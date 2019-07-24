As we anxiously await the next college volleyball season to begin, we decided to ask the experts — the fans — which places are the best to watch college volleyball.

The responses came flooding in, especially from Nebraska and BYU fans.

Below, in no particular order, are the 10 best places to watch NCAA volleyball, according to the fans:

Bob Devaney Sports Center | Nebraska

The Bob Devaney Sports Center has been the home of Nebraska volleyball since 2013 and seats 7,907. Before that, it was a home court for others sports since the 1920s. The volleyball team used the Coliseum since the program's inception in 1975, and the building was redesigned specifically for volleyball in 1992. After the renovations, the Devaney included five suites, ceiling trusses that mimic the Coliseum, a great wall to replicate the Coliseum entry and a high definition video board.

Until you’ve seen volleyball at Devaney, you haven’t experienced the best volleyball venue! #Huskers — John Vann, MD (@Docsocksomaha) July 20, 2019

Smith Fieldhouse | BYU

According to BYU athletics, Smith Fieldhouse is know for its loud, up-close and supportive crowds. It has a capacity of 5,000 and has ranked in the top for attendance for college volleyball since the early 1990s.

Smith field house hands down. — sharon paul jenkins (@grchickens) July 20, 2019

Smith Fieldhouse is the best place to watch #NCAAVB! No question! — Clarissa Weideman (@cougarbell) July 20, 2019

Huff Hall | Illinois

According to Illinois, Huff Hall has been one of the nation’s toughest places for visiting teams to play. The Illini have a 422-167 (.716) home mark over 42 seasons, including 275-109 (.716) at Huff Hal.

Tough to beat the friendly confines of @IlliniVBall’s Huff Hall. The place is rocking on @B1GVolleyball game night! pic.twitter.com/I437zFJYJG — Garrett Pauley (@garrettpauley) July 20, 2019

Maturi Pavilion | Minnesota

Maturi Pavilion was originally named the Sports Pavilion, but changed to Maturi Pavillon in 2017 in honor of former Golden Gopher Athletics Director Joel Maturi. Minnesota volleyball began playing there in 1994. Last season, the Gophers ranked fourth nationally in home-match attendance among NCAA Division I schools and routinely rank in the top five.

@GopherVBall Maturi Pavilion > anything — Owen Forsythe (@owenforsythe13) July 20, 2019

Stan Sheriff Center | Hawaii

The Stan Sheriff Center opened in 1994 and hosted the 1997 and 2004 men’s and the 1999 women’s NCAA volleyball championships. The SSC can hold 10,300 fans, which makes it the largest facility in the Big West Conference.

Stan Sheriff Center @UHBeachVolley Let’s go BOWS!!! — vbresd (@vbresd) July 21, 2019

UW Field House | Wisconsin

According to Wisconsin, the Badgers first competed in the Field House in 1977 when they hosted the Big Ten Tournament. UW didn't return to the building until 1980, playing host to two tournaments.

Pretty clearly the field house — Cheesetrader (@cheesetrader1) July 21, 2019

Holloway Gymnasium | Purdue

Holloway was built in 1982 and underwent renovations in 2006 replacing the playing floor with one specifically made for volleyball.

Gregory Gym | Texas

Gregory Gym is a 4,000-seat facility that has had nearly 500,000 spectators come through since the 1982 season for an average attendance of more than 1,500 per match. According to Texas, the Longhorns have recorded wins in more than 82 percent of those matches.



Of course the best of the best is @TexasVolleyball @ Gregory pic.twitter.com/EL5MntAGtk — Joshua (@j_makail) July 20, 2019

Gregory Gym obviously 🤘🏾 — Shyam Sivasankar (@shyamillionaire) July 20, 2019

Moby Arena | Colorado State

Moby Arena can hold a capacity of 8,745. Fun fact: The arena was the setting for the 1977 movie, One On One, starring Robby Benson and Annette O'Toole.

Moby Arena @CSUvolleyball — beach dan af (@BeachDan) July 21, 2019

Moby at @CSUvolleyball is madness when it is rocking. — Mike (@msander17) July 21, 2019

Rec Hall | Penn State

Rec Hall was completed in 1953 and has been the site for 21 collegiate national championships.