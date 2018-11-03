NCAA volleyball: DIII women's championship bracket announced for 2018 tournament

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division III Women’s Volleyball Committee announced today the field of 64 teams for the 2018 NCAA Division III Women’s Volleyball Championship.
Forty-three conferences were awarded an automatic qualification for the 2018 championship. Two institutions were selected from Pool B, which includes independent institutions and institutions from conferences that do not meet the automatic qualification criteria. The final 19 berths were reserved for Pool C, which consists of institutions from automatic-qualifying conferences that are not the conference champion and independent institutions.
Conferences and teams receiving automatic qualification (43):
|Conference
|School
|
Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference
|
Pittsburgh-Bradford
|
American Rivers Conference
|
Dubuque
|
American Southwest Conference
|
Mary Hardin-Baylor
|
Capital Athletic Conference
|
Christopher Newport
|
Centennial Conference
|
Johns Hopkins
|
City University of New York Athletic Conference
|
Hunter
|
College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin
|
Illinois Wesleyan
|
Colonial States Athletic Conference
|
Notre Dame (Maryland)
|
Commonwealth Coast Conference
|
Wentworth
|
Empire 8
|
Nazareth
|
Great Northeast Athletic Conference
|Johnson & Wales (Providence)
|
Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference
|
Rose-Hulman
|
Landmark Conference
|
Juniata
|
Liberty League
|
RIT
|
Little East Conference
|
Eastern Connecticut State
|
Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference
|
Worcester State
|
Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association
|
Calvin
|
Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth
|
Stevenson
|
Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom
|
Eastern
|
Midwest Conference
|
Cornell College
|
Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference
|
Gustavus Adolphus
|
New England Collegiate Conference
|
Southern Vermont
|
New England Small College Athletic Conference
|
Bowdoin
|
New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference
|
Babson
|
New Jersey Athletic ConferenceNorth Atlantic Conference
|
Kean
|
North Atlantic Conference
|
Maine Maritime
|
North Coast Athletic Conference
|
Wittenberg
|
North Eastern Athletic Conference
|
Morrisville State
|
Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference
|
Aurora
|
Northwest Conference
|
Pacific Lutheran
|
Ohio Athletic Conference
|
Ohio Northern
|
Old Dominion Athletic Conference
|
Washington and Lee
|
Presidents’ Athletic Conference
|Bethany (West Virginia)
|
Skyline Conference
|
Mount Saint Vincent
|
Southern Athletic Association
|
Berry
|
Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference
|
Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
|
Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference
|
Colorado College
|
St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference
|
Greenville
|
State University of New York Athletic Conference
|
SUNY New Paltz
|
University Athletic Association
|
Emory
|
Upper Midwest Conference
|
Minnesota-Morris
|
USA South Athletic Conference
|
Meredith
|
Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Association
|
Wisconsin-Eau Claire
Pool B Berth (2):
Marymount (Virginia)
Thomas More
Pool C Berths (19):
Augsburg
Birmingham-Southern
Cal Lutheran
Carnegie Mellon
Carthage
Chicago
DePauw
Franklin & Marshall
Hope
Ithaca
Mary Washington
Saint Benedict
St. Thomas (Minnesota)
Springfield
Trinity (Texas)
Washington-St. Louis
Wellesley
Wesleyan
Wisconsin-Whitewater
The women’s volleyball committee also announced the eight regional sites:
Chicago, Illinois – Chicago, host
Grand Rapids, Michigan – Calvin, host
Huntingdon, Pennsylvania – Juniata, host
Ithaca, New York – Ithaca, host
Mount Berry, Georgia – Berry, host
Providence, Rhode Island – Johnson & Wales (Providence), host
Saint Peter, Minnesota – Gustavus Adolphus, host
Wellesley, Massachusetts – Babson, host
Regional competition will be Friday-Sunday, Nov. 9-11, at all sites except Grand Rapids where competition will be Thursday-Saturday, Nov. 8-10.
In last year’s final, Claremont-Mudd-Scripps defeated Wittenberg in three sets to win its first NCAA volleyball championship in school history.
Log on to ncaa.com for more information regarding the 2018 championship, including the complete bracket with dates and sites.
