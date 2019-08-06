When does the 2019 women's college volleyball season start?

If you're wondering when the upcoming DI women's college volleyball season starts, we've got you covered.
Fans get a first look at this season's competition on Aug. 30 when the first match takes place and teams begin their quest for a national championship.
WATCH: Who are the top women's volleyball players to watch in 2019?
Here's a list of noteworthy matchups happening the first weekend of the 2019 campaign:
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 (all times EST) | Scoreboard
- Creighton at Nebraska, 8 p.m. | Lincoln, Neb.
- Florida State at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m. | Chapel Hill, N.C.
- Florida at Louisville, 7 p.m. | Louisville, Kentucky
- Northern Iowa at Texas, 8 p.m. | Austin, Texas
- Baylor at UCLA, 4:30 p.m. | Lincoln, Neb.
- Long Beach State at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m. | Atlanta
- San Jose State at Pacific, 3:30 p.m. | Davis, California
- St. John's at Washington, 10:45 p.m. | Honolulu
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
- UCLA at Nebraska, 8 p.m. | Lincoln, Neb.
- Wisconsin at North Carolina, 5:30 p.m. | Chapel Hill, N.C.
Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019
- USC at Texas, 2 p.m. | Austin, Texas
- Washington at Hawaii, 11 p.m. | Honolulu
The selection show for the DI women's volleyball championship is on Dec. 1. First and second rounds will be played Dec. 5-7 with regional action on Dec. 13-14. The national semifinals will be held on Dec. 19 and the title game on Dec. 21 at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pa.
Final 2018 RPI Rankings
|
RANK
|
SCHOOL
|
CONFERENCE
|
RECORD
|
ROAD
|
NEUTRAL
|
HOME
|
NON DIV I
|1
|Stanford
|Pac-12
|28-1
|13-1
|2-0
|13-0
|0-0
|2
|Illinois
|Big Ten
|28-3
|13-1
|4-0
|11-2
|0-0
|3
|Texas
|Big 12
|20-4
|7-3
|3-0
|10-1
|0-0
|4
|Minnesota
|Big Ten
|25-3
|9-2
|2-1
|14-0
|0-0
|5
|BYU
|WCC
|27-1
|12-1
|2-0
|13-0
|0-0
|6
|Wisconsin
|Big Ten
|22-6
|10-3
|3-0
|9-3
|0-0
|7
|Pittsburgh
|ACC
|29-1
|9-1
|2-0
|18-0
|0-0
|8
|Kentucky
|SEC
|24-4
|11-2
|0-2
|13-0
|0-0
|9
|Southern California
|Pac-12
|21-10
|9-4
|3-2
|9-4
|0-0
|10
|UCF
|AAC
|27-3
|9-2
|3-1
|15-0
|0-0
|11
|Nebraska
|Big Ten
|24-6
|8-3
|0-0
|16-3
|0-0
|12
|Penn St.
|Big Ten
|23-7
|8-5
|2-0
|13-2
|0-0
|13
|Creighton
|Big East
|28-4
|9-2
|5-1
|14-1
|0-0
|14
|Washington St.
|Pac-12
|21-9
|9-5
|2-1
|10-3
|0-0
|15
|Marquette
|Big East
|26-6
|10-3
|5-0
|11-3
|0-0
|16
|UNI
|MVC
|24-9
|8-4
|7-1
|9-4
|0-0
|17
|Baylor
|Big 12
|19-8
|7-3
|1-1
|11-4
|0-0
|18
|Florida
|SEC
|24-6
|9-3
|2-1
|13-2
|0-0
|19
|Oregon
|Pac-12
|20-10
|10-3
|1-2
|9-5
|0-0
|20
|Purdue
|Big Ten
|23-8
|7-4
|2-0
|14-4
|0-0
|21
|Michigan
|Big Ten
|22-9
|8-4
|1-0
|13-5
|0-0
|22
|Texas St.
|Sun Belt
|26-6
|11-3
|4-2
|11-1
|0-0
|23
|Cal Poly
|Big West
|25-2
|9-2
|6-0
|10-0
|0-0
|24
|Cincinnati
|AAC
|25-7
|9-5
|6-0
|10-2
|0-0
|25
|Washington
|Pac-12
|18-12
|6-6
|4-0
|8-6
|0-0
NCAA Division I title-winning schools
|
SCHOOL
|
CHAMPIONSHIPS
|Stanford
|1992, 1994, 1996, 1997, 2002, 2004, 2016, 2018
|Penn State
|1999, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2013, 2014
|Nebraska
|1995, 2000, 2006, 2015, 2017
|UCLA
|1984, 1990, 1991, 2011
|Long Beach State
|1989, 1993, 1998
|Hawaii
|1982, 1983, 1987
|USC
|1981, 2002, 2003
|Texas
|1988, 2012
|Pacific
|1985, 1986
|Washington
|2005