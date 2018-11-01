NCAA volleyball tournament: 2018 DI women’s selection show time, how to watch, what to know

Watch the best in women's volleyball take the court

Believe it or not, the announcement of the field of 64 teams for the 2018 NCAA Division I women’s volleyball tournament is less than a month away.

The selection show is scheduled for Nov. 25, 2018 at 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPNU. The show should also be available for streaming online on ESPN3.

The national semifinals at the Target Center in Minneapolis are scheduled for Dec. 13 and the national championship match will be played on Dec. 15.

Of the 64 teams, 32 teams are automatic qualifiers because they either won their conference or conference tournament — if the conference has a postseason tournament. The remaining 32 teams are at-large bids.

The selection committee uses a variety of factors in its criteria when seeding the 64 teams and weighing whether or not a team should earn a bid. Some of those factors include strength of schedule, Ratings Percentage Index (RPI), significant wins and losses, head-to-head results, locations of results and wins and losses against common opponents.

The top 16 teams in the tournament — determined by the committee — will be national seeds and host the first and second round on their home courts. Once the selection is complete, first round play will begin on Thursday, Nov. 29 with the second round concluding on Saturday, Dec. 1.

After the completion of the first round, the regional sites will be determined based on the teams remaining in each section of the bracket. The 16 teams that advance to regionals will play on Friday, Dec. 7 with the regional final taking place the next day, Dec. 8.

All games in each round can be seen on the ESPN networks.

