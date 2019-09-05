Marquette vs. Wisconsin women's volleyball: Preview, how to watch

Check out this 1:55 second rally in this week's volleyball top plays

One of Wisconsin's in-state rivalries returns early this season with No. 4 Wisconsin hosting No. 11 Marquette at 8 p.m. Eastern on Thursday. The match is the Badgers' season home opener.

The Golden Eagles are 0-20 against the Badgers. But they're entering with momentum, going for their fourth top-10 win in program history after downing then-No. 9 BYU on Saturday.

Marquette-Wisconsin volleyball: Preview

Led by Dana Rettke, Wisconsin has opened the 2019 season in perfect fashion — not dropping a set in two matches. The 6-foot-8 middle blocker is joined by junior Sydney Hilley, who led the Badger offense to a sweep over Florida State and North Carolina in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. She tied her career best with six blocks and 37 assists against the Seminoles, while her aggression on the defensive end denied UNC any score on a service ace.

This is Wisconsin's first matchup against a top-10 team this season. In comparison, Marquette traveled to then-No. 9 BYU over the weekend as the 16th-ranked team, and swept the BYU Nike Invitational. The Golden Eagles have only dropped one set this season — the first set against BYU.

Led by senior Allie Barber's 19 kills, junior Kaitlyn Lines' 17 kills, and junior Hope Werch's 11 kills, the Golden Eagles dominated the Cougars, and enter Thursday night as three key players to watch for Marquette.

Lines was named Big East Offensive Player of the week and the BYU Nike Invitational MVP, while Barber and Werch earned all-tournament team honors. She averaged 3.7 kills per set, hitting. .413.

Marquette-Wisconsin volleyball: How to watch, TV channel

The match will be nationally televised on Fox Sports 1 (FS1) at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 5. You can also watch online through BTN+ here.

Marquette-Wisconsin volleyball history

The Golden Eagles were swept (25-23, 25-14, 25-15) in the last meeting between the two teams. The Badgers have dropped just four sets since the rivalry began in 1977.