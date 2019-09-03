College volleyball: Hawaii's Jolie Rasmussen is AVCA National Player of the Week

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Hawai'i women's volleyball player Jolie Rasmussen earned Sports Imports/AVCA National Player of the Week honors on Tuesday.



Rasmussen played a strong, all-around game to lead the Rainbow Wahine to its first 3-0 start since 2015 and its first Hawaiian Airlines Rainbow Wahine Classic title since 2013. Hawai'i opened the season with a bang, knocking off a pair of nationally ranked opponents — No. 21 San Diego and No. 13 Washington. She was named the tournament's Most Valuable Player as well.

Rasmussen led her team in total kills all three matches with 57 total kills while adding 17 digs and 13 total blocks. In Hawai'i's opening upset over San Diego she recorded 19 kills, hit .390, with four digs and a pair of blocks. Against Saint John's, she led UH again with 19 kills and was in on five blocks (three solo) and three digs.

She finished the weekend by leading the charge in their second upset in three days, this time over Washington. She pounded another 19 kills. Rasmussen was super efficient, hitting an astounding .432 while recording her first double-double of the season with 10 digs. In the four-set win over the Huskies, she also tallied five blocks and a service ace. In the second set alone vs. the Huskies, she hit 7-for-10 with no errors to hit .700 for the frame as the 'Bows cruised to a 25-12 win in that set.

✳️ A 👀 back at last night's BIG WIN over no. 13 Washington for the Hawaiian Airlines tournament 🏆! #GoBows #HawaiiWVB pic.twitter.com/B7Q8gDBwll — Hawaii W. Volleyball (@HawaiiWVB) September 2, 2019

Rasmussen is the ninth Hawai'i player to be named the Sports Imports/AVCA National Player of the Week honors. The last one to earn the honor was Nikki Taylor on Nov. 22, 2016.

