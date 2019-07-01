TRENDING:

Top 2018-19 NCAA championship moments

Where USWNT players went to college

Vandy wins College World Series

volleyball-women-d1 flag

Greg Johnson | July 1, 2019

SEC to experiment with third official for video review challenges in volleyball

Relive UCLA's second consecutive beach volleyball title

Volleyball Rules Committee seeks data to see if the modification enhances pace of play

The NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel approved an experimental rule to allow the Southeastern Conference to use a third official to conduct video reviews in volleyball for the 2019 season.

NCAA VOLLEYBALL: Home | Stats | Rankings

This would be allowed in SEC regular season conference and tournament games only. The conference also experimented with the rule last season. Women’s Volleyball Rules Committee members made the request in hopes of gathering more data to see whether adding a third official to conduct reviews will increase the process and pace of play of matches.

Under the experimental rule, the third referee will sit at the scorer’s table with direct and easy access to the challenge review system monitor. The third referee will have the final decision to confirm or reverse the original ruling, or to determine whether the review was inconclusive. 

NCAA championship: 7 takeaways from Stanford's 2018 NCAA championship win

Currently, the protocol for video review challenges is for the second referee to make decisions for video review challenges.

These 9 NCAA women's volleyball programs have won the most national championships

Stanford claimed the 38th national championship in NCAA women's volleyball in 2018. Let's take a look at the programs with multiple titles.
READ MORE

11 memorable NCAA DII championships from the 2018-19 season

Let’s take a look back at some of the more exciting NCAA DII championship tournament games from the 2018-19 season.
READ MORE

10 years later, how Penn State volleyball lost only two sets in 2008 and won a national championship.

There's been just one team since the 2008 Penn State team to go undefeated through an entire season, let alone win all but two sets. Here's how that team had one of the most dominant seasons in NCAA volleyball history.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners