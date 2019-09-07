TRENDING:

Brenden Welper | NCAA.com | September 8, 2019

College volleyball scores: Colorado sweeps No. 5 Illinois, Minnesota wins top-10 matchup with Florida

Check out this 1:55 second rally in this week's volleyball top plays

Another day, another handful of upsets went down in women's college volleyball. 

Colorado defeated No. 5 Illinois in straight sets (30-28, 25-19, 25-20) on Saturday to keep the Fighting Illini reeling. While the Buffaloes improve to 5-0 on the season, Illinois falls to 2-2 after dropping both of its matches in the Big Ten/Pac-12 Challenge.

Senior Justine Spann finished with 16 kills and five digs for Colorado. The Buffaloes posted a collective hitting percentage of .462, while Illinois was held to just .330.

Dayton outlasts No. 14 Michigan in five sets

A record crowd was on hand to watch Dayton secure a five-set victory (28-26, 23-25, 25-23, 19-25, 15-12) over the No. 14 Michigan Wolverines. Flyers' hitter Jamie Peterson led all players with a whopping 27 kills and 10 digs. 

CAN'T MISS: Catch up on all of Friday's upsets in women's volleyball

Both teams struggled connecting on their attacks. The Wolverines finished with a hitting percentage of .213, while Dayton ended at .207 on the night. Michigan has now lost two of its last three after starting the season 3-0. 

Colorado State sweeps No. 22 Florida State 

Just like their in-state rival, the Rams also disposed of a ranked opponent, sweeping No. 22 Florida State 3-0 (25-23, 25-18, 25-22). Outside hitter Breana Runnels led Colorado State with 14 kills and seven digs. A 5-0 run in the third set gave the Rams a 17-14 lead, and it never trailed the rest of the way.

No. 8 Minnesota makes quick work of No. 7 Florida in top-10 matchup

The Golden Gophers swept Florida in three sets (25-20, 25-17, 25-22) and Taylor Morgan capped off the second one with this emphatic spike.

Minnesota was led by Stephanie Samedy, who had team-high 16 kills while also adding 12 digs. The Gators struggled mightily in the second set when they landed just .043 percent of their attacks. Florida falls to 2-2 with the loss. The Gophers move to 2-2 after dropping two straight last week.

TOP 25: Latest college volleyball rankings

No. 23 Creighton defeats No. 15 USC for first time

The Bluejays prevailed over the Trojans in a matchup between two ranked teams. It was also the first time in seven tries that they beat USC. Creighton won in four sets (23-25, 25-23, 25-23, 25-20) to improve to 3-2 on the year. The Trojans dropped to 2-3.

Five Bluejays finished with double-digit kills. Megan Ballenger had 16 and a hitting percentage of .414. The senior blocker also tallied 17.0 points. Outside hitter Jaela Zimmerman also added a double-double with 10 kills and 13 digs. 

