The DI women's volleyball teams with the best chance for an undefeated 2019 season

Since 1981, five Division I women’s volleyball programs have captured a national championship as part of an undefeated season.

Penn State’s Russ Rose was the last coach to achieve the feat. The Nittany Lions completed back-to-back perfect seasons in 2008 and 2009 in the midst of a 109-match unbeaten streak, a Division I mark that remains untouched.

Over the past 39 years, eight teams have come close as one-loss champions. We examined this year's top 25 to identify who just might run the table, based on last season's performance, the number of student-athletes returning to the lineup, roadblocks on the schedule and preseason rankings. Here are five that could potentially join one of college volleyball’s most exclusive lists.

Stanford

The Cardinal put together a dominant season in 2018, posting a 34-1 record to become the first one-loss champion in 12 years. They were a few points away from a perfect campaign.

Trailing two sets to none in Provo, Stanford rallied back against BYU to force a fifth set before dropping the frame 15-11. Kevin Hambly’s team entered the loss column in its third match of the year, never adding to it as 32 consecutive wins propelled the program to its eighth national championship, including a sweep of BYU in the NCAA tournament national semifinal.

Stanford returns five starters — notably AVCA Division I player of the year Kathryn Plummer among four AVCA All-Americans — and eight players overall from its 2018 rotation.

Schedule roadblocks for Stanford

In addition to competing in the Pac-12, a league that sent eight teams to the NCAA tournament, Stanford scheduled six of the AVCA preseason poll top 10 in its non-conference slate. The Cardinal host Brigham Young and Texas and have road trips to Florida, Penn State and Nebraska in a rematch of the 2018 national championship.

RANKINGS: The AVCA Top 25 rankings

BYU

Brigham Young ended 2018 with a run to the NCAA tournament national semifinal, finishing with the second-fewest losses in Division I. The Cougars were the only team to beat Stanford last season, edging the Cardinal at home in a five-set thriller.

BYU won its first 27 matches of last season before a straight-set loss to Loyola Marymount in its regular-season finale.

FIRST-TIME CHAMPS: Could BYU cut down its first net in 2019?

The Cougars start at No. 9 in the AVCA preseason poll with second-team All-America selection Mary Lake and AVCA Division I freshman of the year Heather Gneiting back to lead in 2019. Heather Olmstead’s team will look to replace the production of first-team AVCA All-American selections Lyndie Haddock-Eppish and Roni Jones-Perry in addition to the departure of two more starters.

Schedule roadblocks for BYU

A rematch with Stanford in Palo Alto on Saturday, Sept. 21, headlines the challenges in BYU’s schedule in addition to hosting Marquette and a neutral-site match against Texas. In the West Coast Conference, meetings with San Diego and Loyola Marymount could prove difficult.

Illinois

Illinois broke through to the final weekend of the season in Chris Tamas' second year in Urbana-Champaign. The Fighting Illini won 32 matches in 2018, with all but one coming during 14- and 17-match winning streaks.

After a 14-0 start, Illinois dropped three of its next four matches before 17 consecutive victories led it to the national semifinal of the NCAA tournament.

Starting out at No. 6 in the preseason poll, Tamas' team returns seven of nine rotation players from 2018, most notably first-team All American outside hitter Jacqueline Quade. Defensively, two of the Illini's top three blockers graduated.

Schedule roadblocks for Illinois

A home-and-home with Tennessee as well as neutral-site matches against Washington and Marquette headline the non-conference slate. Illinois' most daunting test might be its three-game road trip at Wisconsin, Minnesota and Penn State in the span of less than a week.

Texas

In 2018, Texas' 23-win season culminated with the NCAA tournament quarterfinals. The Longhorns started 5-3, dropping non-conference games to Stanford (twice) and Wisconsin before winning 15 of their 16 league games.

Second team All-American outside hitter Micaya White is one of eight contributors back in Austin for coach Jerritt Elliott this season, giving Texas close to its full rotation from last season.

Schedule roadblocks for Texas

Texas wasn't shy when it came to its non-conference schedule. The Longhorns host Southern California and Minnesota before traveling to Stanford and facing BYU on a neutral floor — all within 12 days.

LOOK: Top Division I matches to open 2019

Kentucky

A 26-win season in Lexington earned Kentucky the No. 10 overall seed at the NCAA tournament. The Wildcats reached the third round before falling to Nebraska.

Kentucky started 3-4 and was swept in its opening weekend tournament before winning 23 straight matches.

Ranked No. 7 in the preseason poll, UK has second-team All Americans Leah Edmond and Madison Lilley back to dictate the offense. In total, Craig Skinner's team has eight players returning who appeared in at least 23 matches a season ago.

Schedule roadblocks for Kentucky

The 'Cats schedule prior to SEC play is relatively favorable. Their toughest challenges include hosting Purdue in addition to neutral-site games against Creighton and Southern California. Once conference matches are underway, late-season meetings with Florida and Missouri will test Kentucky prior to the NCAA tournament.