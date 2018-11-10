NCAA volleyball: DII women's championship bracket revealed

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division II Women's Volleyball Committee has selected the 64 teams that will participate in the 2018 NCAA Division II Women’s Volleyball Championship. Eight teams were selected from each of the following eight regions: Atlantic, Central, East, Midwest, South, Southeast, South Central and West.

Eight eight-team regionals will be played at on-campus sites. Regional competition will be single-elimination, best three-of-five-set matches and will not include a third-place match. The winners of each of the eight regionals will advance to the finals, Nov. 29-Dec. 1, at the A.J. Palumbo Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Competition at the finals site will be single-elimination; best three-of-five-set matches.

Atlantic Region

34-3

No. 1 Wheeling Jesuit () vs. No. 8 Shaw (23-8)No. 2 Gannon (30-2) vs. No. 7 Shepherd (23-10)No. 3 Seton Hill (24-8) vs. No. 6 California (Pennsylvania) (20-12)No. 4 Shippensburg (25-7) vs. No. 5 Clarion (21-11)

Central Region

Hosted by University of Nebraska at Kearney, Kearney, Nebraska – Nov. 15-17

No. 1 Nebraska-Kearney (33-2) vs. No. 8 Harding (25-7)

No. 2 Minnesota Duluth (27-5) vs. No. 7 Central Missouri (25-7)

No. 3 Washburn (29-4) vs. No. 6 Northern State (26-4)

No. 4 Concordia-St. Paul (22-8) vs. No. 5 Southwest Minnesota State (23-8)

East Region

No. 1 New Haven (25-5) vs. No. 8 St. Anselm (17-12)No. 2 Adelphi (26-6) vs. No. 7 Southern Connecticut State (21-13)No. 3 Daemen (21-10) vs. No. 6 American International (21-11)No. 4 Molloy (20-8) vs. No. 5 Holy Family (29-5)

Midwest Region

Hosted by Drury University, Springfield, Missouri – Nov. 15-17

No. 1 Drury (27-6) vs. No. 8 Hillsdale (25-6)

No. 2 Ferris State (26-4) vs. No. 7 Ashland (25-6)

No. 3 Rockhurst (30-6) vs. No. 6 Illinois Springfield (25-7)

No. 4 Lewis (25-7) vs. No. 5 Michigan Tech (23-6)

South Region

Hosted by Palm Beach Atlantic University, West Palm Beach, Florida – Nov. 15-17

No. 1 Palm Beach Atlantic (27-4) vs. No. 8 Spring Hill (32-3)

No. 2 Barry (28-3) vs. No. 7 West Alabama (22-9)

No. 3 Tampa (27-4) vs. No. 6 Saint Leo (17-14)

No. 4 Florida Southern (21-10) vs. No. 5 West Florida (25-7)

Southeast Region

Hosted by Wingate University, Wingate, North Carolina – Nov. 15-17

No. 1 Wingate (29-1) vs. No. 8 Emmanuel (Georgia) (23-8)

No. 2 South Carolina Aiken (21-4) vs. No. 7 Lincoln Memorial (20-9)

No. 3 Augusta University (24-7) vs. No. 6 Georgia College (16-12)

No. 4 Anderson (South Carolina) (27-5) vs. No. 5 Lander (22-7)

South Central Region

Hosted by Tarleton State University, Stephenville, Texas – Nov. 15-17

No. 1 Tarleton State (29-4) vs. No. 8 Arkansas-Fort Smith (20-11)

No. 2 Texas A&M-Commerce (28-5) vs. No. 7 Angelo State (22-9)

No. 3 Colorado Mesa (23-6) vs. No. 6 Dixie State (22-5)

No. 4 Colorado School of Mines (23-5) vs. No. 5 MSU Denver (21-9)

West Region

Hosted by Western Washington University, Bellingham, Washington – Nov. 15-17

No. 1 Western Washington (25-3) vs. No. 8 Cal State East Bay (16-12)

No. 2 Cal State San Bernardino (26-2) vs. No. 7 Chaminade (23-5)

No. 3 Cal State LA (22-5) vs. No. 6 Central Washington (22-5)

No. 4 Cal Poly Pomona (23-5) vs. No. 5 Azusa Pacific (24-6)

CONFERENCES RECEIVING AUTOMATIC QUALIFICATION BERTHS:

California Collegiate Athletic Association – Cal State San Bernardino

Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference – Holy Family

Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association – Shaw

Conference Carolinas – Emmanuel (Georgia)

East Coast Conference – Daemen

Great American Conference – Harding

Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference – Ferris State

Great Lakes Valley Conference – Rockhurst

The Great Midwest Athletic Conference – Hillsdale

Great Northwest Athletic Conference – Western Washington

Gulf South Conference – West Florida

Heartland Conference – Arkansas-Fort Smith

Lone Star Conference – Texas A&M-Commerce

Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association – Nebraska-Kearney

Mountain East Conference – Wheeling Jesuit

Northeast-10 Conference – Southern Connecticut State

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference – Minnesota Duluth

Pacific West Conference – Azusa Pacific

Peach Belt Conference – Augusta University

Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference – Seton Hill

Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference – Colorado Mesa

South Atlantic Conference – Wingate

Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference – Spring Hill

Sunshine State Conference – Barry

The complete 2018 NCAA Division II Women’s Volleyball Championship bracket is available online at ncaa.com.

This year’s championship will be part of the 2018 NCAA Division II National Championships Festival in Pittsburgh, hosted by Clarion University of Pennsylvania, Slippery Rock University of Pennsylvania and SportsPITTSBURGH. Please click here to access the festival site.

Selection criteria data through the end of the regular season, including conference competition, is available here:

Atlantic | Central | East | Midwest | South | Southeast | South Central | West