saint Francis (PA) Northeast Saint Peter’s MAAC Savannah State MEAC Southeast Louisiana Southland SIU Edwardsville Ohio Valley South Alabama Sun Belt South Carolina Upstate Big South South Dakota Summit Southern Miss C-USA Southern Utah Big Sky St. Francis Brooklyn Northeast Stetson A-Sun Syracuse ACC The Citadel SoCon Toledo MAC Troy Sun Belt UC Davis Big West UC Riverside Big West UConn American UMass Lowell America East UNC Asheville Big South UNC Greensboro SoCon Utah Valley WAC UTEP C-USA West Virginia Big 12 Western Carolina SoCon Western Illinois Summit Wofford SoCon Wright State Horizon Youngstown State Horizon

