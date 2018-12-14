Stanford volleyball's Kathryn Plummer wins back-to-back AVCA Player of the Year honors

MINNEAPOLIS — Stanford outside hitter Kathryn Plummer has been named the TeamSnap/AVCA Division I Player of the Year for the second straight season.



The junior becomes the first player since Stanford's Logan Tom in 2001 and 2002 to win the honor in back-to-back seasons and just the fourth overall. Since 1985, a Stanford player has taken home the award on 10 occasions.

Plummer earned her third AVCA All-America first team recognition on Wednesday. She became the ninth Cardinal player to be at least a three-time first team pick. A native of Aliso Viejo, California, Plummer has produced 30 percent of the Cardinal's kills this season. She ranks seventh in the nation in kills per set (4.74) and fifth in points per set (5.42). Her 10 double-doubles leads the team, and she has hit .300 or better in 15 matches.



Plummer also earned espnW Player of the Year, AVCA Pacific North Region Player of the Year and Pac-12 Player of the Year for the second consecutive year.



No. 1 Stanford will take on No. 7 seed Nebraska for the national title on Saturday. It marks the Cardinal's 16th appearance in the national final, which will be televised at 6 p.m. PT on ESPN2.

