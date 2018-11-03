volleyball-women-d3 flag

NCAA.com | November 5, 2018

NCAA volleyball: DIII women's championship bracket announced for 2018 tournament

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division III Women’s Volleyball Committee announced today the field of 64 teams for the 2018 NCAA Division III Women’s Volleyball Championship.

Forty-three conferences were awarded an automatic qualification for the 2018 championship. Two institutions were selected from Pool B, which includes independent institutions and institutions from conferences that do not meet the automatic qualification criteria. The final 19 berths were reserved for Pool C, which consists of institutions from automatic-qualifying conferences that are not the conference champion and independent institutions.  

Conferences and teams receiving automatic qualification (43):

Conference School

Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference

Pittsburgh-Bradford

American Rivers Conference

Dubuque

American Southwest Conference 

Mary Hardin-Baylor

Capital Athletic Conference 

Christopher Newport

Centennial Conference 

Johns Hopkins

City University of New York Athletic Conference

Hunter

College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin

Illinois Wesleyan  

Colonial States Athletic Conference

Notre Dame (Maryland)

Commonwealth Coast Conference

Wentworth

Empire 8

Nazareth

Great Northeast Athletic Conference

 Johnson & Wales (Providence)

Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference

Rose-Hulman

Landmark Conference

Juniata

Liberty League

RIT

Little East Conference

Eastern Connecticut State

Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference

Worcester State

Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association

Calvin

Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth

Stevenson

Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom

Eastern

Midwest Conference

Cornell College

Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference

Gustavus Adolphus

New England Collegiate Conference

Southern Vermont

New England Small College Athletic Conference

Bowdoin

New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference

Babson

Kean

Kean

North Atlantic Conference

Maine Maritime

North Coast Athletic Conference

Wittenberg

North Eastern Athletic Conference

Morrisville State

Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference

Aurora

Northwest Conference

Pacific Lutheran

Ohio Athletic Conference

Ohio Northern

Old Dominion Athletic Conference

Washington and Lee

Presidents’ Athletic Conference

 Bethany (West Virginia)

Skyline Conference

Mount Saint Vincent

Southern Athletic Association

Berry

Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference

Claremont-Mudd-Scripps

Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference

Colorado College

St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference

Greenville

State University of New York Athletic Conference

SUNY New Paltz

University Athletic Association

Emory 

Upper Midwest Conference

Minnesota-Morris

USA South Athletic Conference

Meredith

Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Association

Wisconsin-Eau Claire

Pool B Berth (2):

Marymount (Virginia)
Thomas More

Pool C Berths (19):

Augsburg
Birmingham-Southern
Cal Lutheran
Carnegie Mellon
Carthage
Chicago
DePauw
Franklin & Marshall
Hope
Ithaca
Mary Washington
Saint Benedict
St. Thomas (Minnesota)
Springfield
Trinity (Texas)
Washington-St. Louis
Wellesley
Wesleyan 
Wisconsin-Whitewater

The women’s volleyball committee also announced the eight regional sites:

Chicago, Illinois – Chicago, host
Grand Rapids, Michigan – Calvin, host
Huntingdon, Pennsylvania – Juniata, host
Ithaca, New York – Ithaca, host
Mount Berry, Georgia – Berry, host
Providence, Rhode Island – Johnson & Wales (Providence), host
Saint Peter, Minnesota – Gustavus Adolphus, host
Wellesley, Massachusetts – Babson, host

Regional competition will be Friday-Sunday, Nov. 9-11, at all sites except Grand Rapids where competition will be Thursday-Saturday, Nov. 8-10.

In last year’s final, Claremont-Mudd-Scripps defeated Wittenberg in three sets to win its first NCAA volleyball championship in school history.

Log on to ncaa.com for more information regarding the 2018 championship, including the complete bracket with dates and sites.

