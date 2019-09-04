The 2019 DII women's volleyball season begins with a loaded opening weekend

The 2019 DII women's volleyball season got underway on Sept. 5 and we waste little time getting into intense top-25 action.

Opening weekend tournaments pit some of DII volleyball's finest — both historically and more recently — against one another in the first two days of the season. Before we get into the top-25 action, be sure to take a peek at what we learned in the AVCA preseason poll released Tuesday, Aug. 20.

You can find the schedule and results of the opening matches for each of the top 25 teams below. Then, keep reading for previews of opening weekends big tournaments.

Every opening day match for the 2019 DII women's volleyball top 25

(UPDATE: Due to Hurricane Dorian's impact on Florida, several opening weekend matches have been canceled. These have been noted in the schedule below. Check back for updates and scores throughout the weekend.)

Rank School Opponent | Date 1 Tampa Indiana (Pa), Central Missouri | Sept. 6 2 Cal State San Bernardino Cal State San Bernardino 3, West Alabama 0 3 Western Washington West Florida | Sept. 5 4 Washburn William Jewell | Sept. 6 5 Concordia - St. Paul Hillsdale, Florida Southern | Sept. 6 6 Minnesota Duluth Cal State LA | Sept. 5 7 Lewis Millersville, Bluefield State | Sept. 6 8 Northern State Alaska Fairbanks, DBU | Sept. 6 9 Southwest Minnesota State Michigan Tech | Sept. 5 10 Tarleton State West Alabama | Sept. 6 11 Nebraska-Kearney Adams State, Findlay | Sept. 6 12 Ferris State Ferris State 3, Ohio Dominican 0 13 Wheeling Florida Tech, Western Washington | Sept. 6 14 Rockhurst Seton Hill, Embry-Riddle | Spet. 6 15 Palm Beach Atlantic Truman State, Puerto Rico Mayaguez | Sept. 6 16 Barry Saint Anselm, American International | Sept. 6 17 Central Missouri Valdosta State | Sept. 5 18 Drury Emporia State, Central Washington | Sept. 6 19 Cal State L. A. Minnesota Duluth | Sept. 5 T-20 Cal Poly Pomona Western Oregon | Sept. 6 T-20 Texas A&M-Commerce St. Edward's, Henderson State | Sept. 6 22 Central Oklahoma Malone, West Liberty | Sept. 6 23 Central Washington Northwest Missouri State, Drury | Sept. 6 24 West Florida Western Washington | Sept. 5 25 Wingate North Greenville, Belmont Abbey | Sept. 6

Here's a look at three of the bigger tournaments to watch on DII women's volleyball's opening weekend.

The Courtyard by Marriott-Terrace Hotel Classic, Tampa, Sept. 6-7

This one is hosted by the defending champion Tampa Spartans. On opening night they follow their match with Indiana (PA) against No. 17 Central Missouri. No two teams in the history of the AVCA poll have been in the top 25 more than the Jennies (426) and the Spartans (398). The next day, No. 1 Tampa takes on No. 5 Concordia-St. Paul. You know, the team with the most national championships in the history of DII women's volleyball? Tampa has a bunch of returners from last year. If they sweep this tournament or even come out ahead, you can consider them serious threats for a repeat run.

Springhill Suites Invitational, West Florida, Sept. 5-7

The No. 23 Argos put themselves right to the test, facing off against the reigning national runners-up and No. 3-ranked Western Washington on opening night. West Florida closes its tournament taking on No. 13 Wheeling, a national quarterfinalist in Pittsburgh at the DII Festival one year ago. There's plenty of reason to have your eyes on this one.

CANCELED — Hyatt Place Bash at the Beach, Palm Beach Atlantic, Sept. 6-7

The host Sailfish, the preseason No. 15 in DII women's volleyball, were forced to cancel their annual Bash due to Hurricane Dorian. Every last one of their opponents is in the top 25. Palm Beach Atlantic was set to open against No. 10 Tarleton State — a national quarterfinalist one year ago — before playing No. 19 Cal State L.A. on Friday and then No. 6 Minnesota Duluth and No. 2 Cal State San Bernardino on Saturday. Talk about a stacked field.

PBA UPDATE — The Sailfish have joined the Shark Invitational hosted by Nova Southeastern and will play Friday at 11:30 a.m. against Truman State to open the season.

ADDED — The Texan Invitational, Tarleton State, Sept. 5-7

In wake of the canceled Bash at the Beach, the Texans are hosting a tournament hosting many of the teams scheduled for Palm Beach. These games are reflected in the schedule below.

