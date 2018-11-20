College volleyball: TCU's élan McCall picks up two Player of the Week honors

FORT WORTH, Texas – After a stellar performance on both sides of the ball and earning two Big 12 weekly honors, freshman élan McCall becomes the first player in TCU volleyball history to be named Sports Imports/AVCA Player of the Week and VolleyMob Player of the Week as announced on Tuesday.

Besides this being the first national honor for a TCU volleyball player in program history, McCall becomes the 41st player in the Big 12 Conference to earn the AVCA national honor and the second this season.

"élan and her teammates played some great volleyball last week and it's great to see them honored for the work they put in, not just last week, but last spring and summer," head coach Jill Kramer said. "I believe this a culmination of all of their hard work."

McCall was named Big 12 Rookie of the Week and Offensive player of the week on Monday after TCU went 2-0 over the week with a four-set victory on the road at West Virginia before returning home for a sweep of Kansas. The freshman was ranked in the top 10 of the Big 12 in four categories for the week including the top three of hitting percentage, kills and points and checked in at No. 4 in digs. McCall put down 5.43 kills per set over the two matches at a .516 hitting clip and also picked up 4.29 digs per set and 5.64 points per set playing all six rotations.

The Leander, Texas native opened the week with a 22 kill, 14 dig performance at West Virginia at a .583 hitting clip which marked a career-high. McCall then ended the week with a 16 kill, 16 dig performance at home against Kansas at a .429 hitting clip to give TCU its first victory over the Jayhawks since 2014. After both matches, McCall now has 13 double-doubles on the season including the last three straight matches. Overall in the conference standings, McCall ranks second in kills (4.81 k/s), first in points (5.28 pt/s) and ninth in digs (3.22 d/s).

TCU will wrap-up the regular season by hosting Kansas State on Wednesday, Nov. 21 at 1 p.m., at The Rickel inside the University Recreation Center with the match set to air on FOX Sports Southwest Plus.

