College volleyball: DIII women's tournament bracket to be revealed Monday at 12:30 p.m. ET

The 2018 Division III women's volleyball selections will be announced Monday, Nov. 5 at 12:30 p.m. EST on NCAA.com.

Forty-three conference champions will be awarded automatic qualifiers. Two bids will be awarded to independent schools and schools without automatic qualification. Nineteen additional schools will receive at-large bids to round out the 64-team field. Quarterfinal seeding of the eight final teams will occur after the conclusion of regional competition.

RELATED: View the 2018 interactive bracket | 2018 champ info | Buy NCAA champ tickets

Currently, Calvin holds the top spot in the latest AVCA rankings released Oct. 29. In the second spot is Johnson & Wales, followed by Wittenberg and Colorado College. Defending national champion Claremont-Mudd-Scripps is currently ranked fifth.

The regional rounds of the DIII volleyball tournament will start Friday, Nov. 9 and continue through Nov. 11. Regional sites that include teams with no-play on Sunday policies play Thursday-Saturday.

Quarterfinal matches are scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 15. Semifinals will follow the next day on Nov. 16. The national championship match is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 17 at 7 p.m. ET at A.J. Palumbo Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. All championship times are subject to change.

MORE: Latest Division III volleyball news | Championship history