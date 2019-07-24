TRENDING:

Beth Maiman | NCAA.com | July 24, 2019

The 10 best places to watch NCAA volleyball, according to the fans

As we anxiously await the next college volleyball season to begin, we decided to ask the experts — the fans — which places are the best to watch college volleyball. 

The responses came flooding in, especially from Nebraska and BYU fans. 

Below, in no particular order, are the 10 best places to watch NCAA volleyball, according to the fans: 

Bob Devaney Sports Center | Nebraska 

The Bob Devaney Sports Center has been the home of Nebraska volleyball since 2013 and seats 7,907. Before that, it was a home court for others sports since the 1920s. The volleyball team used the Coliseum since the program's inception in 1975, and the building was redesigned specifically for volleyball in 1992. After the renovations, the Devaney included five suites, ceiling trusses that mimic the Coliseum, a great wall to replicate the Coliseum entry and a high definition video board.

Smith Fieldhouse | BYU 

According to BYU athletics, Smith Fieldhouse is know for its loud, up-close and supportive crowds. It has a capacity of 5,000 and has ranked in the top for attendance for college volleyball since the early 1990s.

Huff Hall | Illinois 

According to Illinois, Huff Hall  has been one of the nation’s toughest places for visiting teams to play. The Illini have a 422-167 (.716) home mark over 42 seasons, including  275-109 (.716) at Huff Hal.

Maturi Pavilion | Minnesota 

Maturi Pavilion was originally named the Sports Pavilion, but changed to Maturi Pavillon in 2017 in honor of former Golden Gopher Athletics Director Joel Maturi. Minnesota volleyball began playing there in 1994. Last season, the Gophers ranked fourth nationally in home-match attendance among NCAA Division I schools and routinely rank in the top five.

Stan Sheriff Center | Hawaii 

The Stan Sheriff Center opened in 1994 and hosted the 1997 and 2004 men’s and the 1999 women’s NCAA volleyball championships. The SSC can hold 10,300 fans, which makes it the largest facility in the Big West Conference.

UW Field House | Wisconsin

According to Wisconsin, the Badgers first competed in the Field House in 1977 when they hosted the Big Ten Tournament. UW didn't return to the building until 1980, playing host to two tournaments. 

Holloway Gymnasium | Purdue 

Holloway was built in 1982 and underwent renovations in 2006 replacing the playing floor with one specifically made for volleyball. 

Gregory Gym | Texas

Gregory Gym is a 4,000-seat facility that has had nearly 500,000 spectators come through since the 1982 season for an average attendance of more than 1,500 per match. According to Texas, the Longhorns have recorded wins in more than 82 percent of those matches.
 

Moby Arena | Colorado State

Moby Arena can hold a capacity of 8,745. Fun fact: The arena was the setting for the 1977 movie, One On One, starring Robby Benson and Annette O'Toole.

Rec Hall | Penn State

Rec Hall was completed in 1953 and has been the site for 21 collegiate national championships. 

