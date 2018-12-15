2018 NCAA volleyball championship: Nebraska-Stanford score, live updates, stats and how to watch

MINNEAPOLIS — Welcome to the final day of the 2018 NCAA volleyball season.

Tonight, the 2018 NCAA volleyball national champion will be crowned inside the Target Center in downtown Minneapolis to cap another incredible, action-packed season of Division I women's college volleyball.

The Stanford Cardinal are attempting for its Division I-high eighth national title. The Nebraska Cornhuskers are looking to become the first back-to-back national champion since Penn State in 2013 and 2014 by adding their fifth championship and third in four years.

The national championship between No. 1 Stanford and No. 7 Nebraska starts at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN2. You can find more information on how to watch the national championship here.

Follow along with us at NCAA.com for live coverage from the national championship inside the Target Center between these two legendary programs. We previewed the championship match here with what we think are the keys to deciding which team takes home the hardware.

We're expecting a sold-out crowd in the Target Center tonight that will contribute to an electrifying atmosphere.

NCAA volleyball championship: Schedule

NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP Game Site Date Time (ET) Network Stanford vs. Nebraska Minneapolis, Minn. Saturday, Dec. 15 9 p.m. ESPN2

Here a few quick takeaways from the Thursday's national semifinal matches on the teams still standing. Stanford beat No. 4 BYU in straight sets, followed by Nebraska coming back from two sets down to knock off No. 3 Illinois.

MORE: 7 stats that explain why Stanford and Nebraska advanced to the final

Stanford outside hitter Kathryn Plummer was named the 2018 AVCA national player of the year for a second year in a row on Friday. The 6-foot-6 junior had 12 kills in the semifinal match against BYU. Just another incredible year for her.

Here are just a couple things to know ahead of the championship match:

If you want great outside hitters in a championship match, this one has got you covered. Mikaela Foecke will go down as one of the best to ever play for Nebraska. The same will go for Kathryn Plummer for the Cardinal.

If Nebraska wins, Nicklin Hames would become only the second freshman setter since Stanford's Bryn Kehoe in 2004 to win a national championship. The other: her opponent, Jenna Gray in 2016.

When we say this final is loaded with talent, we mean it. There are eight 2018 All-Americans in this championship match.

How they got here

No. 1 Stanford (22nd appearance):

First round: Alabama State, 3-0

Second round: Loyola Marymount, 3-0

Regional semifinal: No. 16 Washington, 3-1

Regional final: No. 8 Penn State, 3-1

No. 4 BYU (3rd appearance):

First round: Stony Brook, 3-0

Second round: Utah, 3-0

Regional semifinal: Florida, 3-1

Regional final: No. 5 Texas, 3-0

No. 3 Illinois (4th appearance):

First round: Eastern Michigan, 3-0

Second round: Louisville, 3-1

Regional semifinal: No. 14 Marquette, 3-0

Regional final: No. 6 Wisconsin, 3-1

No. 7 Nebraska (15th appearance):

First round: Hofstra, 3-0

Second round: Missouri, 3-0

Regional semifinal: No. 10 Kentucky, 3-0

Regional final: No. 15 Oregon, 3-0

