NCAA volleyball: DIII women's championship bracket announced for 2018 tournament

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division III Women’s Volleyball Committee announced today the field of 64 teams for the 2018 NCAA Division III Women’s Volleyball Championship.

Forty-three conferences were awarded an automatic qualification for the 2018 championship. Two institutions were selected from Pool B, which includes independent institutions and institutions from conferences that do not meet the automatic qualification criteria. The final 19 berths were reserved for Pool C, which consists of institutions from automatic-qualifying conferences that are not the conference champion and independent institutions.

Conferences and teams receiving automatic qualification (43):

Conference School Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference Pittsburgh-Bradford American Rivers Conference Dubuque American Southwest Conference Mary Hardin-Baylor Capital Athletic Conference Christopher Newport Centennial Conference Johns Hopkins City University of New York Athletic Conference Hunter College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Illinois Wesleyan Colonial States Athletic Conference Notre Dame (Maryland) Commonwealth Coast Conference Wentworth Empire 8 Nazareth Great Northeast Athletic Conference Johnson & Wales (Providence) Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Rose-Hulman Landmark Conference Juniata Liberty League RIT Little East Conference Eastern Connecticut State Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference Worcester State Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Calvin Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth Stevenson Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom Eastern Midwest Conference Cornell College Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Gustavus Adolphus New England Collegiate Conference Southern Vermont New England Small College Athletic Conference Bowdoin New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference Babson New Jersey Athletic ConferenceNorth Atlantic Conference Kean North Atlantic Conference Maine Maritime North Coast Athletic Conference Wittenberg North Eastern Athletic Conference Morrisville State Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference Aurora Northwest Conference Pacific Lutheran Ohio Athletic Conference Ohio Northern Old Dominion Athletic Conference Washington and Lee Presidents’ Athletic Conference Bethany (West Virginia) Skyline Conference Mount Saint Vincent Southern Athletic Association Berry Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Colorado College St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Greenville State University of New York Athletic Conference SUNY New Paltz University Athletic Association Emory Upper Midwest Conference Minnesota-Morris USA South Athletic Conference Meredith Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Association Wisconsin-Eau Claire

Pool B Berth (2):

Marymount (Virginia)

Thomas More

Pool C Berths (19):

Augsburg

Birmingham-Southern

Cal Lutheran

Carnegie Mellon

Carthage

Chicago

DePauw

Franklin & Marshall

Hope

Ithaca

Mary Washington

Saint Benedict

St. Thomas (Minnesota)

Springfield

Trinity (Texas)

Washington-St. Louis

Wellesley

Wesleyan

Wisconsin-Whitewater

The women’s volleyball committee also announced the eight regional sites:

Chicago, Illinois – Chicago, host

Grand Rapids, Michigan – Calvin, host

Huntingdon, Pennsylvania – Juniata, host

Ithaca, New York – Ithaca, host

Mount Berry, Georgia – Berry, host

Providence, Rhode Island – Johnson & Wales (Providence), host

Saint Peter, Minnesota – Gustavus Adolphus, host

Wellesley, Massachusetts – Babson, host

Regional competition will be Friday-Sunday, Nov. 9-11, at all sites except Grand Rapids where competition will be Thursday-Saturday, Nov. 8-10.

In last year’s final, Claremont-Mudd-Scripps defeated Wittenberg in three sets to win its first NCAA volleyball championship in school history.

