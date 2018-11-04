College volleyball rankings: Undefeated BYU holds top spot in NCAA committee's top 10

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Committee released a top 10 listing on Sunday, Nov. 4. The committee announcement was revealed during ESPNU’s broadcast of the Texas A&M vs. Tennessee volleyball match.

Using the selection criteria and results through games as of Wednesday, Oct. 31, Brigham Young earned the top spot in the nation with an unblemished 22-0 record. The Cougars are followed by Stanford (20-1), and Minnesota (18-4), at second and third, respectively. The Big Ten Conference had two teams take the next positions with Illinois (20-3) followed by the Wisconsin (16-5) to round out the top five.

“The committee has used this midseason list for the third straight year as a way of offering some insight and building interest ahead of Selection Sunday to fans of Division I Women’s Volleyball.” said Carrie Coll, chair of the committee and Senior Associate Director for Sport Services/SWA at Fresno State University.

The remainder of the top-10 includes Texas (15-4) a Big 12 Conference member, at sixth, Southern California (16-7) of the Pac-12 Conference, seventh, and Pennsylvania State (18-4), another Big Ten member at eight. The defending national champion Nebraska (16-6), also of the Big Ten is No. 9 followed by Creighton (20-4) from the Big East in the 10th and final position.

“Our committee is excited to watch the remainder of the regular season and conference tournament matches,” said Coll. “There is still a lot of volleyball to be played that will have an impact on teams’ résumés. We look forward to more dialogue with our Regional Advisory Committees, before we as a committee reconvene during selection weekend to assess the teams that will compete in the 2018 Division I Women’s Volleyball championship tournament.”

The reveal is based on the criteria used to select and seed the 64 teams for the Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship and includes strength of schedule, Rating Percentage Index, head-to-head competition, results versus common opponents, and significant wins and losses.

The announcement is part of the continued team evaluations that will culminate with the final bracket, revealed during the selection show on Sunday, November 25, at 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPNU.

First and second round competition will be held at 16 non-predetermined campus sites Thursday, Nov. 29 through Saturday, Dec. 1 with the winning team from each of the 16 second rounds advancing to the regional round.

Regionals for the NCAA Division I Women's Volleyball Championship will be held at four non-predetermined campus sites Friday and Saturday, Dec. 7-8. At each site, four teams compete in single-elimination regional semifinal competition. The two advancing teams then compete against each other in single-elimination regional final.

The winning team from each of the four regions will advance to the DI Women’s Volleyball Championship at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The national semifinals will be held Dec. 13 at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Eastern time and will air live on ESPN2. The national championship will take place Dec. 15 at 9 p.m. Eastern time and will also air live on ESPN2.

Tickets for the Division I Women’s Volleyball championship tournament are available at ncaa.com/tickets/volleyball-women/d1.

Top-10 (record through matches played on October 31):

1. BYU (22-0)

2. Stanford (20-1)

3. Minnesota (19-2)

4. Illinois (20-3)

5. Wisconsin (16-5)

6. Texas (15-4)

7. Southern California (16-7)

8. Penn State (18-4)

9. Nebraska (16-6)

10. Creighton (20-4)

