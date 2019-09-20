DII women's volleyball: Badger 3-0 win over Mobile hands Peggy Martin win No. 1,348

MOBILE, Ala. – The Spring Hill College (SHC) court volleyball team took a 3-0 (25- 6, 25-20, 25-18) victory over arch-rival the University of Mobile Lady Rams on Thursday night and simultaneously handed head coach Peggy Martin career win number 1,348 to tie the NCAA all-divisions career wins by a head coach on Thursday night at the Arthur R. Outlaw Recreation Center.



Martin's career record currently stands at 1,348-349-8 (.793) in her 44th season with a mark of 284-68 (.806) at SHC in her 11th year with the Badgers.



SHC took the victory despite building just a .129 (29-13-124) attack percentage including 30 assists and three service aces. The Badger defense made six blocks and 86 digs as the Lady Rams (7-8) were limited to a -.055 (24-31-127) attack percentage with two aces, five blocks and 67 digs.

Sophomore middle hitter Kassandra Fairly from Fort Walton Beach, Fla., had eight kills and senior setter Emmarose Neibert of Arnold, Mo., passed around 28 assists. On defense, Fairly added three total blocks and senior libero Cassidi Sterrett of Lee's Summit, Mo., roped in 33 digs.



The Badgers (7-4) will attempt to break the record with a pair of non-conference matches on Saturday in Clinton, Miss., at the Mississippi College Choctaws (3-6) at noon followed by match with the Henderson State University Reddies (5-5) at 2 p.m. in A.E. Woods Coliseum.