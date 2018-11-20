These are the automatic qualifiers for the 2018 NCAA volleyball tournament

Just five automatic qualifier bids to the 2018 NCAA Division I women's volleyball tournament remain with 27 teams having clinched their spots by winning their conference or conference tournament. Of those 27 teams, five teams — Florida Gulf Coast, Eastern Michigan, Bryant, Navy and South Dakota — will make their first NCAA tournament appearance.

After losing in the Atlantic Sun championship match the past two seasons, the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles finally broke through for their first tournament title and an NCAA bid. They won the A-Sun regular season outright going 15-1 in conference, then beat No. 2 seed Kennesaw State in the final, which beat Gulf Coast in the final last season.

Unlike Florida Gulf Coast, Navy hadn't had a ton of recent success before winning its first-ever bid to the NCAAs. The Mids began the 2015 season 2-19. Three years later, they're in the NCAA tournament after sharing the Patriot League regular-season title with American, then beating the Eagles in the championship match.

In one of the more improbable runs in the 2018 conference tournaments, Eastern Michigan secured its first NCAA tournament bid by winning the MAC as a No. 5 seed. The Eagles won four straight matches on their way to the title, beating No. 1 Bowling Green in the semifinals, then knocking off No. 2 Miami (Ohio) in the championship.

Bryant and South Dakota were both No. 2 seeds in its conference tournaments. Bryant won the Northeast Conference by beating No. 4 seed Sacred Heart in the tournament final, while the Coyotes pulled off a stunning upset against Denver. The Pioneers had won the past four Summit League championships until South Dakota secured its first invite to the tournament.

The entire list of automatic qualifiers:

SCHOOL CONFERENCE Stony Book America East UCF American Athletic Conference Pittsburgh ACC Florida Gulf Coast Atlantic Sun Dayton Atlantic 10 TBD (Nov. 24) Big East TBD (Nov. 24) Big Sky High Point Big South Minnesota Big Ten Texas Big 12 Cal Poly Big West Hofstra Colonial Athletic Association Rice Conference USA Green Bay Horizon League Yale Ivy League Iona MAAC Eastern Michigan MAC Howard MEAC TBD (Nov. 24) Missouri Valley Colorado State Mountain West Bryant Northeast Conference Murray State Ohio Valley Stanford Pac-12 Navy Patriot League TBD SEC Samford Southern Stephen F. Austin State Southland Alabama State SWAC South Dakota Summit League Texas State Sun Belt TBD (Nov. 24) WAC BYU WCC

