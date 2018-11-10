NCAA volleyball: DII women's championship bracket revealed

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division II Women's Volleyball Committee has selected the 64 teams that will participate in the 2018 NCAA Division II Women’s Volleyball Championship. Eight teams were selected from each of the following eight regions: Atlantic, Central, East, Midwest, South, Southeast, South Central and West.
Eight eight-team regionals will be played at on-campus sites. Regional competition will be single-elimination, best three-of-five-set matches and will not include a third-place match. The winners of each of the eight regionals will advance to the finals, Nov. 29-Dec. 1, at the A.J. Palumbo Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Competition at the finals site will be single-elimination; best three-of-five-set matches.
Atlantic Region
Hosted by Wheeling Jesuit University, Wheeling, West Virginia – Nov. 15-17
No. 1 Wheeling Jesuit (34-3) vs. No. 8 Shaw (23-8)
No. 2 Gannon (30-2) vs. No. 7 Shepherd (23-10)
No. 3 Seton Hill (24-8) vs. No. 6 California (Pennsylvania) (20-12)
No. 4 Shippensburg (25-7) vs. No. 5 Clarion (21-11)
Central Region
Hosted by University of Nebraska at Kearney, Kearney, Nebraska – Nov. 15-17
No. 1 Nebraska-Kearney (33-2) vs. No. 8 Harding (25-7)
No. 2 Minnesota Duluth (27-5) vs. No. 7 Central Missouri (25-7)
No. 3 Washburn (29-4) vs. No. 6 Northern State (26-4)
No. 4 Concordia-St. Paul (22-8) vs. No. 5 Southwest Minnesota State (23-8)
Hosted by University of New Haven, West Haven, Connecticut – Nov. 15-17
No. 1 New Haven (25-5) vs. No. 8 St. Anselm (17-12)
No. 2 Adelphi (26-6) vs. No. 7 Southern Connecticut State (21-13)
No. 3 Daemen (21-10) vs. No. 6 American International (21-11)
No. 4 Molloy (20-8) vs. No. 5 Holy Family (29-5)
Midwest Region
Hosted by Drury University, Springfield, Missouri – Nov. 15-17
No. 1 Drury (27-6) vs. No. 8 Hillsdale (25-6)
No. 2 Ferris State (26-4) vs. No. 7 Ashland (25-6)
No. 3 Rockhurst (30-6) vs. No. 6 Illinois Springfield (25-7)
No. 4 Lewis (25-7) vs. No. 5 Michigan Tech (23-6)
South Region
Hosted by Palm Beach Atlantic University, West Palm Beach, Florida – Nov. 15-17
No. 1 Palm Beach Atlantic (27-4) vs. No. 8 Spring Hill (32-3)
No. 2 Barry (28-3) vs. No. 7 West Alabama (22-9)
No. 3 Tampa (27-4) vs. No. 6 Saint Leo (17-14)
No. 4 Florida Southern (21-10) vs. No. 5 West Florida (25-7)
Southeast Region
Hosted by Wingate University, Wingate, North Carolina – Nov. 15-17
No. 1 Wingate (29-1) vs. No. 8 Emmanuel (Georgia) (23-8)
No. 2 South Carolina Aiken (21-4) vs. No. 7 Lincoln Memorial (20-9)
No. 3 Augusta University (24-7) vs. No. 6 Georgia College (16-12)
No. 4 Anderson (South Carolina) (27-5) vs. No. 5 Lander (22-7)
South Central Region
Hosted by Tarleton State University, Stephenville, Texas – Nov. 15-17
No. 1 Tarleton State (29-4) vs. No. 8 Arkansas-Fort Smith (20-11)
No. 2 Texas A&M-Commerce (28-5) vs. No. 7 Angelo State (22-9)
No. 3 Colorado Mesa (23-6) vs. No. 6 Dixie State (22-5)
No. 4 Colorado School of Mines (23-5) vs. No. 5 MSU Denver (21-9)
West Region
Hosted by Western Washington University, Bellingham, Washington – Nov. 15-17
No. 1 Western Washington (25-3) vs. No. 8 Cal State East Bay (16-12)
No. 2 Cal State San Bernardino (26-2) vs. No. 7 Chaminade (23-5)
No. 3 Cal State LA (22-5) vs. No. 6 Central Washington (22-5)
No. 4 Cal Poly Pomona (23-5) vs. No. 5 Azusa Pacific (24-6)
CONFERENCES RECEIVING AUTOMATIC QUALIFICATION BERTHS:
California Collegiate Athletic Association – Cal State San Bernardino
Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference – Holy Family
Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association – Shaw
Conference Carolinas – Emmanuel (Georgia)
East Coast Conference – Daemen
Great American Conference – Harding
Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference – Ferris State
Great Lakes Valley Conference – Rockhurst
The Great Midwest Athletic Conference – Hillsdale
Great Northwest Athletic Conference – Western Washington
Gulf South Conference – West Florida
Heartland Conference – Arkansas-Fort Smith
Lone Star Conference – Texas A&M-Commerce
Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association – Nebraska-Kearney
Mountain East Conference – Wheeling Jesuit
Northeast-10 Conference – Southern Connecticut State
Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference – Minnesota Duluth
Pacific West Conference – Azusa Pacific
Peach Belt Conference – Augusta University
Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference – Seton Hill
Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference – Colorado Mesa
South Atlantic Conference – Wingate
Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference – Spring Hill
Sunshine State Conference – Barry
The complete 2018 NCAA Division II Women’s Volleyball Championship bracket is available online at ncaa.com.
This year’s championship will be part of the 2018 NCAA Division II National Championships Festival in Pittsburgh, hosted by Clarion University of Pennsylvania, Slippery Rock University of Pennsylvania and SportsPITTSBURGH. Please click here to access the festival site.
Selection criteria data through the end of the regular season, including conference competition, is available here:
