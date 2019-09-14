Karen Chisum gets 900th win as Texas State volleyball sweeps Northwestern State

Texas State volleyball head coach Karen Chisum further etched her name into the sport’s history book Friday night with a 3-0 win over Northwestern State.

While that regular season scoreline doesn’t seem significant on its surface, it was the 900th career win for Chisum in her career as a Division I head volleyball coach, making her just the seventh coach all-time with that many wins at that level.

STAYING PERFECT: The women's volleyball teams who could go undefeated

Chisum is also the fifth coach across all NCAA levels to reach 900 wins with just one program, joining Russ Rose of Penn State, Dave Shoji of Hawaii, Andy Banachowski of UCLA, and Chris Catanach of Tampa.

With today’s second win, Coach Chisum becomes the 7th NCAA Division I coach to reach 900 wins and the 5th across all NCAA divisions to do it at one program! #900 #EatEmUp😼 pic.twitter.com/Dn7bCulCD1 — Texas State Volleyball (@TexasStateVball) September 13, 2019

"The most important win was that one right there," Chisum said of the win over Northwestern State. "The kids are excited, and it really is great, but now it's over and we do not have to think about it anymore. Now the big deal is No. 901, with UTSA coming to town."

POLL: The latest AVCA Coaches Poll rankings

Chisum is in her 40th season as head coach of the Bobcats, and also serves as an assistant athletic director at Texas State. She is the second active longest-tenured coach in the sport, and the second winningest woman coach in the sport.

Under Chisum, the Bobcats have won eight regular season conference volleyball titles and 10 tournament championships. Texas State joined the Sun Belt in 2013 and the Bobcats won their first Sun Belt title last season. Chisum was also named Sun Belt Coach of the Year last season, the sixth time she’s won such an award.

Surely Coach Chisum was locked in thinking about nothing but volleyball before her 900th win right... #EatEmUp😼 pic.twitter.com/dv6TjbKIXR — Texas State Volleyball (@TexasStateVball) September 14, 2019

SCOREBOARD: Results for every match

Texas State is 5-5 this season after beating Northwestern State. Senior outside hitter Cheyenne Huskey led the way in the sweep with 16 kills, 10 digs and two aces, while sophomore setter Emily DeWalt racked up 39 assists and seven digs.

Chisum goes for win No. 901 on Thursday, as the Bobcats host the UTSA Roadrunners.