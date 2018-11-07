The Michigan State Spartans were the only unseeded team to make the regional finals of the 2017 NCAA volleyball tournament, but they were far from the only team to upset a national seed along their way to being the biggest surprise of the tournament.
Since the championship field expanded to 64 teams in 1998, there have been 101 games where an unranked team beat a team with a national seed or a double-digit national seed beat a single-digit national seed. We looked at every one of those games to determine which conference has the teams most likely to rattle off upsets and wreck your bracket.
Unsurprisingly, the Big Ten had the most upsets, with 33, from 1998 through 2017, while the Pac-12 was second with 18. The Big 12 and the West Coast Conference were the only other two conferences with double-digit upsets with 11 and 10, respectively.
It’s worth noting that in 1998 and ‘99, there were four national seeds per region. In 2000, the tournament moved to the current system of ranking teams Nos. 1-16.
These are some other trends that stuck out when looking at the upsets:
- 56 of the 103 upsets of national seeds in the tournament since 1998 occurred in the second round, with only five happening in the first round.
- 18 of those 56 second-round upsets were unranked teams defeating single-digit national seeds. Minnesota upset No. 4 Southern California in the Central Regional and Arizona upset No. 4 Texas in the Pacific Regional in 1999, as well.
- BYU had the most upsets as an unranked team with six. Michigan and Michigan State were close behind with five.
- Michigan tied with BYU for the most upsets of any team since the field expanded to 64 teams with six.
Below is the full list of upsets of national seeds from 1998 through 2017 sorted by conference. In a couple cases — like BYU being in the Mountain West and then the WCC — the conference the team was in at the time of the upset is reflected in the chart. For teams like Stanford or Oregon that were in the Pac-10 before it was renamed to Pac-12, we listed the conference as Pac-12 since those teams didn’t change conferences.
|Year
|Upset
|Conference
|Round
|2002
|Temple over No. 12 Penn State
|A-10
|Second
|2004
|Georgia Tech over No. 13 UC Santa Barbara
|ACC
|Second
|2011
|No. 12 Florida State over No. 5 Purdue
|ACC
|Regional Semis
|2011
|No. 12 Florida State over No. 4 Iowa State
|ACC
|Regional Finals
|2013
|Florida State over No. 5 Florida
|ACC
|Second
|2016
|Florida State over No. 11 Florida
|ACC
|Second
|2002
|Miami (FL) over No. 14 Wisconsin
|Big East
|Second
|2016
|Creighton over No. 5 Kansas
|Big East
|Second
|2016
|Creighton over No. 12 Michigan
|Big East
|Regional Semis
|1999
|Minnesota over No. 4 Southern California
|Big Ten
|Second
|1999
|Indiana over No. 4 Clemson
|Big Ten
|First
|2000
|No. 11 Penn State over No. 6 Colorado State
|Big Ten
|Regional Semis
|2002
|Michigan State over No. 16 Notre Dame
|Big Ten
|Second
|2003
|No. 13 Minnesota over No. 4 Pepperdine
|Big Ten
|Regional Semis
|2003
|No. 11 Penn State over No. 6 Kansas State
|Big Ten
|Regional Semis
|2004
|No. 14 Wisconsin over No. 3 Hawaii
|Big Ten
|Regional Semis
|2005
|No. 11 Wisconsin over No. 6 Notre Dame
|Big Ten
|Regional Semis
|2007
|Michigan over No. 14 Colorado State
|Big Ten
|Second
|2007
|Michigan State over No. 15 Dayton
|Big Ten
|Second
|2008
|Michigan over No. 13 Saint Louis
|Big Ten
|Second
|2009
|No. 13 Michigan over No. 4 Stanford
|Big Ten
|Regional Semis
|2009
|No. 11 Minnesota over No. 3 Florida State
|Big Ten
|Regional Finals
|2010
|No. 16 Purdue over No. 1 Florida
|Big Ten
|Regional Semis
|2010
|Ohio State over No. 14 Dayton
|Big Ten
|Second
|2010
|Indiana over No. 11 Tennessee
|Big Ten
|Second
|2011
|Ohio State over No. 14 Tennessee
|Big Ten
|Second
|2011
|Michigan over No. 11 Stanford
|Big Ten
|Second
|2012
|Purdue over No. 9 Florida State
|Big Ten
|Second
|2012
|Michigan State over No. 7 UCLA
|Big Ten
|Second
|2012
|Michigan over No. 10 Louisville
|Big Ten
|Second
|2012
|Michigan over No. 2 Stanford
|Big Ten
|Regional Finals
|2013
|Purdue over No. 4 Missouri
|Big Ten
|Second
|2013
