ANN ARBOR, Mich. – In a complete team performance, the Maryland volleyball team (16-11, 7-8 Big Ten) upset No. 15 Michigan in straight sets (25-20, 30-28, 25-19) on Wednesday night.



The Terps dominated at the net, totaling 13.5 blocks, led by six from freshman middle blocker Rainelle Jones and five from freshman middle blocker Katie Myers. Maryland notched 11 blocks in the second set alone, the most the Terps have ever had in a set in a Big Ten match.



This marks the first road win over a ranked team in program history and the Terps first ever win over Michigan. Maryland now stands at 7-8 in the Big Ten and has matched the Terps most wins they've ever had in Big Ten play with five matches still to play.

Fear the Turtle!



Maryland downs No. 15 Michigan in straight sets for the first road win against a ranked opponent ever!#NCAAVB

(via @TerpsVolleyball) pic.twitter.com/OiZFs4dSY2 — NCAA Volleyball (@NCAAVolleyball) November 8, 2018



Strong performances were had all around. Sophomore outside hitter Erika Pritchard totaled a double-double with 16 kills and 11 blocks. Sophomore setter Nicole Alford averaged 12.3 assists per set, posting 37 in the match on Maryland's 40 kills. Freshman libero Allegra Rivas put up eight digs per set for a total of 24 in the match. Senior outside hitter Liz Twilley hit .235 with 11 kills, four blocks and two digs.



Maryland outhit Michigan .196-.066 and out-blocked them 13.5-six. Myers had four service aces as the Terps won the service battle five-two.



The Terps were extremely efficient as a unit in the first set, taking it 25-20. Maryland hit .351 as a team with 17 kills and only four errors on 37 swings led by Twilley's six kills on 11 attacks and Myers' .800 hitting percentage. Myers also had three aces including two in a row to give Maryland a 9-5 lead midway through the set. Alford assisted on all 17 Maryland kills. The Terps led by as many as six at 18-12 and 20-14 both done by Myers and after Michigan cut the lead to two at 21-19, the Terps finished strong on a 4-1 run inflicted by four Wolverine errors.

“To say that I’d be proud is a huge understatement” - @AdamNHughes



Sound from the locker room following tonight’s huge win! #FearTheTurtle pic.twitter.com/3RO3Y78deW — Maryland Volleyball (@TerpsVolleyball) November 8, 2018



By way of a season-set best 11 blocks, the Terps won a wild second set 30-28. Jones totaled five blocks in the set including the clincher up 29-28 to give Maryland the set while Pritchard managed eight kills on 12 swings. After controlling the set for most of the way and building a 22-17 lead, mostly by way of the block, Michigan made a late push to cut it to 23-22 and then 24-24. After an Alford and Myers blocked saved a Michigan set point at 25-24, the Terps had four consecutive set points before finally finishing on Jones' block to seal it 30-28. Rivas had nine digs in the set.



Using the momentum of the second set, the Terps led the whole way in the third, using a 7-3 run with the score tied at 10 to take command, and then finishing the match by winning six of the last seven points. Pritchard led with five kills in the set.



The Terps will now go to Ohio State for a Saturday night match set for first serve at 7:00 p.m.

