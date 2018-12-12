volleyball-women-d1 flag

College volleyball: AVCA announces 2018 All-America teams

Minneapolis, Minn. — The American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) is proud to announce the 38th annual AVCA Division I All-America Teams for women's volleyball. The awards will be presented December 14th in Minneapolis, Minn. at the AVCA All-America/Players of the Year Banquet. The event is held in conjunction with the 2018 AVCA Convention.

Each of the three AVCA All-America Teams is comprised of 14 athletes. The Division I TeamSnap/AVCA National Player of the Year will be announced on December 14th at the AVCA All-America/Players of the Year Banquet. This year’s class is led by the lone four-time AVCA All-American recipient in this year’s class: Minnesota Setter Samantha Seliger-Swenson. BYU Middle Blocker Heather Gneiting takes home the 2018 AVCA National Freshman of the Year.

The selections were made by the AVCA Division I All-America Committee: Chair: Cathy George, Michigan State; East Region:Christy Pfeffenberger, Xavier; East Coast Region: Michelle Collier, Georgia Tech; Midwest Region: Mike Gawlik, Central Michigan; North Region: Shane Davis, Northwestern; Northeast Region: Sabrina King, Princeton; Pacific North Region: Marc Swindle, Air Force; Pacific South Region: Brent Crouch, USC; South Region: Brandon Rosenthal, Lipscomb; Southeast Region: Tom Black, Georgia; Southwest Region: Lindsey Gray-Walton, Oklahoma.

2018 AVCA DIVISION I FIRST-TEAM ALL-AMERICA

Name School Pos. Year
 Sherridan Atkinson#  Purdue University  RS  Sr.
 Mikaela Foecke^  University of Nebraska  OH  Sr.
 Jenna Gray*  Stanford University  S  Jr.
 Lyndie Haddock-Eppich  Brigham Young University  S  Sr.
 Morgan Hentz*  Stanford University  L  Jr.
 Roni Jones-Perry#  Brigham Young University  OH  Sr.
 Kathryn Plummer*$  Stanford University  OH  Jr.
 Jordyn Poulter#  University of Illinois  S  Sr.
 Jacqueline Quade  University of Illinois  OH  Jr.
 Dana Rettke*  University of Wisconsin  MB  So.
 Stephanie Samedy*  University of Minnesota  RS  So.
 Samantha Seliger-Swenson^$!  University of Minnesota  S  Sr.
 Lauren Stivrins  University of Nebraska  MB  So.
 Kendall White^  Penn State University  L  Jr.

2018 AVCA DIVISION I SECOND-TEAM ALL-AMERICA

Name School Pos. Year
 Tami Alade  Stanford University  MB  Sr.
 Allie Barber  Marquette University  OH  Jr.
 Brooke Botkin  University of Southern California  OH  So.
 Dani Drews  University of Utah  OH  So.
 Leah Edmond*%  University of Kentucky  OH  Jr.
 Shelly Fanning  Baylor University  MB  RS-Jr.
 Audriana Fitzmorris^  Stanford University  RS  Jr.
 Sydney Hilley  University of Wisconsin  S  So.
 Mary Lake  Brigham Young University  L  Jr.
 Madison Lilley^  University of Kentucky  S  So.
 Regan Pittman  University of Minnesota  MB  RS-So.
 Carly Skjodt%  University of Michigan  OH  Sr.
 Ronika Stone  University of Oregon  MB  Jr.
 Micaya White#$  University of Texas  OH  Jr.

2018 AVCA DIVISION I THIRD-TEAM ALL-AMERICA

Name School Pos. Year
 Naghede Abu  University of Colorado  MB  Sr.
 Kara Bajema  University of Washington  OH  Jr.
 Ali Bastianelli#  University of Illinois  MB  Sr.
 Madison Duello  University of Wisconsin  RS  RS-Jr.
 Heather Gneiting  Brigham Young University  MB  Fr.
 Kenzie Maloney  University of Nebraska  L  Sr.
 Nika Markovic  University of Pittsburgh  RS  Jr.
 Taylor Mims  Washington State University  OH  Sr.
 Blake Mohler  Purdue University  MB  RS-Jr.
 Jonni Parker  Penn State University  RS  Fr.
 August Raskie  University of Oregon  S  Sr.
 Jordan Thompson  University of Cincinnati  OH  RS-Jr.
 Lindsey Vander Weide%  University of Oregon  OH  Sr.
 Jaali Winters+  Creighton University  OH  Sr.

* indicates 2017 AVCA First-Team All-America selection
^ indicates 2017 AVCA Second-Team All-America selection
# indicates 2017 AVCA Third-Team All-America selection
$ indicates 2016 AVCA First-Team All-America selection
@ indicates 2016 AVCA Second-Team All-America selection
% indicates 2016 AVCA Third-Team All-America selection
& indicates 2015 AVCA First-Team All-American selection
! indicates 2015 AVCA Second-Team All-America selection
+ indicates a 2015 AVCA Third-Team All-American selection

2018 Division I AVCA Freshman of the Year: Heather Gneiting, BYU, MB
2018 Division I TeamSnap/AVCA Player of the Year: Announced at the AVCA All-America/Players of the Year Banquet on Friday, December 14th. 

