College volleyball: Minnesota's Stephanie Samedy named AVCA national player of the week

Minnesota junior right side hitter Stephanie Samedy has been named the Sports Imports/AVCA National Player of the Week after her outstanding performance against Oregon and Stanford last weekend. It marks Samedy's second national player of the week award of her career, with her first coming as a sophomore last season.

Samedy led the Gophers with 35 kills in 96 attempts and averaged 5.00 kills per set in a pair of wins over then-No. 10 Oregon and then-No. 1 Stanford. She also averaged 3.14 digs per set and had 22 total to complete her fourth and fifth double-doubles in six matches played. Samedy also ranked second on the team with seven blocks and added two aces. Against the Ducks last Friday, Samedy had a match-best 14 kills, two aces and 11 digs. She followed with a 21-kill performance in 59 attempts, had 11 digs and six blocks against the Cardinal.

Stephanie Samedy has been named the @SportsImportsVB/@AVCAVolleyball National Player of the Week after her outstanding performance in @GopherVBall’s wins against Oregon and Stanford.#NCAAVB https://t.co/tDVtpoWLms — NCAA Volleyball (@NCAAVolleyball) September 17, 2019

On the season, she leads the team with 94 kills and averages 4.95 kills per set with five double-doubles this season. Her 4.95 kills per set leads the Big Ten Conference.

Minnesota closes out the non-conference portion of its schedule when it hosts the annual Diet Coke Classic, Sept. 19-21, at Maturi Pavilion. Minnesota faces Clemson Thursday, and Oral Roberts Saturday at 7 p.m.



