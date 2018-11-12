NCAA volleyball rankings: Washington rises to top-20, Michigan falls from upset loss

The Washington Huskies had two huge ranked road wins this weekend to jump to No. 20.

There are only two weeks remaining in the Division I women’s volleyball regular season and conference tournaments begin this week, so we’ll soon find out if some of these top-25 teams will be playing their best heading into the NCAA tournament or if flaws will be exposed.

Here are a few takeaways from the new AVCA coaches poll.

RANK SCHOOL POINTS RECORD PREVIOUS RANK 1 BYU (48) 1580 25-0 1 2 Stanford (16) 1551 24-1 2 3 Minnesota 1477 22-2 3 4 Illinois 1399 24-3 4 5 Texas 1336 17-4 5 6 Nebraska 1247 20-6 6 T-7 Penn State 1153 20-6 7 T-7 Wisconsin 1153 18-6 8 9 Creighton 1083 24-4 9 10 Pittsburgh 1039 26-1 10 11 Kentucky 1003 20-4 11 12 Purdue 847 21-6 12 13 Florida 809 21-5 14 14 Southern California 736 19-8 13 15 Cal Poly 706 23-2 16 16 Oregon 649 17-9 17 17 Marquette 571 24-5 18 18 Washington State 483 19-7 19 19 Michigan 459 19-8 15 20 Washington 349 17-9 25 21 UCF 279 24-3 22 22 Tennessee 216 21-5 23 23 Missouri 188 22-5 24 24 Arizona 157 19-9 20 25 UCLA 91 12-11 21

Biggest jump: Washington

The Huskies (17-9, 9-7) are the only team that rose by at least two spots in the new AVCA poll, following back-to-back ranked road wins against Southern California and UCLA. The Trojans might have been without their two leading scorers and All-American-caliber players, but a win is a win and there’s no doubt Washington will gladly accept its top-20 ranking and a five-spot jump just one week after re-entering the top 25.

The young team from Seattle has plenty of hitters to make some noise in the tournament.

Team high 1️⃣9️⃣ kills @UWVolleyball's win over No. 13 USC.



Samantha Drechsel is this week's #Pac12VB Offensive Player of the Week: https://t.co/ECV01ZPYTM pic.twitter.com/MEbDw7Yk4d — Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) November 12, 2018

Biggest drop: Michigan

Just two weeks after being ranked No. 12 in the AVCA poll, the Michigan Wolverines (19-8, 8-8) have dropped four more spots this week to No. 19 after home losses to Maryland in three sets and No. 6 Nebraska in four sets.

Michigan has fallen into a tie for seventh in the Big Ten with the Terrapins and has lost five of its last six since winning 17 of its first 20 games. The Wolverines have just one ranked team left on their schedule in Penn State, then three games they’ll certainly want to win to have confidence heading into the NCAA tournament.

Southern Cal drops just one spot

Take away any team’s top-two hitters and its starting defensive specialist and the dynamic of any match is completely different. Granted, players filling into spots are expected to play well, but taking away Khalia Lanier, Brooke Botkin and Reni Meyer-Whalley is incredibly difficult to overcome.

Now, the Trojans (19-8, 11-5) were still able to knock off then-No. 19 Washington State without those three, who are going through concussion protocol. That is absolutely worth some recognition and has to be encouraging for a Southern Cal team that came one game away from getting to the national semifinals last season. Getting Lanier, Botkin and Meyer-Whalley healthy is still the top priority for USC.

Stanford earns four more first-place votes

As long as BYU is undefeated, it’s difficult to justify putting the Stanford Cardinal (24-1, 16-0) ahead of the Cougars since they’re responsible for the Cardinal’s only loss. It still hasn’t stopped AVCA voters from showing how impressive they are with Stanford, garnering four more first-place votes this week and gaining 11 points on BYU.

With their win against Oregon and Oregon State this past week, the Cardinal clinched the Pac-12 — one of the strongest conferences in volleyball — with two weeks remaining. Stanford is that good. Anything short of a national championship for Kathryn Plummer and the Cardinal will be a disappointment at this point.

Why UCLA is still ranked

Arizona and UCLA also dropped four spots this week with Michigan. The Wildcats lost to Utah and UCLA lost to Washington State in four sets and were beaten handily by Washington in straight sets, both at home. At 12-11, 7-9 in the Pac-12 it’s worth wondering why the Bruins haven’t dropped out of the rankings yet this season. So here are a couple things that work in their favor.

For starters, they play in the Pac-12. Night in, night out there is great competition. They’ve also beaten potential NCAA tournament teams Baylor, San Diego, Arizona and at Washington. With games against Arizona, USC and bubble team Colorado remaining, the Bruins could rack up some key wins before the season ends.

Kick save and a beauty for Mac May pic.twitter.com/tLNmGWxEtU — UCLA Women's VB (@UCLAWomensVB) November 11, 2018

Other notable takeaways:

Other than Wisconsin moving up a spot into a tie with Penn State, there was no change in the top 12. Those teams are all contenders for being one of the final four teams to play in Minneapolis in mid-December. The team worth highlighting here is Purdue, which lost at Wisconsin and No. 3 Minnesota and didn’t move down in the poll. It’s win a couple weeks earlier against Penn State is still helping the Boilermakers.