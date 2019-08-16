TRENDING:

Clemson tops preseason FBS Coaches Poll

VOTE

College basketball's Team of the Decade: Second round

Wrestling: 7 bold predictions for the season

volleyball-women-d2 flag

Wayne Cavadi | NCAA.com | August 16, 2019

The DII women's volleyball preseason poll will be released Tuesday. Here's what you need to know.

Tampa wins 2018 DII volleyball national championship

The AVCA will release its 2019 DII women's volleyball preseason top 25 poll on Tuesday, Aug. 20. Before we jump into the new season, let's take a look back at the final 2018 rankings and some history behind the AVCA DII women's volleyball poll.

2018 RECAP: Tampa wins the 2018 national title | Highlights

Last season, the DII women's volleyball season came to a close in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at the DII Festival. It was only fitting that the Tampa Spartans walked away with the 2018 national title. Tampa has won three national championships and all three have come at the DII Festival (2006, 2014 and 2018).  A bulk of that team returns, including 2018 Most Outstanding Player Sammy Mueller and fellow All-Tournament team members Katie McKiel and Taylor Fosler. 

The 2018 national runners-up, Western Washington, is not as fortunate. The Vikings — who started the season 0-3 before reeling off 30-straight wins to the finals — loses a few big pieces from that run. That said, All-Tournament teamer Kayleigh Harper does return along with Alison Davenport.

2018 BRACKET: View the interactive bracket | Print yours

That, of course, left the Spartans and Vikings atop the final DII women's volleyball rankings of the season. Here's what those final 2018 rankings looked like: 

Rank School Votes Record Previous
1 Tampa (47) 1199 35-4 11
2 Western Washington (1) 1152 32-5 2
3 Washburn 1081 33-5 8
4 Cal State San Bernardino 1015 28-3 1
5 Minnesota Duluth 911 28-6 4
6 Concordia-St. Paul 880 24-9 9
7 Lewis 842 30-9 25
8 Southwest Minnesota State 787 23-9 7
9 Tarleton State 752 32-6 13
10 Northern State 729 26-5 6
11 Wheeling Jesuit 675 37-5 12
12 Nebraska-Kearney 657 33-3 3
13 Palm Beach Atlantic 601 29-5 16
14 Ferris State 540 27-5 5
15 Central Missouri 498 25-8 10
16 Rockhurst 456 32-7 22
17 Drury 411 28-7 15
18 Cal Poly Pomona 387 24-6 17
19 Barry 360 29-4 18
20 Wingate 342 32-2 24
21 Texas A&M-Commerce 319 30-6 20
22 Cal State LA 260 22-6 14
23 Central Oklahoma 179 27-7 19
24 West Florida 138 26-8 21
25 Central Washington 98 23-6 NR

THE TOURNAMENT: The complete guide to the DII women's volleyball championship

Tampa entered the quarterfinals at the DII women's volleyball championship as the 11th-ranked team in the country before finishing No. 1 on the season. It was the 397th time the Spartans were ranked in program history, second-most all-time. Central Missouri is the only program to cross the 400 mark — the Jennies No. 15 final 2018 ranking being the 425th in program history.

It was the Spartans 42nd time reaching No. 1, also second-most all-time. They still have some work to do to catch Concordia-St. Paul, who nearly has Tampa doubled up, reaching No. 1 81 times, most of those in the past 12-year run.

No school, however, has been ranked in the top 10 more times that Tampa at 275. It is safe to assume that all three of those numbers will increase by one come Tuesday. Let's take a look at the top 10 in most times ranked, most times No. 1, and most top 10 appearances in the history of the AVCA DII women's volleyball poll

Most times ranked (active DII programs only): 

  • Central Missouri, 425
  • Tampa, 397
  • Minnesota Duluth, 351
  • Nebraska-Kearney, 334
  • West Texas A&M, 270
  • Cal State San Bernardino, 256
  • Florida Southern, 238
  • Augustana (SD), 232
  • Regis, 217
  • Concordia-St. Paul, 215

Times ranked No. 1 (active DII programs only)

  • Concordia-St. Paul, 81
  • Tampa, 42
  • Nebraska-Kearney, 26
  • Northern Michigan, 25
  • West Texas A&M, 25
  • Hawaii Pacific, 23
  • Cal State San Bernardino, 22
  • Minnesota Duluth, 20
  • Barry, 13
  • Central Missouri, 11
  • Truman, 11

Times ranked in the top 10 (active DII programs only)

  • Tampa, 275
  • Central Missouri, 225
  • Minnesota Duluth, 216
  • Concordia-St. Paul, 206
  • Nebraska-Kearney, 195
  • West Texas A&M, 184
  • Cal State San Bernardino, 164
  • Southwest Minnesota State, 139
  • Washburn, 117
  • Regis, 100

DII NEWS: Top volleyball stories | Follow the DII hub | Sign up for the DII newsletter

5 NCAA programs that have dominated the decade's fall seasons

Meet the NCAA programs that have truly made a name for themselves these past ten years, as we unveil the fall seasons dynasties of the decade.
READ MORE

The longest winning streaks in men's and women's NCAA DII championship history

Let's take a look at the NCAA DII men's and women's programs that have won the most consecutive national championships.
READ MORE

DII volleyball teams with the most NCAA DII national championships

Here are the DII volleyball teams with the most national championships.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners

Championships