Marquette vs. Wisconsin women's volleyball: Preview, how to watch

One of Wisconsin's in-state rivalries returns early this season with No. 4 Wisconsin hosting No. 11 Marquette at 8 p.m. Eastern on Thursday. The match is the Badgers' season home opener.
The Golden Eagles are 0-20 against the Badgers. But they're entering with momentum, going for their fourth top-10 win in program history after downing then-No. 9 BYU on Saturday.
Marquette-Wisconsin volleyball: Preview
Led by Dana Rettke, Wisconsin has opened the 2019 season in perfect fashion — not dropping a set in two matches. The 6-foot-8 middle blocker is joined by junior Sydney Hilley, who led the Badger offense to a sweep over Florida State and North Carolina in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. She tied her career best with six blocks and 37 assists against the Seminoles, while her aggression on the defensive end denied UNC any score on a service ace.
This is Wisconsin's first matchup against a top-10 team this season. In comparison, Marquette traveled to then-No. 9 BYU over the weekend as the 16th-ranked team, and swept the BYU Nike Invitational. The Golden Eagles have only dropped one set this season — the first set against BYU.
Led by senior Allie Barber's 19 kills, junior Kaitlyn Lines' 17 kills, and junior Hope Werch's 11 kills, the Golden Eagles dominated the Cougars, and enter Thursday night as three key players to watch for Marquette.
ICYMI: Relive some of our favorite plays from now #11 Marquette Volleyball’s great weekend in Utah! #MUVB 🤯 Video Credit: @byutv pic.twitter.com/CS8EVEDg7O— Marquette Volleyball (@MarquetteVB) September 3, 2019
Lines was named Big East Offensive Player of the week and the BYU Nike Invitational MVP, while Barber and Werch earned all-tournament team honors. She averaged 3.7 kills per set, hitting. .413.
|
WISCONSIN
|TALE OF THE TAPE
|MARQUETTE
|No. 4
|Ranking
|No. 11
|Kelly Sheffield,
7th season at Wisconsin
160-42 at Wisconsin
|Coach
|
Ryan Theis,
|25-7 (15-5 Big Ten)
|2018 record
|28-7 (15-2 Big East)
|Quarterfinal
|2018 NCAA tournament
|Third Round
|16
|NCAA tournament appearances
|Nine
|0
|NCAA championships
|0
|Dana Rettke, 438
|Returning kills leader
|Allie Barber, 465
|Sydney Hilley, 1,402
|Returning assists leader
|Lauren Speckman, 663
|Rettke, 180
|Returning blocks leader
|Elizabeth Orf, 72
|Tiffany Clark, 516
|Returning digs leader
|Martha Konovodoff, 497
|vs. No. 17 Baylor, 8 p.m. ET
Friday, Sept. 6
|Next match
|vs. Syracuse (Milwaukee, Wis.), 1:30 p.m. ET
Saturday, Sept. 7
Marquette-Wisconsin volleyball: How to watch, TV channel
The match will be nationally televised on Fox Sports 1 (FS1) at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 5. You can also watch online through BTN+ here.
Marquette-Wisconsin volleyball history
The Golden Eagles were swept (25-23, 25-14, 25-15) in the last meeting between the two teams. The Badgers have dropped just four sets since the rivalry began in 1977.
|Date
|Result
|Set
|Oct. 6, 1977
|Wisconsin, 2-1
|15-2, 10-15, 15-7
|Nov. 11, 1977
|Wisconsin, 2-0
|15-7, 15-12
|Sept. 27, 1978
|Wisconsin, 2-0
|15-8, 15-8
|Oct. 19, 1978
|Wisconsin, 2,0
|15-9, 15-10
|Nov. 10, 1978
|Wisconsin, 2-1
|15-8, 14-16, 15-7
|Sept. 25, 1979
|Wisconsin, 2-1
|10-15, 15-2 15-11
|Oct. 16, 1979
|Wisconsin, 2-0
|15-13, 15-6
|Oct. 14, 1980
|Wisconsin, 2-0
|15-1, 15-8
|Sept. 17, 1986
|Wisconsin, 3-0
|15-13, 15-3, 15-4
|Sept, 16, 1987
|Wisconsin, 3-0
|15-3, 15-9, 15-3
|Sept. 3, 1988
|Wisconsin, 3-0
|15-11, 15-1, 15-3
|Sept. 13, 1989
|Wisconsin, 3-0
|15-6, 15-9, 15-6
|Sept. 7, 1994
|Wisconsin, 3-0
|15-5, 15-4, 15-5
|Sept. 16, 1995
|Wisconsin, 3-0
|15-6, 15-12, 15-11
|Sept. 15, 1998
|Wisconsin, 3-0
|15-11, 15-6, 15-4
|Sept. 17, 1999
|Wisconsin, 3-0
|15-9, 15-9, 15-2
|Sept. 21, 2008
|Wisconsin, 3-0
|25-23, 25-23, 25-15
|Sept. 14, 2017
|Wisconsin, 3-1
|25-19, 13-25, 25-21, 26-24
|Dec. 1, 2017
|Wisconsin, 3-0
|27-25, 25-21, 25-11
|Sept. 14, 2018
|Wisconsin, 3-0
|25-23, 25-14, 25-15