Brenden Welper | August 12, 2019

College volleyball rankings: Top 25 recap, facts ahead of Tuesday's first AVCA poll

The top women's volleyball players to watch in 2019

Before the AVCA Division I Preseason Coaches Poll is announced on Tuesday, Aug. 13, it's time to look back at the 2018 NCAA women's volleyball season.

The Stanford Cardinal defeated the Nebraska Cornhuskers in five sets to claim its eighth national championship and second in the last three years. Outside hitter Kathryn Plummer led Stanford with 19 kills and 10 digs.

Plummer, an AVCA First-Team All-American in 2018, will return for her senior season this fall, along with Jenna Gray, Morgan Hentz and Audriana Fitzmorris. Gray and Hentz were also named First-Team All-Americans.

In contrast, Nebraska won't have a single senior on the roster in 2019. But the Huskers will have home-court advantage when they host Stanford in a rematch of last year's final on September 18. It'll be an early non-conference test for two clubs that have each won two of the last four national championships.

Stanford and Nebraska finished first and second, respectively, in the final AVCA poll of 2018. Rounding out the top five were No. 3 Illinois, No. 4 BYU, and No. 5 Texas. The poll below was released on Dec. 17, 2018. 

Most total times ranked

1. Nebraska and Stanford: 542
3. Southern California: 512
4. UCLA: 505
5. Hawai'i: 500
6. Penn State: 492
7. Texas: 484
8. Florida: 432
9. BYU: 399
10. Arizona: 325

Most times ranked No. 1

1. Nebraska: 99
2. Penn State: 95
3. Stanford: 73
4. UCLA: 56
5. Hawai'i: 48
6. Southern California: 47
7. Long Beach State: 27
8. Pacific: 18
9. Florida: 16
10. BYU: 15

Most timed ranked in the top 10

1. Nebraska: 486
2. Stanford: 481
3. Texas: 371
4. Hawai'i and Penn State: 366
6. UCLA: 340
7. Florida: 332
8. Southern California: 316
9. Washington: 210
10. Pacific: 189

 

 

When does the 2019 women's college volleyball season start?

Stanford women's volleyball claimed its NCAA-leading eighth national title last fall when it ousted the Nebraska Cornhuskers. But 2019 will see a new victor hoist a trophy at the end of the season — or will it?
The 10 best places to watch NCAA volleyball, according to the fans

As we anxiously await the next college volleyball season to begin, we decided to ask the experts — the fans — which places are the best to watch college volleyball. 
6 early volleyball matches to watch to start the 2019 season

We scoured team schedules to select six of the most interesting matchups to start off the 2019 women's volleyball season.
