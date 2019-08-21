The 2019 DII women's volleyball season begins with a loaded opening weekend

The 2019 DII women's volleyball season begins the weekend of Sept. 5 and we waste little time getting into intense top-25 action.

Opening weekend tournaments pit some of DII volleyball's finest — both historically and more recently — against one another in the first two days of the season. Before we get into the top-25 action, be sure to take a peek at what we learned in the AVCA preseason poll released Tuesday, Aug. 20.

The three-month race to reach the DII women's volleyball championship begins with the same goal: to be among the 64 schools that hear their names called in the bracket for the Dec. 3 start of the 2019 NCAA DII tournament. Eight schools dream of reaching Denver, Colorado, with a chance to dethrone Tampa as the reigning national champions.

Here's a look at three of the bigger tournaments to watch on DII women's volleyball's opening weekend.

The Courtyard by Marriott-Terrace Hotel Classic, Tampa, Sept. 6-7

This one is hosted by the defending champion Tampa Spartans. On opening night they follow their match with Indiana (PA) against No. 17 Central Missouri. No two teams in the history of the AVCA poll have been in the top 25 more than the Jennies (426) and the Spartans (398). The next day, No. 1 Tampa takes on No. 5 Concordia-St. Paul. You know, the team with the most national championships in the history of DII women's volleyball? Tampa has a bunch of returners from last year. If they sweep this tournament or even come out ahead, you can consider them serious threats for a repeat run.

Springhill Suites Invitational, West Florida, Sept. 5-7

The No. 23 Argos put themselves right to the test, facing off against the reigning national runners-up and No. 3-ranked Western Washington on opening night. West Florida closes its tournament taking on No. 13 Wheeling, a national quarterfinalist in Pittsburgh at the DII Festival one year ago. There's plenty of reason to have your eyes on this one.

Hyatt Place Bash at the Beach, Palm Beach Atlantic, Sept. 6-7

The host Sailfish, the preseason No. 15 in DII women's volleyball, host four games in their annual Bash. Every last one of their opponents is in the top 25. Palm Beach Atlantic opens against No. 10 Tarleton State — a national quarterfinalist one year ago — before playing No. 19 Cal State L.A. on Friday and then No. 6 Minnesota Duluth and No. 2 Cal State San Bernardino on Saturday. Talk about a stacked field.

Every opening day match for the 2019 DII women's volleyball top 25