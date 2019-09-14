TRENDING:

UPSET

🏐Minnesota shocks No. 1 Stanford

SCORES

🏈Week 3

🏆Virginia men's basketball raises title banner

⚽️Pepperdine women stun No. 2 Stanford

volleyball-women-d1 flag

Mitchell Northam | NCAA.com | September 14, 2019

Karen Chisum gets 900th win as Texas State volleyball sweeps Northwestern State

Revisit Stanford women's volleyball national championship run

Texas State volleyball head coach Karen Chisum further etched her name into the sport’s history book Friday night with a 3-0 win over Northwestern State.

While that regular season scoreline doesn’t seem significant on its surface, it was the 900th career win for Chisum in her career as a Division I head volleyball coach, making her just the seventh coach all-time with that many wins at that level.

STAYING PERFECT: The women's volleyball teams who could go undefeated

Chisum is also the fifth coach across all NCAA levels to reach 900 wins with just one program, joining Russ Rose of Penn State, Dave Shoji of Hawaii, Andy Banachowski of UCLA, and Chris Catanach of Tampa.

"The most important win was that one right there," Chisum said of the win over Northwestern State. "The kids are excited, and it really is great, but now it's over and we do not have to think about it anymore. Now the big deal is No. 901, with UTSA coming to town."

POLL: The latest AVCA Coaches Poll rankings 

Chisum is in her 40th season as head coach of the Bobcats, and also serves as an assistant athletic director at Texas State. She is the second active longest-tenured coach in the sport, and the second winningest woman coach in the sport.

Under Chisum, the Bobcats have won eight regular season conference volleyball titles and 10 tournament championships. Texas State joined the Sun Belt in 2013 and the Bobcats won their first Sun Belt title last season. Chisum was also named Sun Belt Coach of the Year last season, the sixth time she’s won such an award.

SCOREBOARD: Results for every match

Texas State is 5-5 this season after beating Northwestern State. Senior outside hitter Cheyenne Huskey led the way in the sweep with 16 kills, 10 digs and two aces, while sophomore setter Emily DeWalt racked up 39 assists and seven digs.

Chisum goes for win No. 901 on Thursday, as the Bobcats host the UTSA Roadrunners.

7 storylines we'll be following at the Shriners College Classic

It's an all-Texas affair at the 19th Shriners College Classic. Here's what to watch from each of the Texas college baseball teams playing over the weekend.
READ MORE

These are the automatic qualifiers for the 2018 NCAA volleyball tournament

Here are all 32 automatic qualifiers for the 2018 NCAA Division I women's volleyball tournament.
READ MORE

World Series 2018: Here's where the Los Angeles Dodgers and Boston Red Sox played college baseball

READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners