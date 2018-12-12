College volleyball: AVCA announces 2018 All-America teams

Minneapolis, Minn. — The American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) is proud to announce the 38th annual AVCA Division I All-America Teams for women's volleyball. The awards will be presented December 14th in Minneapolis, Minn. at the AVCA All-America/Players of the Year Banquet. The event is held in conjunction with the 2018 AVCA Convention.
Each of the three AVCA All-America Teams is comprised of 14 athletes. The Division I TeamSnap/AVCA National Player of the Year will be announced on December 14th at the AVCA All-America/Players of the Year Banquet. This year’s class is led by the lone four-time AVCA All-American recipient in this year’s class: Minnesota Setter Samantha Seliger-Swenson. BYU Middle Blocker Heather Gneiting takes home the 2018 AVCA National Freshman of the Year.
RELATED: 3 things to know about NCAA semifinalists Stanford, BYU, Illinois and Nebraska
The selections were made by the AVCA Division I All-America Committee: Chair: Cathy George, Michigan State; East Region:Christy Pfeffenberger, Xavier; East Coast Region: Michelle Collier, Georgia Tech; Midwest Region: Mike Gawlik, Central Michigan; North Region: Shane Davis, Northwestern; Northeast Region: Sabrina King, Princeton; Pacific North Region: Marc Swindle, Air Force; Pacific South Region: Brent Crouch, USC; South Region: Brandon Rosenthal, Lipscomb; Southeast Region: Tom Black, Georgia; Southwest Region: Lindsey Gray-Walton, Oklahoma.
2018 AVCA DIVISION I FIRST-TEAM ALL-AMERICA
|Name
|School
|Pos.
|Year
|Sherridan Atkinson#
|Purdue University
|RS
|Sr.
|Mikaela Foecke^
|University of Nebraska
|OH
|Sr.
|Jenna Gray*
|Stanford University
|S
|Jr.
|Lyndie Haddock-Eppich
|Brigham Young University
|S
|Sr.
|Morgan Hentz*
|Stanford University
|L
|Jr.
|Roni Jones-Perry#
|Brigham Young University
|OH
|Sr.
|Kathryn Plummer*$
|Stanford University
|OH
|Jr.
|Jordyn Poulter#
|University of Illinois
|S
|Sr.
|Jacqueline Quade
|University of Illinois
|OH
|Jr.
|Dana Rettke*
|University of Wisconsin
|MB
|So.
|Stephanie Samedy*
|University of Minnesota
|RS
|So.
|Samantha Seliger-Swenson^$!
|University of Minnesota
|S
|Sr.
|Lauren Stivrins
|University of Nebraska
|MB
|So.
|Kendall White^
|Penn State University
|L
|Jr.
2018 AVCA DIVISION I SECOND-TEAM ALL-AMERICA
|Name
|School
|Pos.
|Year
|Tami Alade
|Stanford University
|MB
|Sr.
|Allie Barber
|Marquette University
|OH
|Jr.
|Brooke Botkin
|University of Southern California
|OH
|So.
|Dani Drews
|University of Utah
|OH
|So.
|Leah Edmond*%
|University of Kentucky
|OH
|Jr.
|Shelly Fanning
|Baylor University
|MB
|RS-Jr.
|Audriana Fitzmorris^
|Stanford University
|RS
|Jr.
|Sydney Hilley
|University of Wisconsin
|S
|So.
|Mary Lake
|Brigham Young University
|L
|Jr.
|Madison Lilley^
|University of Kentucky
|S
|So.
|Regan Pittman
|University of Minnesota
|MB
|RS-So.
|Carly Skjodt%
|University of Michigan
|OH
|Sr.
|Ronika Stone
|University of Oregon
|MB
|Jr.
|Micaya White#$
|University of Texas
|OH
|Jr.
2018 AVCA DIVISION I THIRD-TEAM ALL-AMERICA
|Name
|School
|Pos.
|Year
|Naghede Abu
|University of Colorado
|MB
|Sr.
|Kara Bajema
|University of Washington
|OH
|Jr.
|Ali Bastianelli#
|University of Illinois
|MB
|Sr.
|Madison Duello
|University of Wisconsin
|RS
|RS-Jr.
|Heather Gneiting
|Brigham Young University
|MB
|Fr.
|Kenzie Maloney
|University of Nebraska
|L
|Sr.
|Nika Markovic
|University of Pittsburgh
|RS
|Jr.
|Taylor Mims
|Washington State University
|OH
|Sr.
|Blake Mohler
|Purdue University
|MB
|RS-Jr.
|Jonni Parker
|Penn State University
|RS
|Fr.
|August Raskie
|University of Oregon
|S
|Sr.
|Jordan Thompson
|University of Cincinnati
|OH
|RS-Jr.
|Lindsey Vander Weide%
|University of Oregon
|OH
|Sr.
|Jaali Winters+
|Creighton University
|OH
|Sr.
* indicates 2017 AVCA First-Team All-America selection
^ indicates 2017 AVCA Second-Team All-America selection
# indicates 2017 AVCA Third-Team All-America selection
$ indicates 2016 AVCA First-Team All-America selection
@ indicates 2016 AVCA Second-Team All-America selection
% indicates 2016 AVCA Third-Team All-America selection
& indicates 2015 AVCA First-Team All-American selection
! indicates 2015 AVCA Second-Team All-America selection
+ indicates a 2015 AVCA Third-Team All-American selection
2018 Division I AVCA Freshman of the Year: Heather Gneiting, BYU, MB
2018 Division I TeamSnap/AVCA Player of the Year: Announced at the AVCA All-America/Players of the Year Banquet on Friday, December 14th.
