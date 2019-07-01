These 9 NCAA women's volleyball programs have won the most national championships

Stanford’s victory over Nebraska in the 2018 women’s volleyball championship marked the 38th national championship in the sport's history. It was also a battle amongst two of college volleyball’s all-time powerhouses.

Of the 38 national championships, just ten programs can lay claim to taking home the trophy. Aside from Washington’s lone national title in 2005, each of the other nine programs has won multiple titles.

Let’s take a look at the programs with the most women’s volleyball championships.

8 — Stanford (1992, 1994, 1996, 1997, 2001, 2004, 2016, 2018)

Not only does the Cardinal have the most national championships, they have the most national runners-up seasons with eight as well, including a run of three straight from 2006 to 2008. Stanford has made 38 NCAA tournament appearances, reaching the semifinals 21 times to go along with all those titles.

7 — Penn State (1999, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2013, 2014)

While there have been a few repeat champions in women’s volleyball, none had the run that the Nittany Lions had from 2007 to 2010. Four national championships in a row, including two of the five perfect seasons in women’s volleyball lore, all equate to arguably the most dominant four years in the sport's history. The beginning of the run featured back-to-back title matches against Stanford.

5 — Nebraska (1995, 2000, 2006, 2015, 2017)

The Huskers made their 15th national semifinals appearance in the 2018 season before losing to Stanford in the national championship match. Nebraska has become a steady presence deep into the NCAA tournament since its first title in 1995, making seven championship match appearances since then.

4 — UCLA (1984, 1990, 1991, 2011)

The Bruins just missed twice in the early days of NCAA women’s volleyball, finishing as national runners-up in the inaugural 1981 championship match and then again two years later to Hawaii. Finally, Andy Banachowski and his crew broke through in 1984 and he and the Bruins won two more before waiting 20 years until another UCLA title came around.

Three’s a crowd: Tie between USC, LBSU and Hawaii

Southern California (1981, 2002, 2003): The Trojans will always be the first-ever champions and 21 years later Mick Haley led them to repeat titles in 2002 and 2003.

Long Beach State (1989, 1993, 1998): From 1989 to 2001, The Beach appeared in five title matches, winning three times. The 1998 victory over Penn State concluded with the first perfect season (36-0) in NCAA women’s volleyball history.

Hawaii (1982, 1983, 1987): Dave Shoji led Hawaii in becoming the first repeat national champions in NCAA women’s volleyball history with wins over Southern California and UCLA. Hawaii went 67-3 over that dominating run.

Two tied at two:

Texas (1988, 2012): No team had to wait longer than the Longhorns between both titles, waiting 24 years to claim their second crown. The first title was led by the same Mick Haley that took Southern California to repeat championships nearly 20 years later.

Pacific (1985, 1986): Pacific went 75-6 between 1985 and 1986 to claim its only two national championships. Those teams were led by John Dunning before he headed to Stanford.

Here's the complete history of the NCAA women's volleyball championship match.