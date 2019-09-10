TRENDING:

Baylor Athletics | September 10, 2019

Baylor's Yossiana Pressley named AVCA National Player of the Week

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Baylor volleyball junior outside hitter Yossiana Pressley was named the Sports Imports/American Volleyball Coaches Association National Player of the Week, announced Tuesday afternoon by the AVCA.
 
Pressley becomes the fourth AVCA National Player of the Week selection in program history and first Bear to earn the honor twice in her career. She previously earned the honor in Nov. 7, 2017, during her freshman campaign.
 
The Cypress, Texas native has led the Big 12 for two straight weeks in kills per set as BU has started out the season with a 5-0 record and jumped up to a program-best No. 5 national ranking.

Over the past week where the Baylor squad posted a 3-0 effort, Pressley pounded in 62 kills and 6.15 kills per set, including 31 kills at No. 4 Wisconsin and 20 kills at No. 11 Marquette last weekend.
 
Pressley is currently second in the nation in kills per set (6.25) and fourth in points per set (6.78).
 
No. 5 Baylor will play at home for the first time this season as the Bears host the Hampton Inn & Suites Waco North Baylor Invitational Thursday through Saturday. BU will face Houston Thursday at 7 p.m. CT, followed by a matchup against Tennessee Saturday at 1 p.m.