2018 AVCA DIVISION I HONORABLE MENTION ALL-AMERICA
|Name
|School
|Pos.
|Year
|Efrosini Alexakou
|St. John's
|OH
|Fr.
|Rachel Anderson
|Western Kentucky
|MB
|Sr.
|Lee Ann Cunningham
|Rice
|L
|Jr.
|Yaasmeen Bedart-Ghani
|Texas
|RS
|Sr.
|Lauren Bruns
|Dayton
|OH
|Sr.
|Brionne Butler
|Texas
|MB
|RS-Fr.
|Payton Caffrey**
|Florida State
|OH
|Jr.
|Holly Carlton
|Florida
|RS
|RS-So.
|Tiffany Clark
|Wisconsin
|L
|Jr.
|Madelyn Cole
|Creighton
|S
|Jr.
|Devyn Cross
|Arizona
|MB
|Jr.
|Gabby Curry
|Kentucky
|L
|So.
|Kendra Dahlke
|Arizona
|OH
|Sr.
|Kylie DeBerg
|Missouri
|OH
|So.
|Ryan DeJarld
|Notre Dame
|L
|Sr.
|Sarah Dixon
|Kansas State
|S
|RS-Jr.
|Santita Ebangwese
|Syracuse
|MB
|Sr.
|Logan Eggleston
|Texas
|OH
|Fr.
|Kennedy Eschenberg
|BYU
|MB
|So.
|Kylie Grandy
|Southern Mississippi
|OH
|Sr.
|Serena Gray
|Penn State
|MB
|Fr.
|Tessa Grubbs
|Tennessee
|OH
|Jr.
|Thayer Hall
|Florida
|OH
|Fr.
|Nicklin Hames
|Nebraska
|S
|Fr.
|Hollann Hans
|Texas A&M
|OH
|Jr.
|Alexis Hart
|Minnesota
|OH
|Jr.
|Kirstie Hillyer
|Colorado State
|MB
|RS-Jr.
|Kaitlyn Hord
|Penn State
|MB
|Fr.
|Willow Johnson
|Oregon
|RS
|Jr.
|Morgan Johnson
|Texas
|MB
|Sr.
|Keyton Kinley
|Oklahoma
|L
|So.
|Taryn Kloth
|Creighton
|OH
|Sr.
|Taryn Knuth
|Florida State
|MB
|So.
|Kenzie Koerber
|Utah
|RS
|So.
|Martha Konovodoff
|Marquette
|L
|So.
|Rachael Kramer
|Florida
|MB
|Jr.
|Khalia Lanier
|Southern California
|OH
|Jr.
|Raquel Lazaro
|Southern California
|S
|Fr.
|Nicole Lennon
|Rice
|OH
|So.
|Jenna Lerg
|Michigan
|L
|Sr.
|Kayla Lund
|Pittsburgh
|OH
|So.
|Kennedy Madison
|College of Charleston
|RS
|Sr.
|e'lan McCall
|TCU
|OH
|Fr.
|Meghan McClure
|Stanford
|OH
|So.
|Melanie McHenry
|Louisville
|OH
|Jr.
|McKenna Melville
|UCF
|OH
|Fr.
|Leah Meyer
|Duke
|MB
|RS-Jr.
|McKenna Miller
|BYU
|OH
|Jr.
|Brooke Morgan
|Kentucky
|MB
|Sr.
|Taylor Morgan
|Minnesota
|MB
|RS-Jr.
|Alyssa Munlyn
|Missouri
|MB
|Sr.
|Zana Muno
|UCLA
|L
|Sr.
|Gloria Mutiri
|Kansas State
|RS
|Fr.
|Charley Niego
|Notre Dame
|OH
|Fr.
|Brooke Nuneviller
|Oregon
|L
|Fr.
|Katie Oleksak
|Colorado State
|S
|Jr.
|Courtney Pence
|Illinois State
|L
|Sr.
|Addie Picha
|San Diego
|MB
|Sr.
|Jordan Pingel
|UCF
|L
|Sr.
|Yossiana Pressley
|Baylor
|OH
|So.
|Nia Reed
|Penn State
|OH
|RS-Sr.
|Tess Reid
|Loyola Marymount
|S
|Jr.
|Wilma Rivera
|Louisville
|S
|Sr.
|Adanna Rollins
|Minnesota
|OH
|Fr.
|Lindsey Ruddins
|UC Santa Barbara
|OH
|Jr.
|Molly Sauer
|Louisville
|L
|Sr.
|Jess Schaben
|Iowa State
|OH
|Sr.
|Andie Shelton
|Duke
|S/H
|Gr.
|Polina Shemanova
|Syracuse
|OH
|Fr.
|Mikayla Shields
|South Carolina
|RS
|Jr.
|Alexa Smith
|Colorado
|OH
|Sr.
|Jasmin Sneed
|VCU
|MB
|Jr.
|Piper Thomas
|Northern Iowa
|MB
|Sr.
|Erica Treiber
|Tennessee
|MB
|Sr.
|Jocelyn Urias
|Washington State
|MB
|RS-Jr.
|Layne Van Buskirk
|Pittsburgh
|MB
|Jr.
|Adlee Van Winden
|Cal Poly
|OH
|Sr.
|Torrey Van Winden
|Cal Poly
|RS
|Jr.
|Cortney VanLiew
|FGCU
|OH
|So.
|Bryanna Weiskircher
|Penn State
|S
|RS-Sr.
|Brooke Westbeld
|Dayton
|S/H
|RS-So.
|M'Kaela White
|James Madison
|MB
|Jr.
|Stephanie Williams
|Pittsburgh
|OH
|RS-Jr.
|Mackenna Woodford
|Washington State
|OH
|Sr.
|Kylee Zumach
|Kansas State
|OH
|RS-Sr.
MORE: 2018 NCAA volleyball championship: Bracket, scores, schedule and how to watch