SEC to experiment with third official for video review challenges in volleyball

Volleyball Rules Committee seeks data to see if the modification enhances pace of play

The NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel approved an experimental rule to allow the Southeastern Conference to use a third official to conduct video reviews in volleyball for the 2019 season.

This would be allowed in SEC regular season conference and tournament games only. The conference also experimented with the rule last season. Women’s Volleyball Rules Committee members made the request in hopes of gathering more data to see whether adding a third official to conduct reviews will increase the process and pace of play of matches.

Under the experimental rule, the third referee will sit at the scorer’s table with direct and easy access to the challenge review system monitor. The third referee will have the final decision to confirm or reverse the original ruling, or to determine whether the review was inconclusive.

Currently, the protocol for video review challenges is for the second referee to make decisions for video review challenges.