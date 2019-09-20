Undefeated DI women's college volleyball teams in 2019

We are in Week 4 of the 2019 college women's volleyball season and only six undefeated teams remain after Robert Morris was defeated by Youngstown State (3-0) and Coastal Carolina was taken down by Iowa State (3-2) on Friday, Sept. 20. Just wait though — there is a full weekend of volleyball still to come, and three of the six undefeated teams could be facing each other, inevitably knocking some of them off of this unblemished list.

Surprisingly, the top two powerhouse teams in the sport, Stanford and Nebraska, have been defeated this season. The No. 1 and No. 2 teams played Wednesday night in a historical matchup that ended up with Stanford on top. But five top 25 teams still remain perfect.

The 2009 Penn State team is the most recent to finish undefeated.

No. 5: Baylor (7-0)

Last game: def. Tennessee, 3-0

Next: vs No. 17 Missouri at 7 p.m. ET Friday, Sept. 20

Baylor has climbed from the No. 20 spot in the 2019 preseason poll to the No. 5 spot. This came after the Bears notably took down then-No. 18 Creighton, No. 4 Wisconsin and No. 11 Marquette. The Bears are hitting .312 on the year, with an offense led by Yossiana Pressley, who has 136 kills.

They will be put to the test this weekend in the Baylor Classic as they match up against No. 17 Missouri and No. 13 Hawai'i — both undefeated. Baylor will have the home advantage.

No. 6 Pittsburgh (10-0)

Last game: def. Pepperdine, 3-2

Next: at No. 4 Penn State at 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, on the Big Ten Network

Pittsburgh is still perfect after going 3-0 in the Pepperdine Classic on the West Coast. Outside hitter Kayla Lund had 4.23 kills per set over the weekend. But the Panthers have their biggest matchup of the season not just Friday, but Saturday, too, on a home-and-home weekend. The Panthers have a 16-match slump against the Nittany Lions, with the last win dating back to 1987. They would have to pull off their highest-ranked victory in program history not just once but twice this weekend to remain undefeated.

TOP 25 RANKINGS: AVCA poll after Week 3

No. 13 Hawai'i (9-0)

Last game: def. UCLA, 3-0

Next: No. 17 Missouri at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21

Hawai'i outside hitter Hanna Hellvig had a combined 37 kills, 38 digs and 13 blocks over the weekend when the Rainbow Wahine went 3-0 with wins over West Virginia, Utah Valley and UCLA. She was named freshman of the week in volleyball by the Big West Conference. Hawai'i will also be competing in the Baylor Classic this weekend, taking on undefeated Missouri and Baylor.

No. 17 Missouri (8-0)

Last game: def. Boise State, 3-0

Next: No. 5 Baylor at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20

Although undefeated, the Tigers have only had one match against a top 25 team. They beat then-No. 14 Michigan, but the Wolverines dropped out of the top 25 quickly after. This weekend they will be joining Baylor and Hawai'i in the Baylor Classic. Missouri leads the all-time series against Baylor 18-14, but the last time the two programs met was eight years ago in their final matchup as Big 12 Conference counterparts.

No. 24 California (9-0)

Last game: def. Saint Mary's, 3-0

Next: at Saint Mary's at 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21

California started out the season with its best record since winning the first 13 matches in 2011. They play the second half of their home-and-home series against Saint Mary's on Saturday, but will face one the nation's top teams, defending champion Stanford, next Thursday at the beginning of Pac-12 play.

Unbeaten teams outside of the top 25