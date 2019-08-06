TRENDING:

Ben Bokun | NCAA.com | August 7, 2019

When does the 2019 women's college volleyball season start?

Revisit Stanford women's volleyball national championship run

If you're wondering when the upcoming DI women's college volleyball season starts, we've got you covered. 

Fans get a first look at this season's competition on Aug. 30 when the first match takes place and teams begin their quest for a national championship. 

WATCH: Who are the top women's volleyball players to watch in 2019?

Here's a list of noteworthy matchups happening the first weekend of the 2019 campaign:

Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 (all times EST) | Scoreboard

  • Creighton at Nebraska, 8 p.m. | Lincoln, Neb.
  • Florida State at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m. | Chapel Hill, N.C.
  • Florida at Louisville, 7 p.m. | Louisville, Kentucky
  • Northern Iowa at Texas, 8 p.m. | Austin, Texas
  • Baylor at UCLA, 4:30 p.m. | Lincoln, Neb. 
  • Long Beach State at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m. | Atlanta
  • San Jose State at Pacific, 3:30 p.m. | Davis, California
  • St. John's at Washington, 10:45 p.m. | Honolulu

Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019

  • UCLA at Nebraska, 8 p.m. | Lincoln, Neb.
  • Wisconsin at North Carolina, 5:30 p.m. | Chapel Hill, N.C.

Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019

  • USC at Texas, 2 p.m. | Austin, Texas
  • Washington at Hawaii, 11 p.m. | Honolulu
     

The selection show for the DI women's volleyball championship is on Dec. 1. First and second rounds will be played Dec. 5-7 with regional action on Dec. 13-14. The national semifinals will be held on Dec. 19 and the title game on Dec. 21 at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Final 2018 RPI Rankings

RANK

SCHOOL

CONFERENCE

RECORD

ROAD

NEUTRAL

HOME

NON DIV I
1 Stanford Pac-12 28-1 13-1 2-0 13-0 0-0
2 Illinois Big Ten 28-3 13-1 4-0 11-2 0-0
3 Texas Big 12 20-4 7-3 3-0 10-1 0-0
4 Minnesota Big Ten 25-3 9-2 2-1 14-0 0-0
5 BYU WCC 27-1 12-1 2-0 13-0 0-0
6 Wisconsin Big Ten 22-6 10-3 3-0 9-3 0-0
7 Pittsburgh ACC 29-1 9-1 2-0 18-0 0-0
8 Kentucky SEC 24-4 11-2 0-2 13-0 0-0
9 Southern California Pac-12 21-10 9-4 3-2 9-4 0-0
10 UCF AAC 27-3 9-2 3-1 15-0 0-0
11 Nebraska Big Ten 24-6 8-3 0-0 16-3 0-0
12 Penn St. Big Ten 23-7 8-5 2-0 13-2 0-0
13 Creighton Big East 28-4 9-2 5-1 14-1 0-0
14 Washington St. Pac-12 21-9 9-5 2-1 10-3 0-0
15 Marquette Big East 26-6 10-3 5-0 11-3 0-0
16 UNI MVC 24-9 8-4 7-1 9-4 0-0
17 Baylor Big 12 19-8 7-3 1-1 11-4 0-0
18 Florida SEC 24-6 9-3 2-1 13-2 0-0
19 Oregon Pac-12 20-10 10-3 1-2 9-5 0-0
20 Purdue Big Ten 23-8 7-4 2-0 14-4 0-0
21 Michigan Big Ten 22-9 8-4 1-0 13-5 0-0
22 Texas St. Sun Belt 26-6 11-3 4-2 11-1 0-0
23 Cal Poly Big West 25-2 9-2 6-0 10-0 0-0
24 Cincinnati AAC 25-7 9-5 6-0 10-2 0-0
25 Washington Pac-12 18-12 6-6 4-0 8-6 0-0

NCAA Division I title-winning schools

SCHOOL

CHAMPIONSHIPS
Stanford 1992, 1994, 1996, 1997, 2002, 2004, 2016, 2018
Penn State 1999, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2013, 2014
Nebraska 1995, 2000, 2006, 2015, 2017
UCLA 1984, 1990, 1991, 2011
Long Beach State 1989, 1993, 1998
Hawaii 1982, 1983, 1987
USC 1981, 2002, 2003
Texas 1988, 2012
Pacific 1985, 1986
Washington 2005

