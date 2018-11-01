INDIANAPOLIS — The Division I Women’s Volleyball Committee will reveal a top 10 listing, Sunday, Nov. 4 at 5 p.m. Eastern time during the Texas A&M vs. Tennessee match on ESPNU.

The reveal will give a first glance at potential teams competing for top seed positions in the upcoming 2018 Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship tournament.

The championship will take place at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The national semifinals will be held Dec. 13 at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Eastern time and will air live on ESPN2. The national championship will take place Dec. 15 at 9 p.m. Eastern time and will also air live on ESPN2.

The announcement will have no bearing on the final bracket that will be publicized during the selection show on Sunday, Nov. 25, at 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPNU.

The reveal is based on the criteria used to select and seed the 64 teams for the volleyball championship and includes strength of schedule, Rating Percentage Index, head-to-head competition, results versus common opponents, significant wins and losses, and locations of contests. Additionally, input is provided by the regional advisory committees for consideration by the Division I Women’s Volleyball Committee.

