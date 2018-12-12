College volleyball: AVCA announces 2018 All-America teams

Minneapolis, Minn. — The American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) is proud to announce the 38th annual AVCA Division I All-America Teams for women's volleyball. The awards will be presented December 14th in Minneapolis, Minn. at the AVCA All-America/Players of the Year Banquet. The event is held in conjunction with the 2018 AVCA Convention.

Each of the three AVCA All-America Teams is comprised of 14 athletes. The Division I TeamSnap/AVCA National Player of the Year will be announced on December 14th at the AVCA All-America/Players of the Year Banquet. This year’s class is led by the lone four-time AVCA All-American recipient in this year’s class: Minnesota Setter Samantha Seliger-Swenson. BYU Middle Blocker Heather Gneiting takes home the 2018 AVCA National Freshman of the Year.

The selections were made by the AVCA Division I All-America Committee: Chair: Cathy George, Michigan State; East Region:Christy Pfeffenberger, Xavier; East Coast Region: Michelle Collier, Georgia Tech; Midwest Region: Mike Gawlik, Central Michigan; North Region: Shane Davis, Northwestern; Northeast Region: Sabrina King, Princeton; Pacific North Region: Marc Swindle, Air Force; Pacific South Region: Brent Crouch, USC; South Region: Brandon Rosenthal, Lipscomb; Southeast Region: Tom Black, Georgia; Southwest Region: Lindsey Gray-Walton, Oklahoma.

2018 AVCA DIVISION I FIRST-TEAM ALL-AMERICA

Name School Pos. Year Sherridan Atkinson# Purdue University RS Sr. Mikaela Foecke^ University of Nebraska OH Sr. Jenna Gray* Stanford University S Jr. Lyndie Haddock-Eppich Brigham Young University S Sr. Morgan Hentz* Stanford University L Jr. Roni Jones-Perry# Brigham Young University OH Sr. Kathryn Plummer*$ Stanford University OH Jr. Jordyn Poulter# University of Illinois S Sr. Jacqueline Quade University of Illinois OH Jr. Dana Rettke* University of Wisconsin MB So. Stephanie Samedy* University of Minnesota RS So. Samantha Seliger-Swenson^$! University of Minnesota S Sr. Lauren Stivrins University of Nebraska MB So. Kendall White^ Penn State University L Jr.

2018 AVCA DIVISION I SECOND-TEAM ALL-AMERICA

Name School Pos. Year Tami Alade Stanford University MB Sr. Allie Barber Marquette University OH Jr. Brooke Botkin University of Southern California OH So. Dani Drews University of Utah OH So. Leah Edmond*% University of Kentucky OH Jr. Shelly Fanning Baylor University MB RS-Jr. Audriana Fitzmorris^ Stanford University RS Jr. Sydney Hilley University of Wisconsin S So. Mary Lake Brigham Young University L Jr. Madison Lilley^ University of Kentucky S So. Regan Pittman University of Minnesota MB RS-So. Carly Skjodt% University of Michigan OH Sr. Ronika Stone University of Oregon MB Jr. Micaya White#$ University of Texas OH Jr.

2018 AVCA DIVISION I THIRD-TEAM ALL-AMERICA

Name School Pos. Year Naghede Abu University of Colorado MB Sr. Kara Bajema University of Washington OH Jr. Ali Bastianelli# University of Illinois MB Sr. Madison Duello University of Wisconsin RS RS-Jr. Heather Gneiting Brigham Young University MB Fr. Kenzie Maloney University of Nebraska L Sr. Nika Markovic University of Pittsburgh RS Jr. Taylor Mims Washington State University OH Sr. Blake Mohler Purdue University MB RS-Jr. Jonni Parker Penn State University RS Fr. August Raskie University of Oregon S Sr. Jordan Thompson University of Cincinnati OH RS-Jr. Lindsey Vander Weide% University of Oregon OH Sr. Jaali Winters+ Creighton University OH Sr.

* indicates 2017 AVCA First-Team All-America selection

^ indicates 2017 AVCA Second-Team All-America selection

# indicates 2017 AVCA Third-Team All-America selection

$ indicates 2016 AVCA First-Team All-America selection

@ indicates 2016 AVCA Second-Team All-America selection

% indicates 2016 AVCA Third-Team All-America selection

& indicates 2015 AVCA First-Team All-American selection

! indicates 2015 AVCA Second-Team All-America selection

+ indicates a 2015 AVCA Third-Team All-American selection

2018 Division I AVCA Freshman of the Year: Heather Gneiting, BYU, MB

2018 Division I TeamSnap/AVCA Player of the Year: Announced at the AVCA All-America/Players of the Year Banquet on Friday, December 14th.

