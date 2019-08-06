When does the 2019 women's college volleyball season start?

If you're wondering when the upcoming DI women's college volleyball season starts, we've got you covered.

Fans get a first look at this season's competition on Aug. 30 when the first match takes place and teams begin their quest for a national championship.

Here's a list of noteworthy matchups happening the first weekend of the 2019 campaign:

Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 (all times EST) | Scoreboard

Creighton at Nebraska, 8 p.m. | Lincoln, Neb.

Florida State at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m. | Chapel Hill, N.C.

Florida at Louisville, 7 p.m. | Louisville, Kentucky

Northern Iowa at Texas, 8 p.m. | Austin, Texas

Baylor at UCLA, 4:30 p.m. | Lincoln, Neb.

Long Beach State at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m. | Atlanta

San Jose State at Pacific, 3:30 p.m. | Davis, California

St. John's at Washington, 10:45 p.m. | Honolulu

Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019

UCLA at Nebraska, 8 p.m. | Lincoln, Neb.

Wisconsin at North Carolina, 5:30 p.m. | Chapel Hill, N.C.

Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019

USC at Texas, 2 p.m. | Austin, Texas

Washington at Hawaii, 11 p.m. | Honolulu



The selection show for the DI women's volleyball championship is on Dec. 1. First and second rounds will be played Dec. 5-7 with regional action on Dec. 13-14. The national semifinals will be held on Dec. 19 and the title game on Dec. 21 at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Final 2018 RPI Rankings

RANK SCHOOL CONFERENCE RECORD ROAD NEUTRAL HOME NON DIV I 1 Stanford Pac-12 28-1 13-1 2-0 13-0 0-0 2 Illinois Big Ten 28-3 13-1 4-0 11-2 0-0 3 Texas Big 12 20-4 7-3 3-0 10-1 0-0 4 Minnesota Big Ten 25-3 9-2 2-1 14-0 0-0 5 BYU WCC 27-1 12-1 2-0 13-0 0-0 6 Wisconsin Big Ten 22-6 10-3 3-0 9-3 0-0 7 Pittsburgh ACC 29-1 9-1 2-0 18-0 0-0 8 Kentucky SEC 24-4 11-2 0-2 13-0 0-0 9 Southern California Pac-12 21-10 9-4 3-2 9-4 0-0 10 UCF AAC 27-3 9-2 3-1 15-0 0-0 11 Nebraska Big Ten 24-6 8-3 0-0 16-3 0-0 12 Penn St. Big Ten 23-7 8-5 2-0 13-2 0-0 13 Creighton Big East 28-4 9-2 5-1 14-1 0-0 14 Washington St. Pac-12 21-9 9-5 2-1 10-3 0-0 15 Marquette Big East 26-6 10-3 5-0 11-3 0-0 16 UNI MVC 24-9 8-4 7-1 9-4 0-0 17 Baylor Big 12 19-8 7-3 1-1 11-4 0-0 18 Florida SEC 24-6 9-3 2-1 13-2 0-0 19 Oregon Pac-12 20-10 10-3 1-2 9-5 0-0 20 Purdue Big Ten 23-8 7-4 2-0 14-4 0-0 21 Michigan Big Ten 22-9 8-4 1-0 13-5 0-0 22 Texas St. Sun Belt 26-6 11-3 4-2 11-1 0-0 23 Cal Poly Big West 25-2 9-2 6-0 10-0 0-0 24 Cincinnati AAC 25-7 9-5 6-0 10-2 0-0 25 Washington Pac-12 18-12 6-6 4-0 8-6 0-0