2018 AVCA DIVISION I HONORABLE MENTION ALL-AMERICA

Name School Pos. Year
 Efrosini Alexakou  St. John's  OH  Fr.
 Rachel Anderson  Western Kentucky  MB  Sr.
 Lee Ann Cunningham  Rice  L  Jr.
 Yaasmeen Bedart-Ghani  Texas  RS  Sr.
 Lauren Bruns  Dayton  OH  Sr.
 Brionne Butler  Texas  MB  RS-Fr.
 Payton Caffrey**  Florida State  OH  Jr.
 Holly Carlton  Florida  RS  RS-So.
 Tiffany Clark  Wisconsin  L  Jr.
 Madelyn Cole  Creighton  S  Jr.
 Devyn Cross  Arizona  MB  Jr.
 Gabby Curry  Kentucky  L  So.
 Kendra Dahlke  Arizona  OH  Sr.
 Kylie DeBerg  Missouri  OH  So.
 Ryan DeJarld  Notre Dame  L  Sr.
 Sarah Dixon  Kansas State  S  RS-Jr.
 Santita Ebangwese  Syracuse  MB  Sr.
 Logan Eggleston  Texas  OH  Fr.
 Kennedy Eschenberg  BYU  MB  So.
 Kylie Grandy  Southern Mississippi  OH  Sr.
 Serena Gray  Penn State  MB  Fr.
 Tessa Grubbs  Tennessee  OH  Jr.
 Thayer Hall  Florida  OH  Fr.
 Nicklin Hames  Nebraska  S  Fr.
 Hollann Hans  Texas A&M  OH  Jr.
 Alexis Hart  Minnesota  OH  Jr.
 Kirstie Hillyer  Colorado State  MB  RS-Jr.
 Kaitlyn Hord  Penn State  MB  Fr.
 Willow Johnson  Oregon  RS  Jr.
 Morgan Johnson  Texas  MB  Sr.
 Keyton Kinley  Oklahoma  L  So.
 Taryn Kloth  Creighton  OH  Sr.
 Taryn Knuth  Florida State  MB  So.
 Kenzie Koerber  Utah  RS  So.
 Martha Konovodoff  Marquette  L  So.
 Rachael Kramer  Florida  MB  Jr.
 Khalia Lanier  Southern California  OH  Jr.
 Raquel Lazaro  Southern California  S  Fr.
 Nicole Lennon  Rice  OH  So.
 Jenna Lerg  Michigan  L  Sr.
 Kayla Lund  Pittsburgh  OH  So.
 Kennedy Madison  College of Charleston  RS  Sr.
 e'lan McCall  TCU  OH  Fr.
 Meghan McClure  Stanford  OH  So.
 Melanie McHenry  Louisville  OH  Jr.
 McKenna Melville  UCF  OH  Fr.
 Leah Meyer  Duke  MB  RS-Jr.
 McKenna Miller  BYU  OH  Jr.
 Brooke Morgan  Kentucky  MB  Sr.
 Taylor Morgan  Minnesota  MB  RS-Jr.
 Alyssa Munlyn  Missouri  MB  Sr.
 Zana Muno  UCLA  L  Sr.
 Gloria Mutiri  Kansas State  RS  Fr.
 Charley Niego  Notre Dame  OH  Fr.
 Brooke Nuneviller  Oregon  L  Fr.
 Katie Oleksak  Colorado State  S  Jr.
 Courtney Pence  Illinois State  L  Sr.
 Addie Picha  San Diego  MB  Sr.
 Jordan Pingel  UCF  L  Sr.
 Yossiana Pressley  Baylor  OH  So.
 Nia Reed  Penn State  OH  RS-Sr.
 Tess Reid  Loyola Marymount  S  Jr.
 Wilma Rivera  Louisville  S  Sr.
 Adanna Rollins  Minnesota  OH  Fr.
 Lindsey Ruddins  UC Santa Barbara  OH  Jr.
 Molly Sauer  Louisville  L  Sr.
 Jess Schaben  Iowa State  OH  Sr.
 Andie Shelton  Duke  S/H  Gr.
 Polina Shemanova  Syracuse  OH  Fr.
 Mikayla Shields  South Carolina  RS  Jr.
 Alexa Smith  Colorado  OH  Sr.
 Jasmin Sneed  VCU  MB  Jr.
 Piper Thomas  Northern Iowa  MB  Sr.
 Erica Treiber  Tennessee  MB  Sr.
 Jocelyn Urias  Washington State  MB  RS-Jr.
 Layne Van Buskirk  Pittsburgh  MB  Jr.
 Adlee Van Winden  Cal Poly  OH  Sr.
 Torrey Van Winden  Cal Poly  RS  Jr.
 Cortney VanLiew  FGCU  OH  So.
 Bryanna Weiskircher  Penn State  S  RS-Sr.
 Brooke Westbeld  Dayton  S/H  RS-So.
 M'Kaela White  James Madison  MB  Jr.
 Stephanie Williams  Pittsburgh  OH  RS-Jr.
 Mackenna Woodford  Washington State  OH  Sr.
 Kylee Zumach  Kansas State  OH  RS-Sr.