2018 AVCA DIVISION I HONORABLE MENTION ALL-AMERICA

Name School Pos. Year Efrosini Alexakou St. John's OH Fr. Rachel Anderson Western Kentucky MB Sr. Lee Ann Cunningham Rice L Jr. Yaasmeen Bedart-Ghani Texas RS Sr. Lauren Bruns Dayton OH Sr. Brionne Butler Texas MB RS-Fr. Payton Caffrey** Florida State OH Jr. Holly Carlton Florida RS RS-So. Tiffany Clark Wisconsin L Jr. Madelyn Cole Creighton S Jr. Devyn Cross Arizona MB Jr. Gabby Curry Kentucky L So. Kendra Dahlke Arizona OH Sr. Kylie DeBerg Missouri OH So. Ryan DeJarld Notre Dame L Sr. Sarah Dixon Kansas State S RS-Jr. Santita Ebangwese Syracuse MB Sr. Logan Eggleston Texas OH Fr. Kennedy Eschenberg BYU MB So. Kylie Grandy Southern Mississippi OH Sr. Serena Gray Penn State MB Fr. Tessa Grubbs Tennessee OH Jr. Thayer Hall Florida OH Fr. Nicklin Hames Nebraska S Fr. Hollann Hans Texas A&M OH Jr. Alexis Hart Minnesota OH Jr. Kirstie Hillyer Colorado State MB RS-Jr. Kaitlyn Hord Penn State MB Fr. Willow Johnson Oregon RS Jr. Morgan Johnson Texas MB Sr. Keyton Kinley Oklahoma L So. Taryn Kloth Creighton OH Sr. Taryn Knuth Florida State MB So. Kenzie Koerber Utah RS So. Martha Konovodoff Marquette L So. Rachael Kramer Florida MB Jr. Khalia Lanier Southern California OH Jr. Raquel Lazaro Southern California S Fr. Nicole Lennon Rice OH So. Jenna Lerg Michigan L Sr. Kayla Lund Pittsburgh OH So. Kennedy Madison College of Charleston RS Sr. e'lan McCall TCU OH Fr. Meghan McClure Stanford OH So. Melanie McHenry Louisville OH Jr. McKenna Melville UCF OH Fr. Leah Meyer Duke MB RS-Jr. McKenna Miller BYU OH Jr. Brooke Morgan Kentucky MB Sr. Taylor Morgan Minnesota MB RS-Jr. Alyssa Munlyn Missouri MB Sr. Zana Muno UCLA L Sr. Gloria Mutiri Kansas State RS Fr. Charley Niego Notre Dame OH Fr. Brooke Nuneviller Oregon L Fr. Katie Oleksak Colorado State S Jr. Courtney Pence Illinois State L Sr. Addie Picha San Diego MB Sr. Jordan Pingel UCF L Sr. Yossiana Pressley Baylor OH So. Nia Reed Penn State OH RS-Sr. Tess Reid Loyola Marymount S Jr. Wilma Rivera Louisville S Sr. Adanna Rollins Minnesota OH Fr. Lindsey Ruddins UC Santa Barbara OH Jr. Molly Sauer Louisville L Sr. Jess Schaben Iowa State OH Sr. Andie Shelton Duke S/H Gr. Polina Shemanova Syracuse OH Fr. Mikayla Shields South Carolina RS Jr. Alexa Smith Colorado OH Sr. Jasmin Sneed VCU MB Jr. Piper Thomas Northern Iowa MB Sr. Erica Treiber Tennessee MB Sr. Jocelyn Urias Washington State MB RS-Jr. Layne Van Buskirk Pittsburgh MB Jr. Adlee Van Winden Cal Poly OH Sr. Torrey Van Winden Cal Poly RS Jr. Cortney VanLiew FGCU OH So. Bryanna Weiskircher Penn State S RS-Sr. Brooke Westbeld Dayton S/H RS-So. M'Kaela White James Madison MB Jr. Stephanie Williams Pittsburgh OH RS-Jr. Mackenna Woodford Washington State OH Sr. Kylee Zumach Kansas State OH RS-Sr.

