Women's volleyball: Oklahoma's Kylee McLaughlin named AVCA Player of the Week

NORMAN, Okla. — Oklahoma volleyball’s Kylee McLaughlin has been named the Sports Imports/AVCA Player of the Week, the American Volleyball Coaches Association announced Tuesday.

McLaughlin is just the fourth Sooner in program history to earn a national weekly honor, joining Kierra Holst (Oct. 29, 2014 – espnW), Sallie McLaurin (Sept. 17, 2014 – AVCA) and Caitlin Higgins (Nov. 4, 2008 – AVCA).

"Kylee is facilitating an offense that has gone to a new level this year," OU head coach Lindsey Gray-Walton said. "It's exciting for her and this team. This award reflects a culmination of work from Kylee and the entire team this season."

McLaughlin was named Big 12 Co-Offensive Player of the Week on Monday after leading the league with 108 assists and 12.00 assists per set last week. Her 108 assists were the most in a week’s span during conference play this season. McLaughlin also ran the Sooner offense that averaged 14.11 kills per set on a .246 hitting percentage.

In the Sooners’ 3-2 victory at Texas Tech on Wednesday, McLaughlin set a career high with 62 assists, matching the most by a Big 12 student-athlete this season. She added 14 digs for a double-double to go with eight block assists and a pair of kills.

Against TCU on Friday, McLaughlin led the match with 46 assists while producing 15 digs for her third consecutive double-double. She added four kills on eight attempts with no errors, totaling 6.0 points with a service ace and two block assists.

McLaughlin and the Sooners conclude their home slate on Wednesday as they host Iowa State at 7 p.m. CT.