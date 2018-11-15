DIII women's volleyball championship: Schedule, bracket, scores, how to watch

The DIII women’s volleyball semifinals are set with No. 1 Calvin vs. No. 4 Wisconsin-Eau Claire at 5 p.m. and No. 2 Juniata vs. No. 3 Emory scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Friday at the A.J. Palumbo Center in Pittsburgh. The two winners will face off for the national title on Saturday at 7 p.m.

STREAM: Calvin vs. Wisconsin Eau-Claire | Juniata vs. Emory | View the 2018 interactive bracket

Here is the schedule for the DIII women's volleyball semifinals and championship game:

MATCHUP DATE/TIME STATS (1) Calvin vs. (4) Wis.-Eau Claire (Semifinal 1) Nov. 16 at 5 p.m. ET Box score (2) Juniata vs. (3) Emory (Semifinal 2) Nov. 16 at 7:30 p.m. ET Box score Winner 1 vs. Winner 2 (Championship game) Nov. 17 at 7 p.m. ET Box score

Calvin (32-1) will make its third straight appearance in the national semifinals after advancing to the quarterfinals with a five-set win against Wittenberg, then defeating No. 8 Aurora in four sets on Wednesday. Calvin finished the regular season as the No. 1 team in the country and will try to avenge last season’s semifinal loss by getting back to its first national title match since winning the championship in 2016.

National player of the year Sarah DeVries lead the Knights as a setter and middle hitter. She averages more than three kills per set and nearly 5.5 assists per set. Last year’s national player of the year Anna Kamp was also named a first-team All-American.

RANKINGS: AVCA coaches top 25 | Regional

Wisconsin Eau-Claire (32-3) is making its first-ever national semifinal appearance after beating No. 5 Babson in straight sets. The Blugolds were ranked second in the Midwest and 14th overall in the final ranking of the regular season. They defeated defending national champion Claremont-Mudd-Scripps, the No. 1 team from the West region and No. 5 nationally.

Outside hitter Madelyn Pashibin leads the team with 3.91 kills per set and was named a first-team All-American.

In a rematch from last year’s quarterfinals, Emory (28-6) got the better of Ithaca this season to advance to the semifinals. The Eagles were the No. 2 team in the quarterfinals last year when it was upset by the Bombers. Ranked ninth in the AVCA coaches poll and second in the South region to end the regular season, Emory is led by first-team All-American setter Mady Arles and second-team All-American outside hitter Karissa Dzurik.

After a tight, five-set match, the Juniata Eagles (27-3) advanced to face Emory in the semifinals. Juniata won the fourth set to force an extra frame, then came back from down 11-8 to win 15-12 and advance to its first national semifinal since 2010. The Eagles last title match bert came in 2009 and its only national title in 2004. Marybeth Weihbrecht is a two-time AVCA first-team All-American. Victoria Taylor is a second-team All-American for the Eagles.

Calvin is the likely favorite out of this field, but each team has shown the ability to play at a level worthy of a national championship.

The winners of Friday’s matches will advance to the national championship match on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET from the A.J. Palumbo Center.

MORE: Championship history | Buy championship tickets