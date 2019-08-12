College volleyball rankings: Top 25 recap, facts ahead of Tuesday's first AVCA poll

Before the AVCA Division I Preseason Coaches Poll is announced on Tuesday, Aug. 13, it's time to look back at the 2018 NCAA women's volleyball season.

The Stanford Cardinal defeated the Nebraska Cornhuskers in five sets to claim its eighth national championship and second in the last three years. Outside hitter Kathryn Plummer led Stanford with 19 kills and 10 digs.

Plummer, an AVCA First-Team All-American in 2018, will return for her senior season this fall, along with Jenna Gray, Morgan Hentz and Audriana Fitzmorris. Gray and Hentz were also named First-Team All-Americans.

In contrast, Nebraska won't have a single senior on the roster in 2019. But the Huskers will have home-court advantage when they host Stanford in a rematch of last year's final on September 18. It'll be an early non-conference test for two clubs that have each won two of the last four national championships.

Stanford and Nebraska finished first and second, respectively, in the final AVCA poll of 2018. Rounding out the top five were No. 3 Illinois, No. 4 BYU, and No. 5 Texas. The poll below was released on Dec. 17, 2018.

RANK SCHOOL POINTS 2018 RECORD PREVIOUS RANK 1 Stanford (64) 1600 34-1 1 2 Nebraska 1533 29-7 6 3 Illinois 1463 32-4 3 4 BYU 1408 31-2 4 5 Texas 1285 23-5 5 6 Penn State 1253 26-8 7 7 Minnesota 1187 27-4 2 8 Wisconsin 1162 25-7 8 9 Oregon 1095 23-11 14 10 Kentucky 1026 26-5 10 11 Florida 821 26-7 16 12 Michigan 799 24-10 18 13 Creighton 770 29-5 9 14 Pittsburgh 709 30-2 11 15 Marquette 689 28-7 15 16 Washington State 668 23-10 19 17 Purdue 645 24-9 12 18 Washington 625 20-13 22 19 Tennessee 398 26-6 19 20 San Diego 364 18-13 NR 21 Southern California 335 22-11 17 22 Cal Poly 287 25-3 13 23 Missouri 228 24-8 24 24 Baylor 197 20-9 25 T-25 Arizona 81 22-11 23 T-25 UCF 81 27-4 21 Others receiving votes: Louisville 35; Utah 31; Pepperdine 15; South Carolina 12; Northern Iowa 5; Florida Gulf Coast 2; Loyola Marymount 2. Notable Numbers: AVCA Division I Women's Poll Stanford and Nebraska have each been ranked a record 542 times.

The next closest is Southern California at 512.

Nebraska has earned the No. 1 ranking 99 times, more than any other program.

UC Santa Barbara has received 105 top-10 rankings, but has never been ranked No. 1.

Colorado State needs one more top-25 ranking to become the 14th school to reach the 300 mark.

Cal Poly hasn't been ranked No. 1 overall since Oct. 22, 1985, the longest drought for any school that's received the top ranking at least once.

Only 19 different schools have been ranked No. 1 overall since AVCA polling began in 1982. SCHEDULE: When does the 2019 women's college volleyball season start?

Most total times ranked

1. Nebraska and Stanford: 542

3. Southern California: 512

4. UCLA: 505

5. Hawai'i: 500

6. Penn State: 492

7. Texas: 484

8. Florida: 432

9. BYU: 399

10. Arizona: 325

Most times ranked No. 1

1. Nebraska: 99

2. Penn State: 95

3. Stanford: 73

4. UCLA: 56

5. Hawai'i: 48

6. Southern California: 47

7. Long Beach State: 27

8. Pacific: 18

9. Florida: 16

10. BYU: 15

Most timed ranked in the top 10

1. Nebraska: 486

2. Stanford: 481

3. Texas: 371

4. Hawai'i and Penn State: 366

6. UCLA: 340

7. Florida: 332

8. Southern California: 316

9. Washington: 210

10. Pacific: 189