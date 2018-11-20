volleyball-women-d1 flag

Shannon Scovel and Jacob Myers | NCAA.com | November 21, 2018

These are the automatic qualifiers for the 2018 NCAA volleyball tournament

Twitter | @SDCoyotesVB via Philip Poston South Dakota, Florida Gulf Coast, Eastern Michigan, Bryant and Navy have all clinched their first-ever NCAA tournament bid South Dakota volleyball clinched its first-ever NCAA tournament bid by winning the Summit League championship.

Just five automatic qualifier bids to the 2018 NCAA Division I women's volleyball tournament remain with 27 teams having clinched their spots by winning their conference or conference tournament. Of those 27 teams, five teams — Florida Gulf Coast, Eastern Michigan, Bryant, Navy and South Dakota — will make their first NCAA tournament appearance.

After losing in the Atlantic Sun championship match the past two seasons, the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles finally broke through for their first tournament title and an NCAA bid. They won the A-Sun regular season outright going 15-1 in conference, then beat No. 2 seed Kennesaw State in the final, which beat Gulf Coast in the final last season.

Unlike Florida Gulf Coast, Navy hadn't had a ton of recent success before winning its first-ever bid to the NCAAs. The Mids began the 2015 season 2-19. Three years later, they're in the NCAA tournament after sharing the Patriot League regular-season title with American, then beating the Eagles in the championship match.

In one of the more improbable runs in the 2018 conference tournaments, Eastern Michigan secured its first NCAA tournament bid by winning the MAC as a No. 5 seed. The Eagles won four straight matches on their way to the title, beating No. 1 Bowling Green in the semifinals, then knocking off No. 2 Miami (Ohio) in the championship.

Bryant and South Dakota were both No. 2 seeds in its conference tournaments. Bryant won the Northeast Conference by beating No. 4 seed Sacred Heart in the tournament final, while the Coyotes pulled off a stunning upset against Denver. The Pioneers had won the past four Summit League championships until South Dakota secured its first invite to the tournament.

The entire list of automatic qualifiers: 

SCHOOL CONFERENCE
Stony Book America East
UCF American Athletic Conference
Pittsburgh ACC
Florida Gulf Coast Atlantic Sun
Dayton Atlantic 10
TBD (Nov. 24) Big East
TBD (Nov. 24) Big Sky
High Point Big South
Minnesota Big Ten
Texas Big 12
Cal Poly Big West
Hofstra Colonial Athletic Association
Rice Conference USA
Green Bay Horizon League
Yale Ivy League
Iona MAAC
Eastern Michigan MAC
Howard MEAC
TBD (Nov. 24) Missouri Valley
Colorado State Mountain West
Bryant Northeast Conference
Murray State Ohio Valley
Stanford Pac-12
Navy Patriot League
TBD SEC
Samford Southern
Stephen F. Austin State Southland
Alabama State SWAC
South Dakota Summit League
Texas State Sun Belt
TBD (Nov. 24) WAC
BYU WCC

