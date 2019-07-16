How to buy NCAA women’s volleyball championship tickets

The 2019 women's volleyball championship will be held on December 19 & 21, 2019 at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The national semifinals will take place on Thursday, December 19 and the 2019 champion will be crowned on Saturday, December 21.

You can buy official tickets to the 2019 women's volleyball championship here. In addition, you can sign up for email alerts about tickets.

The official event schedule of the 2019 championship is available here. Still have questions? For all information on the 2019 DI women's volleyball championship check out this guide.

Below is information on future dates and sites for the DI women's volleyball championship:

DI WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL CHAMPIONSHIP DATES AND SITES Year City Venue Dates Host 2019 Pittsburgh, Pa. PPG Paints Arena Dec 19 - 21 Duquesne and SportsPITTSBURGH 2020 Omaha, Neb. CenturyLink Center Dec 17 - 19 Nebraska and Metropolitan Entertainment and Convention Authority 2021 Columbus, Ohio Nationwide Arena Dec 16- 18 Ohio State and Greater Columbus Sports Commission

The Selection Show for the 2019 championship is set for Dec. 1, 2019. First and second round play will be Dec. 5-7, followed be regional action on Dec. 13-14.

Last year, Stanford defeated Nebraska in Minneapolis to win the 2018 national championship. Below is the full championship history:

CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY