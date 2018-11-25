2018 NCAA volleyball tournament: Bracket, analysis, schedule and how to watch the DI championship

The NCAA volleyball selection committee has spoken. After three months of play, 64 teams get to compete for the national championship, beginning with the NCAA tournament first round on Nov. 29.

Stanford, Minnesota, Illinois and BYU took the top four seeds, which means each team will host a regional if it advances past the first weekend.

Here is the full bracket, schedule of games and viewing information, followed by a region-by-region look at the 2018 NCAA Division I women’s volleyball tournament bracket.

NCAA volleyball tournament schedule:

Below are the top 16 seeds in the NCAA Division I women’s volleyball tournament that will host the first two rounds on campus sites. We will update the information on how to watch these games when those details become available. All games will be available on WatchESPN.

1. Stanford

2. Minnesota

3. Illinois

4. BYU

5. Texas

6. Wisconsin

7. Nebraska

8. Penn State

9. Creighton

10. Kentucky

11. Southern California

12. Pittsburgh

13. UCF

14. Marquette

15. Oregon

16. Washington State

First Round Game Site Date Time (ET) Network Florida State vs. Florida UCF Thursday, Nov. 29 4:30 p.m. TBD Rice vs. Texas State Texas Thursday, Nov. 29 5 p.m. TBD Northern Iowa vs. Pepperdine Wisconsin Thursday, Nov. 29 6 p.m. TBD No. 13 UCF vs. Florida Gulf Coast UCF Thursday, Nov. 29 7 p.m. TBD Hawaii vs. Baylor Oregon Thursday, Nov. 29 7:30 p.m. TBD No. 5 Texas vs. Stephen F. Austin Texas Thursday, Nov. 29 8 p.m. TBD No. 6 Wisconsin vs. Green Bay Wisconsin Thursday, Nov. 29 8:30 p.m. TBD No. 15 Oregon vs. New Mexico St. Oregon Thursday, Nov. 29 10 p.m. TBD Michigan vs. Navy Pittsburgh Friday, Nov. 30 4 p.m. TBD Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Washington Creighton Friday, Nov. 30 4:30 p.m. TBD Purdue vs. East Tennessee State Kentucky Friday, Nov. 30 5 p.m. TBD Syracuse vs. Yale Penn State Friday, Nov. 30 5 p.m. TBD Arizona vs. Missouri Nebraska Friday, Nov. 30 5:30 p.m. TBD Cincinnati vs. Illinois State Marquette Friday, Nov. 30 5:30 p.m. TBD South Carolina vs. Colorado Minnesota Friday, Nov. 30 5:30 p.m. TBD Louisville vs. Dayton Illinois Friday, Nov. 30 5:30 p.m. TBD Utah vs. Denver BYU Friday, Nov. 30 6 p.m. TBD No. 9 Creighton vs. South Dakota Creighton Friday, Nov. 30 7 p.m. TBD No. 12 Pittsburgh vs. Iona Pittsburgh Friday, Nov. 30 7 p.m. TBD Tennessee vs. Colorado State Washington St. Friday, Nov. 30 7 p.m. TBD No. 8 Penn State vs. Howard Penn State Friday, Nov. 30 7:30 p.m. TBD No. 10 Kentucky vs. Murray State Kentucky Friday, Nov. 30 7:30 p.m. TBD Loyola Marymount vs. Duke Stanford Friday, Nov. 30 7:30 p.m. TBD No. 2 Minnesota vs. Bryant Minnesota Friday, Nov. 30 8 p.m. TBD No. 3 Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan Illinois Friday, Nov. 30 8 p.m. TBD No. 7 Nebraska vs. Hofstra Nebraska Friday, Nov. 30 8 p.m. TBD No. 14 Marquette vs. High Point Marquette Friday, Nov. 30 8 p.m. TBD No. 4 BYU vs. Stony Brook BYU Friday, Nov. 30 9 p.m. TBD San Diego vs. Cal Poly Southern Cal Friday, Nov. 30 9 p.m. TBD No. 1 Stanford vs. Alabama State Stanford Friday, Nov. 30 10 p.m. TBD No. 16 Washington St. vs. N. Arizona Washington St. Friday, Nov. 30 10 p.m. TBD No. 11 Southern Cal vs. Samford Southern Cal Friday, Nov. 30 11 p.m. TBD

Region-by-region look at the 2018 bracket

Starting with No. 1 Stanford, the first thing that jumps off the page is a potential matchup with No. 8 Penn State in the regional final. The Nittany Lions were the No. 1 seed last year but have a much younger team this year, led by freshman outside hitter Jonni Parker. Still, it’ll be tough to pick against the Cardinal in Palo Alto. Loyola Marymount appeared to not really be in the tournament conversation until its late win against then-undefeated BYU. Quite the comeback for the Lions.

Playing in the Big East, Creighton hasn’t received a lot of attention this season, but Taryn Kloth is an All-American capable of carrying a team. For the best matches in the first weekend, it has to be Tennessee vs. Colorado State and the winner of that possibly against Washington State. The Volunteers have had an incredible season, finishing second in the SEC with a first-year coach.

BYU ended up getting a top-four seed after all. Heading into the final weekend, many around the sport speculated whether or not BYU or Stanford would get the No. 1 seed. Once BYU lost in its final game of the year, the question became whether or not the Cougars would hold on for a top-four seed.

But this region is one of the best from top to bottom. No. 5 Texas should never be taken for granted and No. 12 Pittsburgh has been one of the best stories this season at 29-1. For the best matchups of the first weekend, look no further than in Orlando. No. 13 UCF has had a phenomenal year, winning the American Conference, but last year’s national runner-up Florida could be a sleeper here as an unseeded team.

The No. 2 Minnesota Golden Gophers could theoretically have home-court advantage throughout the tournament. There’s no question the Big Ten champs want to play for a championship in Minneapolis.

The two teams most likely to thwart those opportunities are the reigning national champion, No. 7 Nebraska, and No. 10 Kentucky. Those two teams could meet in the Big Ten regional semifinals after last season’s regional final matchup. For an unseeded sleeper, it has to be Purdue which has been a top-15 team pretty much all season.

Illinois made the national final as the No. 3 seed in 2011 and the Fighting Illini are very well deserving of that seed this season. If the bracket goes chalk, there could be a Big Ten vs. Big Ten regional final with No. 6 Wisconsin, which is also a championship caliber team.

Southern California at No. 11 was a bit surprising, given its losses to Arizona State and Utah at the end of the season. This region also has one of the most exciting players to watch in Cincinnati’s Jordan Thompson, who is leading the country with an astonishing 6.28 kills per set.

You’ll want to watch as much action as you can through the national championship on Dec. 15 in Minneapolis. This tournament almost always ends up being one of the best of the year.

