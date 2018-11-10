NCAA volleyball: DII women's championship selections will be revealed Sunday at 10 p.m. ET

The 2018 Division II women's volleyball championship bracket will be announced Sunday, Nov. 11 at 10 p.m. ET on NCAA.com.

Sixty-four teams will receive bids, split into eight eight-team regionals. Twenty-four teams will receive automatic qualification from their respective conferences while the remaining regional spots will be selected at-large.

To be considered during the at-large process — only the best three-of-five-set match format will be considered — a team must play a minimum of 60 percent of an institution’s matches against other Division II teams, a team must play a minimum of 15 matches against Division II opponents, and a team must have a Division II win-loss record of .500 or better (except for automatic qualification).

RELATED: View the 2018 Interactive Bracket | Champ history | Buy NCAA championship tickets

Regional competition will be single-elimination, best three-of-five-set matches played on the campuses of participating institutions during a three-day period. Participating schools will be seeded according to their final regional rank.

Match competition on the first day will occur between the No. 1 and No. 8 seeds, the No. 2 and No. 7 seeds, the No. 3 and No. 6 seeds and the No. 4 and No. 5 seeds. Match competition on the second day will occur between the winner of No. 1/No. 8 seeds vs. the winner of No. 4/No. 5 seeds and the winner of No. 2/No. 7 seeds vs. the winner of No. 3/No. 6 seeds. Regional finals will be on the last day. The higher-seeded team will be the home team and sit on the right side of the scorekeeper’s table facing the first referee.

The winners of each of the eight regionals will advance to the final site for the start of quarterfinal play. Teams advancing to the final site will be reseeded before quarterfinals. The higher-seeded team will be the designated home team.

Regional games will take place Nov. 15-18 on the campuses of participating institutions. Quarterfinals are scheduled for Nov. 29 and semifinals for Nov. 30 at the A.J. Palumbo Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The DII women's volleyball championship match will be played Dec. 1 at the A.J. Palumbo Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania as part of the 2018 DII Festival.

Concordia-St. Paul defeated Florida Southern 3-0 in the 2017 DII women's volleyball championship. Concordia-St. Paul finished the season with a 34-3 record.

MORE: DIII volleyball championship coverage