|Purdue over No. 13 Illinois
|Big Ten
|Regional Semis
|2013
|Michigan State over No. 15 Kentucky
|Big Ten
|Second
|2013
|No. 12 Wisconsin over No. 1 Texas
|Big Ten
|National Semis
|2014
|Ohio State over No. 13 Kentucky
|Big Ten
|Second
|2014
|No. 14 Nebraska over No. 3 Washington
|Big Ten
|Regional Semis
|2015
|Illinois over No. 15 Louisville
|Big Ten
|Second
|2016
|Ohio State over No. 14 Kansas State
|Big Ten
|Second
|2017
|Michigan State over No. 9 Creighton
|Big Ten
|Second
|2017
|Illinois over No. 8 Washington
|Big Ten
|Second
|2017
|Wisconsin over No. 14 Iowa State
|Big Ten
|Second
|2000
|Long Beach State over No. 12 Santa Clara
|Big West
|Second
|2000
|No. 13 UC Santa Barbara over No. 4 Minnesota
|Big West
|Regional Semis
|2015
|Hawaii over No. 10 Texas A&M
|Big West
|Second
|2015
|Hawaii over No. 7 Penn State
|Big West
|Regional Semis
|2000
|Kansas State over No. 10 Pepperdine
|Big-12
|Second
|2001
|No. 11 Texas A&M over No. 6 Wisconsin
|Big-12
|Regional Semis
|2005
|No. 10 Missouri over No. 7 Hawaii
|Big-12
|Regional Semis
|2007
|Iowa State over No. 7 Wisconsin
|Big-12
|Second
|2008
|Iowa State over No. 6 Minnesota
|Big-12
|Second
|2008
|Iowa State over No. 11 Oregon
|Big-12
|Regional Semis
|2008
|Baylor over No. 8 UCLA
|Big-12
|Second
|2009
|Texas A&M over No. 15 LSU
|Big-12
|Second
|2009
|No. 10 Nebraska over No. 7 Iowa State
|Big-12
|Regional Semis
|2010
|Missouri over No. 5 Northern Iowa
|Big-12
|First
|2011
|Kansas State over No. 2 Nebraska
|Big-12
|Second
|2004
|Louisville over No. 16 Missouri
|C-USA
|Second
|2010
|Tulsa over No. 13 LSU
|C-USA
|First
|2005
|Ohio over No. 13 Ohio State
|MAC
|Second
|2008
|Western Michigan over No. 16 Tulane
|MAC
|Second
|2007
|BYU over No. 6 Washington
|Mountain West
|Second
|2009
|Colorado State over No. 6 Washington
|Mountain West
|Second
|2012
|Wichita State over No. 11 Kansas
|MVC
|Second
|1999
|Arizona over No. 4 Texas
|Pac-12
|Second
|2000
|No. 15 UCLA over No. 2 Pacific
|Pac-12
|Regional Semis
|2002
|No. 13 Washington State over No. 4 Northern Iowa
|Pac-12
|Regional Semis
|2002
|No. 10 Arizona over No. 7 Minnesota
|Pac-12
|Regional Semis
|2003
|No. 12 Washington over No. 5 Stanford
|Pac-12
|Regional Semis
|2004
|No. 11 Stanford over No. 6 Texas
|Pac-12
|Regional Semis
|2004
|No. 15 UCLA over No. 2 Penn State
|Pac-12
|Regional Semis
|2004
|No. 11 Stanford over No. 7 Washington
|Pac-12
|National Semis
|2004
|No. 11 Stanford over No. 4 Minnesota
|Pac-12
|National Final
|2006
|California over No. 15 Cal Poly
|Pac-12
|Second
|2007
|Oregon over No. 9 Kansas State
|Pac-12
|Second
|2007
|No. 10 California over No. 2 Nebraska
|Pac-12
|Regional Finals
|2010
|Washington over No. 15 Hawaii
|Pac-12
|Second
|2010
|Washington over No. 2 Nebraska
|Pac-12
|Regional Semis
|2016
|Arizona over No. 9 Michigan State
|Pac-12
|Second
|2016
|No. 10 UCLA over No. 7 North Carolina
|Pac-12
|Regional Semis
|2017
|Colorado over No. 12 Baylor
|Pac-12
|Second
|2017
|No. 10 Southern California over No. 7 Minnesota
|Pac-12
|Regional Semis
|2013
|American over No. 16 Duke
|Patriot
|Second
|2001
|No. 10 Florida over No. 7 Pepperdine
|SEC
|Regional Semis
|2005
|No. 15 Tennessee over No. 2 Penn State
|SEC
|Regional Semis
|2011
|Kentucky over No. 16 Texas A&M
|SEC
|Second
|2011
|Florida over No. 6 Northern Iowa
|SEC
|Second
|2015
|No. 11 Florida over No. 6 Wisconsin
|SEC
|Regional Semis
|2017
|Missouri over No. 16 Wichita State
|SEC
|Second
|2007
|Middle Tennessee State over No. 11 Hawaii
|Sun Belt
|Second
|2014
|Arkansas Little-Rock over No. 16 Kansas
|Sun Belt
|First
|2006
|No. 12 Hawaii over No. 5 Southern California
|WAC
|Regional Semis
|2009
|No. 12 Hawaii over No. 5 Illinois
|WAC
|Regional Semis
|1998
|Pepperdine over No. 4 Michigan State
|WCC
|First
|2005
|Santa Clara over No. 5 Stanford
|WCC
|Second
|2005
|Pepperdine over No. 12 Southern California
|WCC
|Second
|2005
|Santa Clara over No. 4 Arizona
|WCC
|Regional Final
|2013
|BYU over No. 11 Hawaii
|WCC
|Second
|2014
|BYU over No. 11 Arizona
|WCC
|Second
|2014
|BYU over No. 6 Florida State
|WCC
|Regional Semis
|2014
|BYU over No. 14 Nebraska
|WCC
|Regional Finals
|2014
|BYU over No. 2 Texas
|WCC
|National Semis
|2015
|Loyola Marymount over No. 8 Stanford
|WCC
|Second
