NCAA volleyball: Tennessee's Treiber named AVCA national player of the week after first career double-double

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee senior Erica Treiber was named Sports Imports/AVCA Player of the Week, as announced by the American Volleyball Coaches Association Tuesday afternoon.

She becomes the fourth player in program history to be named the National Player of the Week and the first since the 2011 season. The Unionville, Michigan native joins Kristen Andre (Sept. 7, 2004), Kayla Jeter (Oct. 5, 2010) and Kelsey Robinson (Oct. 11, 2011) as Tennessee players that have been honored with the award. The senior is the first Southeastern Conference player and just third middle blocker in the nation this season to be named the Sports Imports/AVCA Player of the Week.

MORE: 2018 NCAA volleyball tournament interactive bracket | Printable bracket

Treiber was named the SEC Player of the Week and Defensive Player of the Week on Monday. She was the second Lady Vol to earn both of those awards this season. Overall, the Lady Vols have received five SEC weekly honors this season.

Treiber helped the Lady Vols extend their winning streak to 11 matches including wins over No. 13 Florida and Ole Miss to end the regular season. On Saturday against Ole Miss, Treiber recorded her first career double-double with 16 kills and 11 blocks. Her 11 blocks set a new career-high while nine block assists tied her career high. Of her 11 blocks in the match, Treiber tallied four blocks in the first set including three blocks of SEC kills/set leader Emily Stroup.

Through the first three sets of the match, Treiber also had 13 kills on 15 swings with no errors. She would finish with 16 in the four-set victory over the Rebels.

On Wednesday, Treiber's 10 kills and five blocks helped lead Tennessee to its first sweep over Florida since 1988. She was one of two Lady Vols to record double-digit kills and was the only player on the team this week to have double-digit kill outings in both matches.

With a .401 hitting percentage on the season, Treiber is now Tennessee's career leader in hitting percentage at a .360 clip. She passed up Beverly Robinson (1983-84) for the top spot in school history on Saturday with a .481 hitting percentage match against Ole Miss.

RELATED: The 9 greatest NCAA volleyball tournament upsets

Treiber ended the regular season as one of two players in the nation and the only Power-5 player to rank top five in their conference in hitting percentage, blocks per set and aces per set. She finished the season as the only player in the SEC to hit over .400 on the season while ranking fifth in both blocks per set (1.09 blk/set) and aces per set (0.37 aces/set).

TOURNAMENT: Schedule, bracket analysis; everything you need to know